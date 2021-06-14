Moody's changes outlook of Eversource Energy and Connecticut Light & Power to negative

Approximately $11.8 billion of rated debt outstanding
New York, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) affirmed Eversource
Energy's ratings, including its Baa1 issuer and senior unsecured
ratings and Prime-2 short-term commercial paper rating,
and The Connecticut Light and Power Company's (CL&P) ratings,
including its A3 issuer rating. Refer to the list of affected debt
instrument ratings included in this rating action below. The outlooks
of both entities were changed to negative from stable.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Eversource Energy
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed
(P)Baa1
....Pref. Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa3
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Affirmed P-2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa1
..Issuer: Connecticut Light and Power Company (The)
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed A3
....Pref. Stock Preferred Stock,
Affirmed Baa2
....Senior Secured First Mortgage Bonds,
Affirmed A1
....Underlying Senior Secured First Mortgage
Bonds, Affirmed A1
....Senior Secured Shelf, Affirmed (P)A1
..Issuer: Connecticut Development Authority
....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed
A1
....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Affirmed A3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Eversource Energy
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Connecticut Light and Power Company (The)
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The negative outlook for Eversource reflects persistently weak
credit metrics for its current Baa1 rating as a result of high capital
spending and a reliance on debt financing that we expect will continue"
said Jeff Cassella, VP-Senior Credit Officer. "Adding
to this credit pressure is a more challenging regulatory environment for
Connecticut Light & Power that will negatively impact the metrics
and credit quality of Eversource's largest subsidiary" added
Cassella.
Over the last few years, Eversource's financial performance
has lagged our expectations resulting in credit metrics that have been
weak compared to Baa1 rated peers. Pro forma for the Massachusetts
gas assets acquisition that was completed in October 2020, the company's
ratio of cash flow from operations pre-working capital changes
(CFO pre-W/C) to debt was approximately 13% for the 12-months
ended 31 March 2021, well below the 15% threshold that we
have indicated could result in a downgrade from its current Baa1 rating.
Eversource's credit metrics have been weighed down by an increase
in leverage largely used to fund capital projects, including the
development of offshore wind, as well as an increase in its underfunded
pension obligations, which is included in Moody's calculation
of adjusted credit metrics and accounts for a material 8% of the
company's adjusted debt balance.
Furthermore, a less credit supportive Connecticut regulatory environment
for CL&P, whose distribution assets account for about 20%
of Eversource's consolidated rate base could be sustained,
a key driver for CL&P's negative outlook. We expect the
recent order by the state's Public Utilities Regulatory Authority
(PURA), which includes a financial penalty of approximately $30
million, a reduction in its authorized distribution retail return
on equity (ROE) of 90 basis points, and potential delays and/or
inability to fully recover costs related to last year's Tropical
Storm Isaias will weaken CL&P's financial performance;
and, in turn, put further pressure on Eversource's financial
profile.
Barring significant equity issuances or other means of strengthening its
balance sheet, we do not foresee an organic way for Eversource to
improve cash flows or reduce debt that will enable the company to generate
and sustain a consolidated ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt above 15%.
The affirmation of Eversource's Baa1 rating reflects its low-risk
business profile as a holding company of a diverse group of regulated
electric and gas transmission, distribution and water utilities
in the greater New England region, which offsets its weak financial
profile to some degree. Aside from CL&P, Eversource's
other utilities operate in consistently credit supportive regulatory jurisdictions,
particularly Massachusetts and that of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
(FERC). Eversource's credit quality also reflects structural subordination
of the significant level of parent debt compared to debt of its operating
subsidiaries. Eversource's holding company debt as a percentage
of consolidated long and short-term debt (after netting intercompany
borrowings) is currently about 27%.
The negative outlook also considers Eversource's investments in offshore
wind, which adds substantial construction and execution risk to
the credit profile. During the construction period, we expect
offshore wind development to continue to weigh on the company's
credit metrics. With these offshore wind investments being largely
funded by holding company debt, Eversource parent debt as a percentage
of consolidated debt is likely to increase from current levels.
