Moody's changes outlook on Adevinta's Ba3 ratings to stable

London, 20 January 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today changed the outlook on Adevinta ASA's (Adevinta) ratings to
stable from negative. At the same time, Moody's has
affirmed Adevinta's Ba3 long term corporate family rating (CFR),
Ba3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) as well as the Ba3 ratings
for its €1.3 billion (equivalent) senior secured term loan
B, €450 million senior secured revolving credit facility and
the €1.06 billion (equivalent) senior secured notes.
Moody's decision to change the outlook on Adevinta's ratings
to stable reflects (1) the successful completion of the acquisition of
eBay Classifieds Group (eCG) as planned; (2) good operating momentum
for the combined business with an expected reduction in Moody's
adjusted gross leverage (Moody's adjusted) to below 5.0x by the
end of 2022 and (3) the solid future revenue and EBITDA growth prospects
for the business over the coming 3-5 years with an initial focus
on de-leveraging and organic growth investments.
Adevinta successfully completed the acquisition of eCG on 25 June 2021.
Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, eBay received $2.5
billion in cash and around 540 million shares of Adevinta, accounting
for a 44% stake in the new combined group. Adevinta issued
to eBay voting shares accounting for around 33.3% of the
total voting rights, and a new class of non-voting shares
for the remainder of its 44% stake. As a result of the transaction,
Schibsted's percentage ownership of Class A shares was reduced to
around 39%, equaling roughly 33% of Adevinta's total
outstanding share capital.
In December 2021, eBay completed the sale of a 10.2%
stake in Adevinta to funds advised by Permira. This transaction
allowed eBay to meet certain demands made by the Austrian Federal Competition
Authorities for the eCG transaction to proceed. As part of the
of eCG acquisition regulatory clearance process and in line with the undertakings
approved by the UK Competition and Markets Authority, Adevinta also
concluded the sale of Shpock, Gumtree UK and Motors.co.uk
in the second half of 2021.
RATINGS RATIONALE
In 2020, the combined group's revenue (on a pro-forma basis)
declined by -3.7% in the wake of the Coronavirus
pandemic. While France saw 10% growth in 2020 despite Covid
disruptions, revenue in Germany dipped by -2.1%
while revenue in other European Markets also declined by -3.6%.
Revenue in international markets dropped sharply by -22%.
Revenue saw a solid recovery in 2021 with 12.4% growth year-on-year
growth in overall revenues in the first nine months ending 30 the September
2021. Growth in Germany was however muted at 3.9%
in the first nine months of 2021 driven by the chip shortage affecting
the car transactions in Germany since the last two years. The low
volume of listings on Mobile.de have been partially offset by the
pricing growth and the uptake of value added services. Adevinta
expects its revenues in Germany to return to pre-pandemic level
from the second half of 2022 as listing rebound to pre-covid level
and continued pricing and value added growth comes through.
The company's gross leverage (Moody's adjusted) is expected to improve
to below 5.0x by the end of 2022 (down from a pro-forma
leverage of 6.1x estimated for the full year 2020). We expect
the company to achieve low double digit revenue growth in 2022 and around
15% growth annually thereafter while targeting reported EBITDA
margins of 40%-45%, which should be supportive
of its de-leveraging ambition over the coming years.
In order to drive the aforesaid revenue and EBITDA growth, Adevinta
has announced its 'Growing at Scale' strategy in November
2021. The strategy is underpinned by the following 3 priorities
-- (1) focusing the portfolio, by investing in and growing
its five Core markets of Germany, France, Spain, Benelux
and Italy; (2) concentrating on high-quality verticals:
Motors and Real Estate; (3) becoming fully transactional in consumer
goods, expanding into a growing and profitable online commerce market;
and (4) leveraging technology and transforming advertising to preserve
revenue and adapt to the evolving market. While Adevinta's
growth strategy sounds credible, we cautiously factor in some risks
related to its successful and timely implementation.
