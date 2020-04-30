Moody's changes outlook of Romanian banks' ratings following action on the Government of Romania, no impact on ratings

Frankfurt am Main, April 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today revised the outlook to negative from stable for the Baa1 long-term
local currency and Baa3 long-term foreign currency deposit ratings
of the following three Romanian banks: BRD -- Groupe Societe
Generale (BRD), Banca Comerciala Romana S.A. (BCR)
and Raiffeisen Bank SA (RBRO). Concurrently, Moody's
affirmed the banks' Baa1 long-term local currency and Baa3 long-term
foreign currency deposit ratings.
The rating action follows Moody's decision to affirm the Government of
Romania's long-term issuer ratings of Baa3 and change its outlook
to negative from stable on 24 April 2020. For further information
on the sovereign rating action, please refer to Moody's press release:
Moody's changes Romania's outlook to negative from stable;
affirms Baa3 ratings (https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_419169).
Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL423363
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of BRD's, BCR's and RBRO's deposit
ratings with a change in the outlook to negative from stable is driven
by the change in the sovereign outlook to negative and reflects Moody's
opinion about the significant risk correlations between a bank and the
country it operates in owing to the limitations a government can impose
on domestic entities.
According to Moody's Banks Methodology, bank deposit ratings
and Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) cannot exceed the sovereign rating
by more than two notches, while the Counterparty Risk Assessment
(CRA) can only exceed the government rating by one notch.
Further, the banks' Baa3 foreign currency deposit ratings
with their negative outlook are driven by the applicable Baa3 foreign
currency deposit ceiling for Romania which constrains the banks'
ratings. The Baa3 foreign currency deposit ceiling captures the
risk that the Romanian government would interfere with a domestic bank's
repayment of the foreign currency deposits.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
As indicated by the negative outlook, any deterioration in the creditworthiness
of Romania would exert downward pressure on the banks' deposit ratings.
In addition, the banks could be downgraded if operating conditions
are expected to worsen more than the agency currently anticipates,
constraining the banks' business activities while leading to higher
asset risk and significant erosion of capital.
Given the negative outlook there is currently limited upside potential
to the banks' ratings.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are a mix of solicited
and unsolicited credit ratings. Additionally, the List of
Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with
regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL423363
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit
ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:
• Rating Solicitation
• Issuer Participation
• Participation: Access to Management
• Participation: Access to Internal Documents
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Katja Reise
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Carola Schuler
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
