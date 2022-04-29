Moody's changes outlook of TerraForm Power to stable from negative; assigns Ba2 rating to new secured term loan

New York, April 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Ba2 rating to TerraForm Power Operating LLC's (TPO) proposed 7-year $500 million senior secured term loan B facility. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed TPO's ratings, including its Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR), Ba3 senior unsecured rating and Ba3-PD Probability of Default rating (see full debt list below) and changed the company's outlook to stable from negative. TPO's speculative grade liquidity rating is unchanged at SGL-2.

Proceeds from the new term loan B will be used to redeem TPO's $500 million 4.25% senior unsecured notes due in 2023. In addition, management intends to reduce the size of its revolving credit facility to $500 million from $650 million which follows a previous reduction in that commitment from $800 million completed on December 17, 2021. TPO also plans to enter into a new $50 million letter of credit facility backed by Export Development Canada (EDC L/C facility).

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The change in TerraForm Power's outlook to stable from negative is prompted by the anticipated reversal of a several year-long trend of underperforming our financial metric expectations" said Nati Martel, Vice President – Senior Analyst. The stable outlook reflects the modest improvement in financial metrics exhibited in 2021 and our expectation that this improvement will continue this year such that the company's consolidated debt to EBITDA will fall below 8.0x, after incorporating Moody's adjustments, by the end of 2022. The Ba2 rating assigned to the company's new term loan facility reflects its senior position in the capital structure compared to the company's outstanding senior unsecured notes.

TPO's ratio of debt to EBITDA remained weak for the company's Ba3 CFR at nearly 9.0x at year-end 2021, although this represented a slight improvement from the 9.3x ratio exhibited at year-end 2020. The stronger ratio in 2021 partly reflected a departure from the aggressive expansion strategy that TPO had pursued until its privatization in mid-2020, limiting the amount of debt issuance last year. The relatively flat outstanding debt balance helped to offset the negative financial impact of a $62 million net loss recorded in the aftermath of the February 2021 Texas winter storm that affected two of TPO's windfarms.

Our expectation that there will be a more significant improvement in consolidated credit metrics by year-end 2022 reflects our view that TPO debt will not increase materially this year due to the combination of scheduled project debt amortization of around $500 million and an expansion strategy strictly limited to relatively small acquisitions and repowering of existing assets in the US.

In addition, TPO's Spanish renewable projects will benefit in 2022 from a higher regulatory price of around EUR 122/MWh, compared to the previously assumed price of EUR 44/MWh.This follows a step-up in Spanish wholesale electricity prices that began last year and spiked in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine military conflict. Starting in 2023, we assume that these projects' ability to successfully enter into bilateral or hedge agreements in Spain will help their cash visibility and support credit metrics. The Spanish government's enactment of Royal Decree 06/2022 at the end of March 2022 will result in regulatory changes that seek to encourage renewable generation projects to enter into more contractual arrangements to reduce the impact of wholesale price volatility on end-users' electricity bills.

The stable outlook factors in the geographic diversity of TPO's assets. It also considers the contracted operations of the majority of its renewable assets outside of Spain, which have long-term power purchase agreements with a remaining average life of around thirteen years, with hedging arrangements limited to two wind farms in Texas.

The new $500 million term loan B will introduce additional secured debt into TPO's capital structure which is negative for the senior unsecured note holders. However, the affirmation of the Ba3 senior unsecured rating considers the two-step reduction in TPO's secured bank revolving credit facility from $800 million to $500 million, such that the net increase in secured debt will aggregate $200 million. The Ba2 assigned to the new $500 million new term loan B factors in a collateral package that consists of the pledged stock of the company's subsidiaries. However, we also note that the bulk of these assets are encumbered or subject to tax equity partnerships which limits the value of the collateral from a recovery perspective compared to the unsecured notes.

