Moody's changes outlook of CenterPoint Energy Resources Corp. to stable from negative

Approximately $4.4 billion of debt securities affected
Toronto, February 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) changed the outlook of
CenterPoint Energy Resources Corp. (CERC) to stable from negative.
At the same time, Moody's affirmed all ratings of CERC, including
its A3 senior unsecured rating and Prime-2 short-term commercial
paper rating.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: CenterPoint Energy Resources Corp.
....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed A3
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Affirmed P-2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: CenterPoint Energy Resources Corp.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
"On February 8th the Railroad Commission of Texas approved a securitization
financing order for the securitization of CERC's substantial February
2021 winter storm Uri gas costs that were incurred in the state,
a credit positive," said Gavin MacFarlane, Vice President
and Senior Credit Officer. "Proceeds from the securitization
will be used to repay $1.1 billion of CERC debt incurred
to finance these costs, reducing cost recovery uncertainty and alleviating
pressure on the company's balance sheet," added MacFarlane.
The stable outlook reflects the success the company has had in managing
the uncertainty created by roughly $2 billion of extraordinary
gas costs associated with Storm Uri, including $1.1
billion in Texas, a key jurisdiction. The Texas Natural Gas
Securitization Finance Corporation will issue $1.1 billion
of securitization bonds for the benefit of CERC within 180 days of the
approval of the securitization financing order[1]. We expect
that CERC will use the funds to repay the debt it had borrowed to fund
its gas purchases last year.
In the other jurisdictions that were affected by the storm, the
company has either begun to collect gas cost in rates or, in the
case of Oklahoma and Arkansas, received a payment of about $400
million for debt issued to fund the increased gas costs in those jurisdictions
at the time when the utilities were sold on 10 January 2022.
The cost recovery process in Minnesota is lagging the other jurisdictions
with a decision on the prudence of gas costs incurred to be issued by
the regulator in August 2022. This will come almost a year after
the company began to recover storm Storm Uri costs in rates. At
30 September 2021, $405 million remained unrecovered in the
state. Given the company's history of gas cost recovery in
Minnesota, we expect that the company will receive full or close
to full recovery.
The affirmation of CERC's ratings reflects the company's generally
low business risk with a portfolio of four gas distribution businesses
that benefit from regulatory frameworks that are generally constructive
and reasonably predictable. The company is typically able to earn
close to its allowed rate of return, despite an elevated capital
investment program that is likely to persist for the foreseeable future.
The company benefits from cost recovery mechanisms in each jurisdiction
that reduce regulatory lag and provide for more predictable cash flow.
Storm Uri put significant pressure on financial metrics with the company
exhibiting a CFO pre-W/C to debt ratio of -32% over
the last twelve months ending 30 September 2021. Once the securitization
proceeds are received and the excess debt is repaid, we expect the
company's CFO pre-W/C to debt ratio to recover and be sustained
within a range of 19-22%, supporting the stable outlook.
CERC 's parent, CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP Baa2 stable),
is considering the restructuring of some of its subsidiaries. The
restructuring may lead to CERC acquiring two LDC's currently held
by CNP subsidiary Vectren Utility Holdings, Inc. (A3 stable),
which would be a modest credit positive for CERC as this would add constructive
regulatory jurisdictions and add diversity.
ESG considerations
CERC has moderately negative exposure to environmental considerations
that reflect the company's exposure to physical climate risk and
carbon transition risk. Physical climate risks were clearly highlighted
by Storm Uri and includes the potential for damage to physical assets
as well as the company's exposure to highly volatile natural gas
prices and the pressure this can place on the company's financial
profile. The company's exposure to carbon transition risk
result from emissions associated with its LDC operations that the company
is working to reduce as well as the longer term risks inherent to gas
LDC businesses. Minnesota's Natural Gas Innovation Act, for
example, allows a gas utility to file a plan to obtain resources
that can displace natural gas.
The company has moderately negative exposure to social considerations
that stem from responsible production risk and demographic and social
trends that are generally consistent across the sector. The exposure
to responsible production risk relates to the risk of the company's
operations to public safety. The exposure to demographic and social
trends includes the risk that public concern over environmental,
social or affordability issues could have an impact on either the political
environment, regulatory outcomes or both. Concerns over affordability
have directly influenced discussions around and approvals of the Texas
securitization as well as the timeframes to recover last year's
unusually high natural gas costs.
Outlook
CERC's stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company
will recover the gas purchase costs that the company incurred during the
February 2021 winter storm event through securitization and other mechanisms.
We expect financial metrics to improve markedly in 2022 and its ratio
of CFO pre-WC to debt to be sustained in the 19-22%
range.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to an upgrade
CERC's rating could be upgraded if the company's financial profile improves
such that its ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt is above 21% on
a sustained basis or if there is meaningful improvement in the regulatory
environment in the states where it operates, resulting in lower
risks or higher returns.
Factors that Could Lead to a Downgrade
CERC's rating could be downgraded if there is a material deterioration
in its regulatory environment, resulting in higher risks or longer
lag in cost recovery. Also, if CERC's financial profile
deteriorates including its CFO pre-WC to debt ratio below 18%
on a sustained basis, a downgrade could be possible.
Based in Houston, Texas, CERC owns and operates natural gas
local distribution companies (LDCs) serving approximately 3.1 million
customers across four states including Texas, Minnesota, Louisiana
and Mississippi. CERC is a subsidiary of CNP, a holding company
that primarily owns regulated electric and natural gas utility subsidiaries.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited.
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Railroad Commission of Texas, Docket No. OS-21-00007061,
Financing Order, House Bill No.
1520 08-Feb-2022
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