Moody's positively recognizes that the management representatives
coming from Adevinta and eCG share a similar set of strategic values,
but it cautiously takes into consideration the execution risks associated
with successful and timely integration of the two businesses of considerable
scale and complexity. The breadth and depth of eCG business is
higher than Adevinta's and has required rigorous integration planning.
The transaction offers good potential to achieve synergies, with
a target of around €130 million of run-rate EBITDA contribution
likely to be achieved by 2024. Cost synergies are likely to account
for two thirds of the total amount and will be primarily derived from
product, technology and IT efficiencies, and the de-duplication
of certain functions across the two organizations. The synergy
realization is likely to give rise to pretax one-time integration
costs of around €130 million, to be incurred over 2020-23.
Moody's considers Adevinta's liquidity as strong. Adevinta
benefits from its good liquidity, supported by the €450 million
revolving credit facility, which was drawn by €150 million
at the closing of the transaction. There is a springing covenant
on the RCF, tested quarterly only when drawings net of cash in the
group exceed 40% of the total facility. The test is a senior
secured net leverage ratio set at 40% headroom above the net leverage
at transaction close. The combined entity benefits from a long-dated
maturity profile with no significant debt maturing before 2025.
Given the limited capital expenditure needs of the company and despite
the cash outflow towards acquisition integration costs, cash generation
is expected to be healthy with Moody's adjusted Free Cash Flow (FCF)
/ Debt of 8%-10% expected in 2022 and higher thereafter.
Moody's recognizes that the company FCF generation would be impacted
as and when Adevinta decides to introduce regular dividend payments.
Adevinta's PDR of Ba3-PD is at the same level as the company's
CFR, reflecting the expected recovery rate of 50%,
which we typically assume for a capital structure that consists of a mix
of bank credit facilities and bond debt. The bank credit facilities
(B1, B2, and Revolving Credit Facilities) have been raised
by Adevinta ASA and Adevinta Finance AS and the B3 facility are raised
by Oak DutchCo, all ranking pari passu with the new senior secured
notes. The notes / loans are guaranteed by operating companies
accounting for at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA, and secured
by share pledges, bank accounts and intercompany receivables of
the group.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
With the transaction closing, the size of the board has increased
to 10, allowing eBay and Schibsted to appoint two directors each.
Both eBay and Schibsted have certain information and cooperation entitlements.
After the closing of the transaction between eBay and Permira in December
2021, a new board member has been appointed by Permira to Adevinta's
board of directors.
The company has also announced its medium term target reported net leverage
range of 2.0x-3.0x. Its reported net leverage
stood at 4.0x for the last twelve months ended 30th September 2021.
The company intends to use its future internally generated cash towards
organic growth investments as well as de-leveraging. Any
excess cash will be used towards strategic M&A and/ or shareholder
returns.
STABLE RATING OUTLOOK
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that the company will
continue to grow its revenue and EBITDA in line with its medium term growth
plan and achieve further de-leveraging in the next 12-18
months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward rating pressure could arise if (1) Adevinta maintains double digit
revenue growth, (2) the company's Moody's-adjusted
gross leverage declines below 4.0x, and (3) Free cash flow/
debt (as adjusted by Moody's) is maintained at a healthy level of
around 10%, both on a sustained basis.
Negative pressure on the rating could develop if (1) Adevinta's
operating performance slows down visibly (2) its Moody's-adjusted
gross leverage is maintained at above 5.0x on a sustained basis,
and (3) Free cash flow/ debt (as adjusted by Moody's) decreases
sustainably below 5%.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Adevinta ASA (Adevinta) is a global online classifieds company that operates
generalist, real estate, car, job and other digital
marketplaces. Following the completion of the eCG acquisition in
June 2021, the company holds the leading market position across
15 countries . The company generated €1,437 million
in revenue and €470 million in reported EBITDA in 2020 on a pro-forma
basis. For the first nine months of 2021, the combined company
reported revenue of €1,176 million and an EBITDA of €395
million, pro-forma for the eCG acquisition transaction.