The stable outlook assumes that the implementation of the regulatory changes in Spain following the enactment of Royal Decree 06/2022 will be supportive to the credit quality and cash flow visibility of TPO's projects and enhance its ability to report a ratio of debt to EBITDA below 8.0x, including Moody's adjustments, on a sustained basis. The stable outlook reflects our view that, despite the $250 million net reduction since early December 2021, the group's liquidity arrangements, including the $50 million new LDC facility, remain adequate to comfortably support any incremental posting requirements that could result from new hedging arrangements in Spain starting in 2023.

Liquidity

TPO's SGL-2 reflects the company's good liquidity. Although the reduction to $500 million in TPO's committed credit facility is negative from a liquidity perspective, TPO will enter into a new $50 million EDC Letter of credit facility to support its collateral posting requirements. The SGL-2 further considers that, during the second half of 2021, TPO fully repaid all outstanding borrowings under its bank credit facility that peaked to $323 million at the end June 2021. This facility is scheduled to mature in October 2024.

At the end of December 2021, the available amount under the facility approximated $549 million given the outstanding balance of letters of credit of $101 million. TPO remains in compliance with the financial covenants under its revolving credit legal documentation, although it does not publicly disclose its covenant calculation, that includes a maximum leverage ratio of net debt to cash flow available to debt service of 5.5x.

The SGL-2 factors in that TPO will use the proceeds of its new $500 million term loan B to refinance the same amount of unsecured notes due in January 2023. This will reduce refinancing risk, a credit positive. TPO's SGL-2 also assumes that the projects will be able to continue to service their debt including scheduled principal amortizations. At the end of 2021,TPO reported that the project's total debt maturities of $506 million in 2022 and $414 million in 2023. These amounts exclude around $145 million of debt outstanding at its Chilean project that remains in technical default and has been classified under current debt since 2020. According to the financial statements at year-end 2021, management continues to assign a high probability to attaining waivers from the lenders and/or cure the covenant.

The SGL-2 reflects TPO's strong ability to meet its capital and other cash requirements, including interest of around $90 million, largely with cash distributions received from its projects after their debt service. Our view of TPO's liquidity will also depend on its distribution policy going forward, particularly after last year's material cash distribution of $611 million, a credit negative. According to TPO's financial statements at year-end 2021, it distributed $71.3 million on March 11, 2022. TPO could seek to sell additional assets or equity interests although, as mentioned earlier, the majority are encumbered or are subject to tax equity partnerships.

Assignments:

..Issuer: TerraForm Power Operating LLC

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Assigned Ba2 (LGD3)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: TerraForm Power Operating LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: TerraForm Power Operating LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

TPO's corporate family rating could experience positive momentum if its consolidated debt to EBITDA falls below 7 .0x, on a sustainable basis.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

A downgrade is likely if TPO's consolidated debt to EBITDA exceeds 8.0x (considering full-year financial performance of any acquired assets) at year-end 2022. A downgrade is also possible if pending regulatory changes in Spain are detrimental to the projects' assets credit quality and cash flow visibility or TPO's consolidated financial performance. Also, a return to the aggressive growth initiatives that that the company has pursued in recent years could also trigger downward pressure on the rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1066389. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

TerraForm Power Operating LLC (TPO, Ba3 stable) is a growth-oriented company that owns and operates a fleet of renewable assets with an installed capacity of around [4.2] Gigawatts (GWs), before adjustments to reflect TPO's actual ownership in the assets. The majority of these assets are located in North America (US and Canada) while the Saeta acquisition (completed in June 2018) expanded the fleet to the Iberian peninsula (nearly 1,000 MW capacity). TPO also has a modest number of projects located in Chile, Uruguay and the UK. TPO's fleet consists of wind farms (around 2.3 GW) as well as utility-scale and distributed solar assets (approximately 1.3 GW, including the 322 MW of assets acquired as part of the AtlaGas transaction in 2019). Through TerraForm Power Parent, LLC, TPO's indirect majority shareholders are Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. ("BEP") and Brookfield Renewable Corporation ("BEPC"), a corporation created in 2020 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Their interests aggregate 64.49% while affiliates of BEP and BEPC hold the balance of approximately 35%. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM; Baa1 stable) indirectly controls the issuer through its 51.5% interest in Brookfield Renewables while public investors hold the remaining 48.5%.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

