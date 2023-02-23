Moody's changes outlook on ACWA Power Management and Investments One Limited debt to positive; affirms Ba1 rating

London, February 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today changed the outlook to positive from stable on the Ba1 senior secured rating on the USD 814 million of 5.95% fixed rate amortising senior secured bonds due in December 2039 (the Bonds) issued by ACWA Power Management and Investments One Limited (APMI One, the Issuer). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the Ba1 rating.

RATINGS RATIONALE

OUTLOOK CHANGE TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE

Today's rating action follows the completion of a partial buyback, by the Issuer, of USD 401 million (on an unamortised basis) of the Bonds in December 2022. The buyback has reduced leverage at APMI One by around 49% resulting in an increase in the minimum and average consolidated debt service coverage ratios (DSCR) in Moody's base case to 1.29x and 2.83x, respectively, from 1.12x and 1.87x.

The bonds were repurchased utilising existing cash reserves at APMI One, ACWA Power Company and certain subsidiaries and affiliate entities.

The positive outlook also reflects Moody's view that power and water availability metrics at the project companies and First National Operations & Maintenance Company Limited's (NOMAC) operations and maintenance (O&M) performance will be stable and debt service coverage ratios will be in line with Moody's base case.

The deleveraging at APMI One evidences a commitment on the part of ACWA Power Company (ACWA) to restore credit quality following changes within the underlying project portfolio that resulted in a downgrade of the rating to Ba1 in August 2022. Financial strategy and risk management and management credibility and track record are risk categories under Moody's approach for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks, specifically governance risks. Accordingly, governance factors are a key driver of the rating action.

AFFIRMATION OF Ba1 RATING

The affirmation of APMI One's senior secured rating of Ba1 reflects, as positives (1) relatively stable and predictable revenue streams underpinned by long term availability-based offtake contracts; (2) the projects being important infrastructure assets for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA); (3) the projects using proven technologies from reputable suppliers; (4) the projects all being operational and, generally, having a good operating track record; and (5) some diversification of cashflows from six separate projects and ACWA Power's wholly owned O&M subsidiary NOMAC.

However, the rating is constrained by (1) structural subordination of the Bonds relative to individual asset level project finance debt; (2) the inclusion of cashflows from the O&M company in the structure supporting the Bonds, which exposes the cashflows to the risk of operating cost volatility; (3) growing concentration of cashflows between 2031 and debt maturity in 2039 to a single underlying project (RAWEC), where Moody's views the credit quality of the offtaker as weaker than for the other portfolio companies; (4) risk of refinancing or restructuring at underlying project companies or other entities within the company structure, in the event that it results in cashflows to APMI One that are less diverse or from counterparties of lower credit quality or greater subordination of lenders to APMI One; (5) a lack of security over the underlying project entities; and (6) a recent history of changes to the financial structures and project agreements at the underlying project companies.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could upgrade the rating following a period of stability in the portfolio of project assets, during which there are no changes to the contractual arrangements or financial structures of the underlying project companies and/or at APMI One that would be detrimental to the interests of senior lenders to the Issuer. Any upgrade would also take into account our expectation of stable operational performance of the underlying project companies.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) poor operational performance or other developments, such as higher leverage, at one or more Project Company or NOMAC materially reduces distributions or results in deeper subordination of lenders to APMI One; (2) changes to the portfolio assets materially reduces diversification of APMI One cashflows; or (3) the weighted average credit quality of offtakers deteriorates.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Generic Project Finance Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/361401. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

ACWA Power Management and Investments One Limited is a limited company incorporated under the laws of the Dubai International Financial Center (the "DIFC"). APMI One is a wholly owned subsidiary of ACWA Power Company, a Saudi listed joint stock company with 11.67% of its shares listed on the Tadawul stock exchange. ACWA Power is a Saudi Arabian company which is a private developer of, investor in and operator of a portfolio of power generation and water desalination plants.

In May 2017, APMI One raised USD 814 million 5.95% senior secured bonds due December 2039 (the Bonds), which was used to (i) prepay certain existing loan facilities of the "Restricted Companies", (ii) prepay certain existing loan facilities of ACWA Power entities that were not Restricted Companies, (iii) for general corporate purposes of the ACWA Power Group entities including entities which may not be Restricted Companies; and (iv) pay fees, costs and expenses, related to the Bonds.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Alastair Sullivan, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Neil Griffiths-Lambeth

Associate Managing Director

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

