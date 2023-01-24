Moody's changes outlook on Adria Midco's B2 ratings to negative

Madrid, January 24, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed to negative from stable the outlook on the ratings of Adria Midco B.V ('Adria' or 'the company'), a leading telecom operator in Southeastern Europe. At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the company's B2 corporate family rating (CFR), the B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR), and the B2 rating on the company's €4.58 billion backed senior secured notes issued by its wholly owned subsidiary United Group B.V. ('UG').

"The change in outlook to negative reflects the company's high leverage and weakened liquidity over the past 12 months at a time when Adria will need to address upcoming debt maturities in 2024 and 2025," says Agustin Alberti, a Moody's Vice President–Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Adria.

"The rating affirmation considers the company's solid operating momentum and growth opportunities, improved scale and scope of operations over the past few years, and its strategic shift to focus on cash flow generation, liquidity and deleveraging," adds Mr. Alberti.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The outlook change to negative factors in that the company has been weakly positioned in the B2 rating for some time, with its leverage exceeding the 5.5x maximum tolerance for the category. In addition, its liquidity has weakened owing to a combination of (1) negative free cash flow generation mainly due to high capital spending, (2) continued M&A transactions such as the acquisition of Bulsatcom EOOD's mobile and fixed networks, and (3) other uses such as related party transactions including a loan to the founder.

Moody's acknowledges Adria's plans to monetize some of its mobile tower portfolio assets and its intention to apply the net cash proceeds towards the repayment of the €525 million and the €550 million of backed senior secured notes maturing in July 2024 and May 2025, respectively, but also of the €545 million PIK notes maturing in November 2025 issued at Summer BidCo level, outside of the restricted group defined by Adria's lenders. This plan was announced in October 2022 [1].

The rating agency will assess the impact from a successful tower sale transaction for Adria's restricted group leverage (as adjusted by Moody's), liquidity and refinancing plans, which will depend on the structure of the transaction, valuation, and final use of proceeds.

Moody's has assumed that this transaction will close by mid 2023, well in advance of the 2024 bond maturity. The rating agency also acknowledges the potential sale of other non-core assets, which could be used for further deleveraging, according to the company. However, Moody's notes a degree of execution risk in both the tower sale and the non-core asset disposals, and while this risk is low, failure to complete the tower sale transaction on time could significantly weaken the liquidity profile of the company.

Moody's expects Adria's organic revenue and EBITDA growth to remain solid in the mid-single digits, driven by overall RGUs and price increases, synergies from acquisitions and savings from efficiency measures that will help to offset cost inflation pressures.

The rating agency estimates that the company's Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA ratio will be slightly above 6.0x in 2022 but will improve over the next 12-18 months towards 5.5x, although this is subject to the final use of proceeds from the tower sale. Although the towers will likely be sold at an attractive multiple, part of the proceeds may be used to repay the PIK that is sitting outside the restricted group, and therefore, any expected improvement in the leverage ratio at the restricted group is likely to me more muted.

While the rating action reflects Adria's high leverage and weakened liquidity, the rating affirmation reflects the expectation that the tower sale will be completed successfully while the company will shift its focus from M&A to improving free cash flow generation and reducing leverage.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's estimates that by year end 2022, the company had cash and cash equivalents of around €85 million and access to a €325 million super senior RCF (SSRCF) due in June 2025, of which around €200 million are currently drawn. The SSRCF is restricted by a leverage-based springing covenant (of 9.5x Net Debt to Consolidated EBITDA) tested on an quarterly basis. The company also has access to local bilateral lines of €170 million, of which €100 million are currently drawn.

In Moody's view, this amount of internal and external sources is small relative to the size of the company and relative to its cash needs over the next 12 to 24 months.

Moody's notes that the SSRCF has a springing maturity: it will become due in February 1, 2024 if the existing 2024 backed senior secured notes are not fully refinanced by that date, or in February 15, 2025 if the existing 2025 backed senior secured notes are not fully refinanced by that date. This makes the completion of the tower deal and repayment of the 2024 notes critical for the liquidity profile of the company.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Adria is the top company within the restricted group and the reporting entity for the consolidated group. Its subsidiary UG is the issuer of the rated backed senior secured notes and also one of the original borrowers under the company's €325 million SSRCF.

The SSRCF ranks ahead in an enforcement scenario. It shares a guarantee and security package with the rated backed senior secured notes. In addition, the SSRCF (but not the backed senior secured notes) is secured on Serbian assets and receives guarantees from Serbian subsidiaries.

Consequently, the SSRCF ranks first and the backed senior secured notes second in the waterfall of claims, together with the local bilateral lines of €170 million in aggregate, and Adria's trade payables. Given the limited weight of the SSRCF ranking ahead of the backed senior secured notes, the notes are rated B2, at the same level as the CFR.

In addition, €545 million outstanding PIK notes (unrated) due in November 2025 have been issued at the holding company, Summer BidCo, outside of the restricted group defined by the lenders of Adria.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the company's high leverage and weakened liquidity at a time when it needs to address the refinancing of the 2024/25 debt maturity wall.

The outlook on the rating could be stabilized if the company successfully completes the planned asset disposal and addresses the upcoming debt maturities. An outlook stabilization would also depend upon a strengthening of the company's liquidity platform that is more consistent with the needs of an enlarged business that has grown rapidly through acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Downward pressure could result from (1) a failure to raise additional liquidity sources to address refinancing needs well in advance of debt maturities; (2) a deterioration in operating performance that further raises leverage such that the Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio remains above 5.5x on a sustained basis; or (3) a deterioration of the liquidity profile of the company.

Upward pressure could arise if the company reduces its leverage so that its Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA falls below 4.5x and demonstrates its capacity to generate positive Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt on a sustained basis. However, the PIK instrument outside of the restricted group represents an overhang for Adria, as it could be refinanced within the restricted group once sufficient financial flexibility develops. Therefore, the PIK instrument could be a constraint to upward rating pressure in the future.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Adria Midco B.V.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

..Issuer: United Group B.V.

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Adria Midco B.V.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: United Group B.V.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