Without meaningful cash flow from the offshore wind projects likely until
2024 at the earliest, the additional holding company debt will further
weaken consolidated credit metrics. Eversource will recover its
investments in offshore wind development eventually through long term
power purchase agreements with high credit quality regulated utilities
that were approved by state regulatory commissions and mandated by state
legislation, a credit positive.
CL&P's A3 rating reflects the utility's low-risk
business profile as an electric transmission and distribution (T&D)
distribution company, which includes a transmission business that
accounts for a substantial portion of its rate base and operates within
the highly credit supportive FERC regulatory framework. CL&P's
electric distribution business operates under the purview of the PURA,
a regulatory framework that, until recently, had become more
credit supportive considering CL&P's constructive 2018 multi-year
rate case settlement and the utilization of timely cost recovery mechanisms
including revenue decoupling.
However, given PURA's recent credit negative decision to assess
financial penalties on CL&P as a result of the regulator's investigation
into the company's Storm Isaias preparedness and response,
we view the Connecticut regulatory environment as now more challenging
compared to recent years. We expect the financial penalties and
the potential for delays in storm cost recovery to negatively impact CL&P's
financial performance going forward. Historically, CL&P
has exhibited a solid financial profile including relatively stable cash
flow coverage metrics such as a ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt of
about 20%, although this could be pressured going forward.
Outlook
Eversource's negative outlook reflects a financial profile that
has been weak for the current rating and is unlikely to improve over the
next 12-18 months due to increased debt issuances to fund capital
spending, including offshore wind investments that will not provide
meaningful cash flow generation until 2024 at the earliest.
The negative outlook for CL&P reflects a more challenging regulatory
environment for the utility that could be sustained going forward,
including a reduced authorized ROE and potential for storm cost recovery
delays, which we expect will negatively impact the company's
financial metrics. Although Eversource is a diversified holding
company, CL&P is its largest subsidiary, and a weaker
financial profile at the utility will also add to the stress on the parent's
financial metrics.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to an upgrade
Given the negative outlooks, it is unlikely that Eversource or CL&P
will be upgraded in the near term. However, Eversource's
outlook could be changed to stable if the company's consolidated
financial metrics improve such that we expect its ratio of CFO pre-W/C
to debt to be sustained at or above 15%.
CL&P's outlook could be changed back to stable if the deterioration
in the credit supportiveness of the Connecticut regulatory environment
is less severe than we expect, such that if the ROE reduction is
less than the indicated 90 bps or is temporary (i.e. in
effect for a short duration of a year or less). A stable outlook
could also be considered if the majority of storm costs are allowed to
be recovered over a reasonable time period such that CL&P's
credit metrics are maintained at levels appropriate for its rating,
including a ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt at or above 18%.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade
Eversource's rating could be downgraded if consolidated financial
metrics remain weak including a ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt that
we expect to be sustained below 15%. Eversource's
rating could also be downgraded it any of its largest subsidiaries,
including CL&P or NSTAR Electric, were to be downgraded.
CL&P's rating could be downgraded if we expect the deterioration in
the credit supportiveness of the Connecticut regulatory environment to
remain for the foreseeable future or if CL&P's financial performance
declines such that its ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt falls below
18% on a sustained basis.
Headquartered in Berlin, CT, CL&P is the state's largest
regulated electric transmission and distribution utility, serves
about 1.27 million customers and is the largest operating subsidiary
of Eversource Energy. CL&P's operations are regulated by the
PURA and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission FERC.
Headquartered in Hartford, CT and Boston, MA, Eversource
Energy is a public utility holding company of mostly regulated utilities.
With a total rate base of about $22.6 billion, Eversource
is the largest utility system in the New England region serving approximately
4.4 million electric, natural gas and water customers in
Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric
and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jeffrey F. Cassella
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Infrastructure Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Michael G. Haggarty
Associate Managing Director
Infrastructure Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653