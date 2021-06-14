Moody's changes outlook of Eversource Energy and Connecticut Light & Power to negative

Approximately $11.8 billion of rated debt outstanding

New York, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) affirmed Eversource Energy's ratings, including its Baa1 issuer and senior unsecured ratings and Prime-2 short-term commercial paper rating, and The Connecticut Light and Power Company's (CL&P) ratings, including its A3 issuer rating. Refer to the list of affected debt instrument ratings included in this rating action below. The outlooks of both entities were changed to negative from stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Eversource Energy

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....Pref. Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: Connecticut Light and Power Company (The)

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed A3

....Pref. Stock Preferred Stock, Affirmed Baa2

....Senior Secured First Mortgage Bonds, Affirmed A1

....Underlying Senior Secured First Mortgage Bonds, Affirmed A1

....Senior Secured Shelf, Affirmed (P)A1

..Issuer: Connecticut Development Authority

....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A1

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Eversource Energy

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Connecticut Light and Power Company (The)

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The negative outlook for Eversource reflects persistently weak credit metrics for its current Baa1 rating as a result of high capital spending and a reliance on debt financing that we expect will continue" said Jeff Cassella, VP-Senior Credit Officer. "Adding to this credit pressure is a more challenging regulatory environment for Connecticut Light & Power that will negatively impact the metrics and credit quality of Eversource's largest subsidiary" added Cassella.

Over the last few years, Eversource's financial performance has lagged our expectations resulting in credit metrics that have been weak compared to Baa1 rated peers. Pro forma for the Massachusetts gas assets acquisition that was completed in October 2020, the company's ratio of cash flow from operations pre-working capital changes (CFO pre-W/C) to debt was approximately 13% for the 12-months ended 31 March 2021, well below the 15% threshold that we have indicated could result in a downgrade from its current Baa1 rating. Eversource's credit metrics have been weighed down by an increase in leverage largely used to fund capital projects, including the development of offshore wind, as well as an increase in its underfunded pension obligations, which is included in Moody's calculation of adjusted credit metrics and accounts for a material 8% of the company's adjusted debt balance.

Furthermore, a less credit supportive Connecticut regulatory environment for CL&P, whose distribution assets account for about 20% of Eversource's consolidated rate base could be sustained, a key driver for CL&P's negative outlook. We expect the recent order by the state's Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA), which includes a financial penalty of approximately $30 million, a reduction in its authorized distribution retail return on equity (ROE) of 90 basis points, and potential delays and/or inability to fully recover costs related to last year's Tropical Storm Isaias will weaken CL&P's financial performance; and, in turn, put further pressure on Eversource's financial profile.

Barring significant equity issuances or other means of strengthening its balance sheet, we do not foresee an organic way for Eversource to improve cash flows or reduce debt that will enable the company to generate and sustain a consolidated ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt above 15%.

The affirmation of Eversource's Baa1 rating reflects its low-risk business profile as a holding company of a diverse group of regulated electric and gas transmission, distribution and water utilities in the greater New England region, which offsets its weak financial profile to some degree. Aside from CL&P, Eversource's other utilities operate in consistently credit supportive regulatory jurisdictions, particularly Massachusetts and that of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). Eversource's credit quality also reflects structural subordination of the significant level of parent debt compared to debt of its operating subsidiaries. Eversource's holding company debt as a percentage of consolidated long and short-term debt (after netting intercompany borrowings) is currently about 27%.

The negative outlook also considers Eversource's investments in offshore wind, which adds substantial construction and execution risk to the credit profile. During the construction period, we expect offshore wind development to continue to weigh on the company's credit metrics. With these offshore wind investments being largely funded by holding company debt, Eversource parent debt as a percentage of consolidated debt is likely to increase from current levels. Without meaningful cash flow from the offshore wind projects likely until 2024 at the earliest, the additional holding company debt will further weaken consolidated credit metrics. Eversource will recover its investments in offshore wind development eventually through long term power purchase agreements with high credit quality regulated utilities that were approved by state regulatory commissions and mandated by state legislation, a credit positive.

CL&P's A3 rating reflects the utility's low-risk business profile as an electric transmission and distribution (T&D) distribution company, which includes a transmission business that accounts for a substantial portion of its rate base and operates within the highly credit supportive FERC regulatory framework. CL&P's electric distribution business operates under the purview of the PURA, a regulatory framework that, until recently, had become more credit supportive considering CL&P's constructive 2018 multi-year rate case settlement and the utilization of timely cost recovery mechanisms including revenue decoupling.

However, given PURA's recent credit negative decision to assess financial penalties on CL&P as a result of the regulator's investigation into the company's Storm Isaias preparedness and response, we view the Connecticut regulatory environment as now more challenging compared to recent years. We expect the financial penalties and the potential for delays in storm cost recovery to negatively impact CL&P's financial performance going forward. Historically, CL&P has exhibited a solid financial profile including relatively stable cash flow coverage metrics such as a ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt of about 20%, although this could be pressured going forward.

Outlook

Eversource's negative outlook reflects a financial profile that has been weak for the current rating and is unlikely to improve over the next 12-18 months due to increased debt issuances to fund capital spending, including offshore wind investments that will not provide meaningful cash flow generation until 2024 at the earliest.

The negative outlook for CL&P reflects a more challenging regulatory environment for the utility that could be sustained going forward, including a reduced authorized ROE and potential for storm cost recovery delays, which we expect will negatively impact the company's financial metrics. Although Eversource is a diversified holding company, CL&P is its largest subsidiary, and a weaker financial profile at the utility will also add to the stress on the parent's financial metrics.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

Given the negative outlooks, it is unlikely that Eversource or CL&P will be upgraded in the near term. However, Eversource's outlook could be changed to stable if the company's consolidated financial metrics improve such that we expect its ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt to be sustained at or above 15%.

CL&P's outlook could be changed back to stable if the deterioration in the credit supportiveness of the Connecticut regulatory environment is less severe than we expect, such that if the ROE reduction is less than the indicated 90 bps or is temporary (i.e. in effect for a short duration of a year or less). A stable outlook could also be considered if the majority of storm costs are allowed to be recovered over a reasonable time period such that CL&P's credit metrics are maintained at levels appropriate for its rating, including a ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt at or above 18%.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

Eversource's rating could be downgraded if consolidated financial metrics remain weak including a ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt that we expect to be sustained below 15%. Eversource's rating could also be downgraded it any of its largest subsidiaries, including CL&P or NSTAR Electric, were to be downgraded.

CL&P's rating could be downgraded if we expect the deterioration in the credit supportiveness of the Connecticut regulatory environment to remain for the foreseeable future or if CL&P's financial performance declines such that its ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt falls below 18% on a sustained basis.

Headquartered in Berlin, CT, CL&P is the state's largest regulated electric transmission and distribution utility, serves about 1.27 million customers and is the largest operating subsidiary of Eversource Energy. CL&P's operations are regulated by the PURA and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission FERC.

Headquartered in Hartford, CT and Boston, MA, Eversource Energy is a public utility holding company of mostly regulated utilities. With a total rate base of about $22.6 billion, Eversource is the largest utility system in the New England region serving approximately 4.4 million electric, natural gas and water customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

