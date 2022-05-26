Moody's changes outlook for National Express to stable; affirms senior unsecured at Baa2

London, May 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed National Express Group PLC's ("National Express" or "the company") Baa2 long term issuer rating, the (P)Baa2 rating of its guaranteed senior unsecured medium term notes program, the Baa2 ratings of its guaranteed senior unsecured notes due 2023 and 2028 and the Ba1 rating of its perpetual subordinate euronotes. The rating outlook was changed to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects improvements in the company's trading in 2021 and the first quarter of 2022 and Moody's expectation that passenger traffic will continue to recover towards pre-pandemic levels in all of the countries where the company operates. As a result, credit metrics will strengthen within Moody's rating guidance for the Baa2.

National Express demonstrated consistent recovery from the trough of the pandemic in the second quarter of 2020 when its revenue halved relative to prior year. The company reported that in the first quarter of 2022 its top line has returned to 2019 levels with the month of March ahead of March 2019. This rebound was bolstered by strong YOY performance in 2021 from ALSA with a 33% revenue growth and German Rail with 35% revenue growth while North America and UK businesses grew slower, at 7% and 2.5%, respectively. National Express further reported strong pent up demand for its coach businesses in ALSA and UK which could be bolstered by cost of living increases pushing consumers toward more economical modes of transportation. The company also indicated that it was proactively addressing its own cost increases through price raises to customers, particularly in its North American division.

In line with revenue growth, National Express returned to profitability in 2021 following a loss in 2020. ALSA and North America, the largest of the company's businesses, also drove the improvement in the bottom line. The UK business was still loss making in 2021 although the loss reduced by half from 2020.

As a result of these performance improvements, National Express' coverage measured as funds from operations (FFO) plus interest over interest expense improved to 4.9x in 2021 from 2.9x in 2020. At the same time, the company's cash flow generation strengthened to 16% in 2021 from 7% in 2020, measured as retained cash flow (after dividends) over net debt. All metrics include Moody's standard adjustments. Going forward, Moody's expects the RCF to Net Debt ratio to improve above 20% on the assumption that dividends will be reinstated.

National Express rating also incorporates such potential broad concerns as the spread of working from home during the pandemic with a number of workers preferring not to return to the office or to return for part of the work week. Counterbalancing this trend are the public sentiment in support of more environmentally friendly transportation coupled with strong government focus on public transport. In addition, rising cost of living including increasing fuel prices is likely to push consumers away from private transportation.

National Express has set out clear environmental goals including zero emission fleet targets of 2030 for UK bus and 2035 for UK coach. Most recently, the company added similar targets for buses in Spain (2035), as well as coaches in Spain and buses in Morocco and North America (2040).

National Express has a clear financial policy with a target net debt/EBITDA of between 1.5x and 2.0x.

LIQUIDITY

National Express benefits from ample liquidity consisting of approximately Â£400 million of cash and equivalents and close to Â£500 million of undrawn committed facilities. The nearest maturity is its Â£400 million guaranteed senior unsecured bond due 2023.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectations that National Express will continue on its trajectory of consistent growth while reducing its leverage and gradually growing its free cash flow.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade could occur if there is a track record of passenger traffic growing beyond pre-pandemic levels overtime and, the retained cash flow/net debt ratio was above the mid-twenties in percentage terms and FFO interest cover was over 7.0x, both on a sustained basis. Additionally, any upward rating pressure associated with the positioning of financial metrics against this ratio guidance would be considered in the context of the likelihood of material acquisitions and/or returns of cash to shareholders.

We could downgrade the ratings if the company fails to evidence recovery in demand . More quantitatively, downward rating pressure could result from a failure to maintain retained cash flow/net debt to the higher teens in percentage terms, or FFO interest cover remaining below 5.0x for an extended period of time. In addition, an external growth strategy resulting in a significant deterioration in business mix or increased leverage would be viewed negatively.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Passenger Railways and Bus Companies published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360649. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

National Express is a listed UK-based road passenger transport business. It is the leading provider of inter-city coach and regional bus services in the UK, a supplier of school bus and transit services in North America (predominantly in the United States) and a provider of regional and urban bus and coach services in Spain and bus services in Morocco. National Express reported revenues of Â£2.2 billion and EBITDA of Â£300 million in 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

