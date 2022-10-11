Moody's changes outlook on AkzoNobel's rating to negative, affirms Baa1 rating

Frankfurt am Main, October 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed the outlook on Akzo Nobel N.V.'s (AkzoNobel or the company) ratings to negative from stable and affirmed the company's senior unsecured rating at Baa1. Concurrently Moody's affirmed the ratings of AkzoNobel's outstanding backed senior unsecured notes and senior unsecured EMTN program at Baa1 and (P)Baa1, respectively. Moody's also affirmed AkzoNobel's other short-term and commercial paper program ratings at (P)P-2 and P-2, respectively.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change of the outlook on AkzoNobel's rating reflects the company's elevated Moody's adjusted gross leverage of around 4.5x as of Q2-2022 (pro-forma a €750 million bond which has been repaid in July 2022) and the risk that the company's deleveraging trajectory will not be in line with the current Baa1 rating, due primarily to AkzoNobel's high absolute debt coinciding with the weakening demand environment and inflationary pressure.

AkzoNobel's leverage peaked as result of i) lower EBITDA because of declining volumes and increasing input costs, ii) acquisition pay-outs, iii) execution of generous share buyback programs in 2021 and 2022 and iv) a build-up of working capital. To finance these cash outflows AkzoNobel's short-term debt increased to around €1.5 billion (pro-forma a €750 million bond which has been repaid in July 2022) as of Q2-22 from around €800 million at the end of 2021. Moody's forecasts that the company can reduce some of its short-term debt over the next 12-18 month, but sees potential for a portion of short-term debt to become a more permanent feature of the company's capital structure, hence increasing the company's leverage on a sustainable basis. The negative outlook also reflects this risk.

Moody's forecasts that AkzoNobel's Moody's adjusted gross debt will only decline to moderately below 4.5x by year end 2022, with Moody's adjusted EBITDA of around €1.2 billion. While Moody's expects that sales volumes in 2023 will be negatively affected by weakening demand, lower input costs and already initiated cost savings should support an expansion of EBITDA in 2023. Furthermore, Moody's expects that a release of working capital and a disciplined approach to capital allocation will create some capacity to reduce gross debt, such that Moody's adjusted gross leverage falls towards 3.0x during 2023, with scope for additional deleveraging to below 2.5x in 2024. While this deleveraging trajectory would be in line with the current Baa1 rating, a more pronounced or prolonged recession or a failure to generate free cash flow represent downside risks that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings.

AkzoNobel's intention to maintain a strong investment grade rating and return to its stated target leverage of 1x-2x net debt to EBITDA (company definition) continues to support the rating. Furthermore, the Baa1 rating reflects i) a strong business profile with leading market position in the decorative paint and coatings market, ii) low capital intensity supporting capacity to generate free cash flow (FCF), iii) improving profitability as a result of management's focus on comprehensive restructuring and efficiency measures and iv) track record of maintaining a solid liquidity profile.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

AkzoNobel's liquidity continues to be supported by annual funds from operations of around €1.1 billion and cash holdings (including short-term investments) of around €1.8 billion at the of end-June 2022. The company has access to a €1.3 billion committed revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing 2027 without any financial covenants. In July 2022, the company repaid a €750 million bond at maturity. AkzoNobel's next sizeable debt, a €500 million backed senior unsecured bond, matures in November 2024. However, the company has around €1.5 billion of short-term debt, which is only partially backstopped by the €1.3 billion revolving credit facility.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could downgrade AkzoNobel's rating if its EBITDA margin declines to around 10% on a sustainable basis with RCF/Net Debt remaining below 20% on a sustainable basis. A failure to reduce Moody's adjusted gross leverage to below 2.5x would also likely result in a downgrade of the rating.

Although currently unlikely Moody's could upgrade AkzoNobel's rating if the company reduced its leverage to below 2x while maintaining EBITDA margins consistently above 15% and RCF/net debt in the mid to high 30's. An upgrade would also require commitment of the company to achieve and defend a higher rating.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Akzo Nobel N.V.

Affirmations:

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

AkzoNobel is a leading producer of paints and coatings. In 2021, it generated total sales of €9.6 billion. The group serves a diversified customer base in all major regions in which it has production facilities and has an extensive international manufacturing presence. In 2021, it derived 42% of its revenue from decorative paints, 20% from industrial coatings, 14% from powder coatings, 13% from automotive and specialty coatings and 12% from marine and protective coatings. AkzoNobel's market capitalization as of 30 September 2022 was about €10.5 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

