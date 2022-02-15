Moody's changes outlook of CenterPoint Energy Resources Corp. to stable from negative

Approximately $4.4 billion of debt securities affected

Toronto, February 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) changed the outlook of CenterPoint Energy Resources Corp. (CERC) to stable from negative. At the same time, Moody's affirmed all ratings of CERC, including its A3 senior unsecured rating and Prime-2 short-term commercial paper rating.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: CenterPoint Energy Resources Corp.

....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed A3

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: CenterPoint Energy Resources Corp.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

"On February 8th the Railroad Commission of Texas approved a securitization financing order for the securitization of CERC's substantial February 2021 winter storm Uri gas costs that were incurred in the state, a credit positive," said Gavin MacFarlane, Vice President and Senior Credit Officer. "Proceeds from the securitization will be used to repay $1.1 billion of CERC debt incurred to finance these costs, reducing cost recovery uncertainty and alleviating pressure on the company's balance sheet," added MacFarlane.

The stable outlook reflects the success the company has had in managing the uncertainty created by roughly $2 billion of extraordinary gas costs associated with Storm Uri, including $1.1 billion in Texas, a key jurisdiction. The Texas Natural Gas Securitization Finance Corporation will issue $1.1 billion of securitization bonds for the benefit of CERC within 180 days of the approval of the securitization financing order[1]. We expect that CERC will use the funds to repay the debt it had borrowed to fund its gas purchases last year.

In the other jurisdictions that were affected by the storm, the company has either begun to collect gas cost in rates or, in the case of Oklahoma and Arkansas, received a payment of about $400 million for debt issued to fund the increased gas costs in those jurisdictions at the time when the utilities were sold on 10 January 2022.

The cost recovery process in Minnesota is lagging the other jurisdictions with a decision on the prudence of gas costs incurred to be issued by the regulator in August 2022. This will come almost a year after the company began to recover storm Storm Uri costs in rates. At 30 September 2021, $405 million remained unrecovered in the state. Given the company's history of gas cost recovery in Minnesota, we expect that the company will receive full or close to full recovery.

The affirmation of CERC's ratings reflects the company's generally low business risk with a portfolio of four gas distribution businesses that benefit from regulatory frameworks that are generally constructive and reasonably predictable. The company is typically able to earn close to its allowed rate of return, despite an elevated capital investment program that is likely to persist for the foreseeable future. The company benefits from cost recovery mechanisms in each jurisdiction that reduce regulatory lag and provide for more predictable cash flow.

Storm Uri put significant pressure on financial metrics with the company exhibiting a CFO pre-W/C to debt ratio of -32% over the last twelve months ending 30 September 2021. Once the securitization proceeds are received and the excess debt is repaid, we expect the company's CFO pre-W/C to debt ratio to recover and be sustained within a range of 19-22%, supporting the stable outlook.

CERC 's parent, CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP Baa2 stable), is considering the restructuring of some of its subsidiaries. The restructuring may lead to CERC acquiring two LDC's currently held by CNP subsidiary Vectren Utility Holdings, Inc. (A3 stable), which would be a modest credit positive for CERC as this would add constructive regulatory jurisdictions and add diversity.

ESG considerations

CERC has moderately negative exposure to environmental considerations that reflect the company's exposure to physical climate risk and carbon transition risk. Physical climate risks were clearly highlighted by Storm Uri and includes the potential for damage to physical assets as well as the company's exposure to highly volatile natural gas prices and the pressure this can place on the company's financial profile. The company's exposure to carbon transition risk result from emissions associated with its LDC operations that the company is working to reduce as well as the longer term risks inherent to gas LDC businesses. Minnesota's Natural Gas Innovation Act, for example, allows a gas utility to file a plan to obtain resources that can displace natural gas.

The company has moderately negative exposure to social considerations that stem from responsible production risk and demographic and social trends that are generally consistent across the sector. The exposure to responsible production risk relates to the risk of the company's operations to public safety. The exposure to demographic and social trends includes the risk that public concern over environmental, social or affordability issues could have an impact on either the political environment, regulatory outcomes or both. Concerns over affordability have directly influenced discussions around and approvals of the Texas securitization as well as the timeframes to recover last year's unusually high natural gas costs.

Outlook

CERC's stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will recover the gas purchase costs that the company incurred during the February 2021 winter storm event through securitization and other mechanisms. We expect financial metrics to improve markedly in 2022 and its ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt to be sustained in the 19-22% range.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

CERC's rating could be upgraded if the company's financial profile improves such that its ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt is above 21% on a sustained basis or if there is meaningful improvement in the regulatory environment in the states where it operates, resulting in lower risks or higher returns.

Factors that Could Lead to a Downgrade

CERC's rating could be downgraded if there is a material deterioration in its regulatory environment, resulting in higher risks or longer lag in cost recovery. Also, if CERC's financial profile deteriorates including its CFO pre-WC to debt ratio below 18% on a sustained basis, a downgrade could be possible.

Based in Houston, Texas, CERC owns and operates natural gas local distribution companies (LDCs) serving approximately 3.1 million customers across four states including Texas, Minnesota, Louisiana and Mississippi. CERC is a subsidiary of CNP, a holding company that primarily owns regulated electric and natural gas utility subsidiaries.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Railroad Commission of Texas, Docket No. OS-21-00007061, Financing Order, House Bill No.

1520 08-Feb-2022

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Gavin MacFarlane

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Infrastructure Finance

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Michael G. Haggarty

Associate Managing Director

Infrastructure Finance

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

