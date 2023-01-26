Moody's changes outlook on Adler Pelzer to negative from stable; B3 ratings affirmed

Frankfurt am Main, January 26, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the B3 long term corporate family rating (CFR) and the B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of German auto parts supplier Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH ("Adler Pelzer" or "the group"). Moody's also affirmed the B3 instrument ratings on the group's €350 million and €75 million guaranteed senior secured notes due April 2024. The outlook has been changed to negative from stable.

"The outlook change to negative was prompted by the pending refinancing of Adler Pelzer's material short term debt and its guaranteed senior secured bonds maturing in April 2024, while its short-term liquidity continues to weaken and refinancing risks persist", says Goetz Grossmann, a Moody's Vice President-Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Adler Pelzer. "At the same time, the affirmed B3 ratings reflect our expectation that the group will complete the refinancing over the next three months and, thereby, improve its liquidity, while its operating performance should improve and most credit metrics remain in line with our requirements for the affirmed rating" adds Mr. Grossmann.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in the outlook to negative from stable follows Adler Pelzer's pending refinancing of its upcoming material short term debt maturities and guaranteed senior secured notes due April 2024, which Moody's expected the group to complete during 2022 or early this year at the latest. As a result, the rating agency regards Adler Pelzer's short-term liquidity now as weak, while a potential further several months delay in the refinancing would prompt its liquidity to become insufficient and, hence, further downward pressure build on the affirmed B3 ratings over the next few months. Moreover, considering the increased interest rate environment and uncertainty regarding the new capital structure, which will likely result in considerably higher interest costs, Moody's expects Adler Pelzer's free cash flow (FCF) to weaken towards break-even, despite an expected improving operating performance and EBITDA over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's expects an acceleration in global car production in 2023 on easing supply challenges that depressed production last year, as well as additional compensation of recent material cost increases from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to support Adler Pelzer's profitability in 2023. Assuming broadly stable gross debt after the planned refinancing, the group's Moody's adjusted leverage should, therefore, remain at the lower end of the rating agency's defined 4.5x-5.5x debt/EBITDA range for the B3 rating category. Given projected higher interest costs following a refinancing, however, Moody's expects Adler Pelzer's interest coverage and FCF to weaken or stay at levels just in line with the requirements for a B3 rating.

The affirmed B3 CFR further positively reflects the group's position as a leading automotive supplier of products for noise, vibration and harmonics (NVH) applications in light vehicles and trucks; long-term and well-established relationships with a diverse mix of OEMs; history of revenue growth in excess of global light vehicle production; positive exposure to the trend towards electrified vehicles; a sizeable €12.4 billion order book for the period 2022-2031 as of September 2022; a general commitment of the main shareholder to support the group, if needed.

Other factors constraining the rating relate to Adler Pelzer's exposure to volatile commodity prices, which increased and could not immediately be passed on to customers in 2022; exposure to the cyclicality of the automotive industry, which has been facing sluggish production growth on prolonged material shortages in 2022, as well as challenges from tightening emission regulations and rising investments in new drivetrain technologies; Moody's forecast of slowing economic growth, high inflation and geopolitical risks, potentially weighing on consumer sentiment this year; and limited FCF generation due to growth investments and a likely materially rising interest burden after the envisaged refinancing.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook indicates negative rating pressure building along Adler Pelzer potential inability to refinance its short-term debt maturities over the next three months, while uncertainty around the structure of the refinancing and associated future financing costs persists. Furthermore, the negative outlook reflects limited headroom for a weakening operating performance or negative FCF generation.

LIQUIDITY

Adler Pelzer's liquidity profile is weak, reflecting its sizeable debt maturities over the next 12-18 months, which need to be refinanced in the next few months. The group's cash sources consist mainly of €205 million cash and cash equivalents as of 30 September 2022, which remained fairly stable during 2022 thanks to somewhat better-than-expected cash flow generation in an environment of unstable demand, supply disruptions and cost inflation. Assuming a successful refinancing and depending on the final cost of debt, Moody's would expect Adler Pelzer's funds from operations to only modestly increase towards €100 million over the next 12-18 months. Together with the available cash on hand, these funds are just sufficient to cover expected short term cash needs, including around €90 million of capital spending (including lease payments), minor working capital needs, around €60 million of working cash to run the business (3% of revenues), around €10 million expected annual dividend payments and short debt maturities that will not be refinanced. In case of a prolonged delay in the refinancing of the guaranteed senior secured bonds due April 2024 beyond the next three months, the group's liquidity would become insufficient.

Adler Pelzer needs comply with one financial covenant (net leverage), under which Moody's expects it to maintain adequate capacity.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

In terms of governance, specifically risk management, the rating action negatively incorporates the group's further postponed refinancing, implying its liquidity to potentially erode to a weak assessment by Moody's over the next three months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would consider a downgrade of Adler Pelzer's ratings, if (1) the group failed to refinance its outstanding debt over the next three months, leading to further weakening liquidity assessment, (2) its Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin decreased to below 3%, (3) leverage exceeded 5.5x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, (4) Moody's-adjusted interest coverage fell below 1.25x EBITA interest expense, (5) Moody's-adjusted FCF turned sustainably negative.

Moody's could upgrade the ratings, if Adler Pelzer's (1) Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin returned to at least 4%, (2) leverage reduced to below 4.5x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, (3) interest coverage increased towards 2.0x (4) Moody's-adjusted FCF remained positive, supporting consistent adequate liquidity.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Suppliers published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72204. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Adler Pelzer is a global automotive supplier, headquartered in Hagen, Germany. The group is a global leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of acoustic and thermal components and systems for light passenger vehicles and trucks.

Its largest product portfolio is for passenger compartments, and includes floor trim, door shields, seals, and felt and foam insulation parts. Adler Pelzer also produces panels and trims for the engine compartment and the trunk. In the 12 months that ended September 2022, the company generated revenue of €2 billion and Moody's-adjusted EBITDA of €173 million. Adler Pelzer is a wholly owned subsidiary of Adler Group S.p.A., owned by Adler Plastic S.p.A. (71.93% share) and Japanese Hayashi Telempu Corporation, which bought a 28.07% share in Adler Group S.p.A. from FSI SGR S.p.A. in March 2022. Adler Plastic S.p.A. is owned by members of the Scudieri family (a 35% direct stake), and the joint-venture Global Automotive Interior Alliance (GAIA) with a 65% stake, of which the family owns a 61.58% share and Hayashi Telempu Corporation the remaining 38.42%.

