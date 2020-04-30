Moody's changes outlook of Romanian banks' ratings following action on the Government of Romania, no impact on ratings

Frankfurt am Main, April 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today revised the outlook to negative from stable for the Baa1 long-term local currency and Baa3 long-term foreign currency deposit ratings of the following three Romanian banks: BRD -- Groupe Societe Generale (BRD), Banca Comerciala Romana S.A. (BCR) and Raiffeisen Bank SA (RBRO). Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the banks' Baa1 long-term local currency and Baa3 long-term foreign currency deposit ratings.

The rating action follows Moody's decision to affirm the Government of Romania's long-term issuer ratings of Baa3 and change its outlook to negative from stable on 24 April 2020. For further information on the sovereign rating action, please refer to Moody's press release: Moody's changes Romania's outlook to negative from stable; affirms Baa3 ratings (https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_419169).

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL423363 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of BRD's, BCR's and RBRO's deposit ratings with a change in the outlook to negative from stable is driven by the change in the sovereign outlook to negative and reflects Moody's opinion about the significant risk correlations between a bank and the country it operates in owing to the limitations a government can impose on domestic entities.

According to Moody's Banks Methodology, bank deposit ratings and Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) cannot exceed the sovereign rating by more than two notches, while the Counterparty Risk Assessment (CRA) can only exceed the government rating by one notch.

Further, the banks' Baa3 foreign currency deposit ratings with their negative outlook are driven by the applicable Baa3 foreign currency deposit ceiling for Romania which constrains the banks' ratings. The Baa3 foreign currency deposit ceiling captures the risk that the Romanian government would interfere with a domestic bank's repayment of the foreign currency deposits.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

As indicated by the negative outlook, any deterioration in the creditworthiness of Romania would exert downward pressure on the banks' deposit ratings. In addition, the banks could be downgraded if operating conditions are expected to worsen more than the agency currently anticipates, constraining the banks' business activities while leading to higher asset risk and significant erosion of capital.

Given the negative outlook there is currently limited upside potential to the banks' ratings.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are a mix of solicited and unsolicited credit ratings. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL423363 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

• Rating Solicitation

• Issuer Participation

• Participation: Access to Management

• Participation: Access to Internal Documents

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Katja Reise

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Carola Schuler

MD - Banking

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

