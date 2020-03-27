Moody's changes outlook for three Hong Kong banks to negative

Hong Kong, March 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has today changed the outlook to negative
from stable and affirmed the ratings of the following three banks:
• A2 long-term deposit ratings of Dah Sing Bank, Limited
• A3 long-term deposit ratings of Public Bank (Hong Kong)
Limited
• Baa1 long-term deposit ratings of Chiyu Banking Corporation,
Ltd.
A list of all affected ratings and assessments is provided at the end
of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The Hong Kong banking sector
has been one of those affected by the shock given their exposures to highly
affected industries. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under its environmental, social and governance
(ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety.
The unprecedent shock is curbing economic activities in Hong Kong,
dampening business and consumer sentiments and labor market conditions.
The shock comes at a time when Hong Kong's economy is already fragile
due to global trade tensions, the local protests, and softer
aggregate demand from mainland China.
Moody's expects the shock, coupled with lower-for-longer
interest rates, will weigh on the banks' asset quality and
profitability as the impact of coronavirus outbreak on the economy persists.
The change in outlook to negative for the affected banks reflects Moody's
view that the greatest asset risk that Hong Kong banks facing is their
exposure to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs),
unsecured consumer financing, and hire purchase lending which are
highly vulnerable to economic downturns and weakening labor market fundamentals.
As a result, banks with a high proportion of such exposure will
face greater pressures on their asset quality and profitability.
In some cases, affected banks have weaker financial profile relative
to peer banks with the same baseline credit assessment (BCA) level.
A bank that has reported relatively strong loan growth in recent years,
particularly in mainland China, confronts unseasoned risk in its
loan portfolio leaving the bank more vulnerable to the impact of the coronavirus
outbreak.
Although the banks' SME loans are typically collateralized with
properties, a sharp correction in property prices could increase
defaults and lower recoveries on SME lending when collateral values fall.
Elevated property prices remain a key risk in the Hong Kong banking system,
and a sharp correction would weigh on individual wealth, private
consumption, and economic growth.
Meanwhile, the banks' hire purchase loans for taxis and public
light buses are vulnerable to severe license price corrections while unsecured
consumer loans are vulnerable to deterioration in labor market conditions.
This could lead to higher loan impairment charges and impaired loan balances.
RATINGS RATIONALE FOR INDIVIDUAL BANKS
Dah Sing Bank
Dah Sing Bank has a sizable exposure to SMEs and weaker financial profile
compared with its rated peers at the same BCA level.
The change in outlook reflects the potential deterioration in Dah Sing
Bank's asset quality and profitability as the impact of coronavirus
outbreak on the economy persists. Moody's incorporates one
notch of advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) uplift from the bank's
a3 adjusted BCA in its A2 deposit ratings. There is no Hong Kong
government support uplift in view of its modest deposit market share.
Public Bank (Hong Kong)
Public Bank (Hong Kong) has a sizable exposure to hire purchase and unsecured
consumer loans, which are highly affected by the impact of coronavirus
outbreak.
The change in outlook reflects the potential deterioration in its asset
risk and profitability metrics, stemming from the rising tail risk
of these riskier exposures. The bank's a3 adjusted BCA incorporates
a very high level of affiliate support from the parent, Public Bank
Berhad (A3 stable, BCA a3), resulting in a one-notch
uplift from its baa1 BCA. There is no advanced LGF or Hong Kong
government support uplift in its A3 deposit ratings.
Chiyu
Chiyu has been consistently growing its loan book faster than the industry
in the past three years, resulting in unseasoned risks and leaving
the bank more vulnerable to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
The bank also has a weaker financial profile relative to peer banks at
the same BCA level.
The change in outlook reflects the potential deterioration in Chiyu's
asset quality and profitability. There is no advanced LGF or Hong
Kong government support uplift in its Baa1 deposit ratings.
Moody's does not have particular governance concerns for the affected
banks, and their governance practices follow those that are stipulated
in the act governing their respective entities.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP
Given the negative outlook on the banks' ratings, an upgrade
is unlikely. However, the outlook could change to stable
if the banks maintain sound credit metrics in line with their current
ratings and assessments, while operating conditions in Hong Kong
improve.
For Chiyu, the outlook could change to stable if the bank maintains
sound asset quality metrics while loan growth slows, maintaining
its current level of capital adequacy and a sound liquidity profile.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS DOWN
The banks' ratings and assessments could be downgraded if their
(1) operating conditions deteriorate materially, (2) asset quality
and profitability weaken materially, or (3) subordinated or senior
instruments relative to tangible banking assets decline, leading
to higher severity of loss for deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings.
Public Bank (Hong Kong)'s adjusted BCA and deposit ratings could
also be downgraded if Public Bank Berhad's BCA is downgraded or
its willingness to support Public Bank (Hong Kong) diminishes.
Chiyu's ratings and assessments could also be downgraded if the
bank's consistently strong loan growth exacerbates unseasoned risks
and erodes capital adequacy.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019.
published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Dah Sing Bank, Limited, headquartered in Hong Kong,
reported total assets of HKD233 billion as of the end of June 2019.
Public Bank (Hong Kong) Limited, headquartered in Hong Kong,
reported total assets of HKD43 billion as of the end of June 2019.
Chiyu Banking Corporation, Ltd., headquartered in Hong
Kong, reported total assets of HKD142 billion as of the end of June
2019.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS AND ASSESSMENTS
Dah Sing Bank, Limited
.... Long-term Deposit Rating (Foreign
and Local Currency), Affirmed A2; Outlook changed to Negative
from Stable
.... Short-term Deposit Rating (Foreign
and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1
.... Senior unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A2
.... Subordinated Medium-Term Note
Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa1
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating
(Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed Aa3
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating
(Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1
.... Long-term and short-term
Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr)
.... Subordinate (Foreign Currency),
Affirmed Baa1(hyb)
.... Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and
Adjusted BCA, Affirmed a3
.... Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
Public Bank (Hong Kong) Limited
.... Long-term Deposit Rating (Foreign
and Local Currency), Affirmed A3; Outlook changed to Negative
from Stable
.... Short-term Deposit Rating (Foreign
and Local Currency), Affirmed P-2
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating
(Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed A2
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating
(Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1
.... Long-term and short-term
Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A1(cr)/P-1(cr)
.... BCA, Affirmed baa1
.... Adjusted BCA, Affirmed a3
.... Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
Chiyu Banking Corporation, Ltd.
.... Long-term Deposit Rating (Foreign
and Local Currency), Affirmed Baa1; Outlook changed to Negative
from Stable
.... Short-term Deposit Rating (Foreign
and Local Currency), Affirmed P-2
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating
(Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed A2
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating
(Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1
.... Long-term and short-term
Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A1(cr)/P-1(cr)
.... BCA and Adjusted BCA, Affirmed
baa1
.... Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
