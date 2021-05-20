Moody's changes outlook on ArcelorMittal's ratings to positive; affirms Ba1 CFR

Frankfurt am Main, May 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
changed to positive from stable the outlook on all ratings of ArcelorMittal
("group"). Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the
group's Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR), Ba1-PD probability
of default rating (PDR), its Ba1 senior unsecured rating and the
senior unsecured rating on its medium-term notes (MTN) programme
at (P)Ba1, the short-term rating on its Commercial Paper
at NP, and its other short-term rating at (P)NP.
"The outlook change to positive recognizes ArcelorMittal's very
strong results for the first quarter of 2021 and our expectation of a
highly supportive market environment throughout 2021, at least,
supporting a further significant improvement in its credit metrics",
says Goetz Grossmann, a Moody's Vice President and Moody's lead
analyst for ArcelorMittal. "The achievement of financial
ratios in line with an investment grade rating, alongside a prudent
financial policy helping to maintain such metrics and a strong liquidity
profile could lead to an upgrade in the next few quarters."
RATINGS RATIONALE
The change of the outlook to positive was prompted by ArcelorMittal's
substantially improved earnings in the first quarter of 2021 (Q1 2021),
with company-adjusted EBITDA increasing to $3.2 billion
from around $1 billion in Q1 2020, and Moody's upward
revised earnings forecast for the rest of this year. Besides the
strong Q1 2021 results, Moody's acknowledges the group's
better than expected cash flow generation, with consistent strong
positive Moody's-adjusted free cash flow (FCF) of $2.4
billion in the 12 months through March 2021 ($2.3 billion
in 2019), albeit partly driven by further working capital reductions
and lower capital spending. As a result, the group's
reported net debt reduced to $5.9 billion at the end of
March 2021, over $3.5 billion lower than a year earlier.
ArcelorMittal's ballooning earnings in Q1 2021 were fueled by a
rapid rebound in demand of key steel-using industries, driving
increased capacity utilization and an unprecedented surge in steel prices
since the second half of 2020. As steel prices continue to rise
from already record highs in many regions currently, Moody's
expects the positive momentum to last for some additional months before
easing into 2022. Significantly wider steel spreads through 2021
should, therefore, enable the group's Moody's-adjusted
EBITDA to surpass $12 billion this year, versus $3.1
billion in 2020, and its Moody's-adjusted EBIT margin
to reach 15% (0.2% in 2020). The higher earnings
will also boost ArcelorMittal's funds from operations and support
Moody's-adjusted FCF of close to $3 billion in 2021,
despite a substantial build-up in working capital, increasing
capital spending and moderately higher dividends than last year.
ArcelorMittal's credit metrics will, therefore, clearly
meet Moody's defined levels for a Baa3 rating in 2021, and
likely remain in line with an investment-grade rating also in 2022,
as indicated by the positive outlook.
Moody's decision on a possible upgrade over the next 12-18
months will also take into consideration the group's demonstration
of a prudent financial policy, including its stance towards increasing
dividends and share repurchases. Considering its current guidance
of share buybacks to be limited to 50% of surplus FCF (after dividends)
and progressively growing base dividends, Moody's expects
ArcelorMittal's net debt to further reduce over the next two years.
This forecast also rests on the assumption of no larger acquisitions in
the foreseeable future. Moody's does not expect ArcelorMittal
to materially reduce its gross debt in the coming years, which,
however, could accelerate the de-leveraging to sustainably
below 3x gross debt/EBITDA (Moody's-adjusted). That
said, Moody's assessment of ArcelorMittal's adjusted
leverage continues to take into account large debt adjustments relating
to guarantees provided for joint ventures (while at-equity accounted
income remains unadjusted) and the rating agency's treatment of
its mandatorily convertible bonds as debt. The assessment also
factors in the group's significantly lower net leverage (Moody's-adjusted
net debt/EBITDA), which will reduce to around 1.5x in 2021,
and -- if maintained below 2.5x -- would be in line with
an investment grade rating.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
The rating action positively incorporates ArcelorMittal's implementation
of a conservative financial policy earlier this year, which Moody's
expects to allow the group to further reduce its net debt and leverage
over the next two to three years.
OUTLOOK
The positive outlook mirrors strong upward pressure currently building
on ArcelorMittal's rating. It indicates a likely upgrade
over the next few quarters, if ArcelorMittal's Moody's-adjusted
net leverage falls and could be sustained below 2.5x. An
upgrade would further require the group to adhere to a prudent financial
policy as shown by no excessive increases in shareholder returns and positive
free cash flow.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward pressure on the ratings would build, if ArcelorMittal's (1)
profitability improved sustainably, exemplified by Moody's-adjusted
EBIT margins of well above 6%, (2) net leverage could be
reduced to below 2.5x net debt?EBITDA, on a sustained
basis, (3) Moody's-adjusted (CFO - dividends) / debt
ratios remained consistently above 20%.
Moody's could downgrade ArcelorMittal's ratings, if (1) its net
leverage remained well above 3.5x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA,
(2) its Moody's-adjusted (CFO-dividends) / debt ratio fell
towards 15%, (3) liquidity were to contract.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Steel Industry published
in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1074524.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
ArcelorMittal is one of the world's largest steel companies, with
an annual production of over 70 million tons (mt) of crude steel,
steel shipments of 69 mt, $53 billion revenue and company-adjusted
EBITDA of $4.3 billion (8.1% margin) in 2020.
The group operates in more than 60 countries worldwide, with steelmaking
operations in 17 countries on four continents. The group also operates
iron ore and coking coal mines in several geographies for its own consumption
and external sales.
ArcelorMittal's largest market is Europe, which accounted for 48%
of its sales in 2020 (18% of EBITDA). NAFTA accounted for
23% of sales (10%), Brazil for 11% (21%),
Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS, Eastern Europe
and South Africa) for 10% (10%) and mining for 8%
(41%).
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Goetz Grossmann, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
Christian Hendker, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
