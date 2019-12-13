Moody's changes outlook on Artemis (Partner in Pet Food) to negative; B2 ratings affirmed

Milan, December 13, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
changed to negative from stable the outlook on the ratings of Artemis
Midco (UK) Limited ("Artemis"), the parent company of
Partner in Pet Food ("PPF"), a manufacturer of pet food.
Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the company's B2
corporate family rating (CFR), its B2-PD probability of default
rating (PDR) and the B2 guaranteed senior secured instrument ratings of
the €275 million Term Loan B and the €62 million Revolving Credit
Facility ("RCF" ) borrowed by Artemis Acquisitions (UK) Limited.
The outlook on both entities has been changed to negative from stable.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press
release.
"The negative outlook reflects the delay in leverage reduction,
because of weaker than expected EBITDA growth and cash flow generation,
as well as modestly higher debt following the upsizing of the term loan
B and the drawing under the revolver and overdraft lines,"
says Lorenzo Re, a Moody's Vice President -- Senior
Analyst and lead analyst for PPF.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's expects PPF's leverage to remain high, well
above 7x in 2019 (from 6.9x in 2018), and to trend towards
6x only in 2020, that is one year later than originally expected.
This is because of weak cash flow generation in 2019, resulting
from flattish EBITDA generation despite growth in revenues, and
high capex.
PPF revenue growth continued to be solid at +6% in the first
nine months of 2019, driven by both volumes (+3%) and
price/mix (+3%). However, profit generation was
weak, mainly because of rising raw material and transportation costs,
with reported EBITDA increasing only by 3.3%. Moreover,
the company incurred some €7 million exceptional costs, mostly
related to new development initiatives, such as new brands and products
launches. The decision to accelerate its production capacity expansion
plan in the pouch and can segments will cause capex to further increase
to up to €30 million in 2019 from the already high level of 2018
(€27 million). Therefore, Moody's expects the
company cash generation to be negative this year.
PPF is compensating this shortfall in cash generation with additional
debt, including higher overdraft utilization (€18 million as
of September 2019 from €13 million as of end-2018) and drawings
under the RCF (€18.5 million as of September 2019).
The company recently increased the amount of its term-loan B by
€10 million, with proceeds being used to paid down part of
the RCF. Moody's expects cash flow generation to be solid
in the last quarter of 2019, owing to normal business seasonality,
which should allow further reduction in the RCF drawing. However,
the agency expects that gross debt at end-2019 will be higher than
originally anticipated.
Moody's acknowledges that both the additional capex and the development
costs that are depressing this year cash generation should support sales
growth and EBITDA margin improvement in 2020. The agency expects
free cash flow to turn positive in 2020, allowing some debt reduction.
However, the deleveraging is subject to some execution risk,
depending on the company's ability to launch its new products and
increase volumes. The B2 rating is weakly positioned in the category
because of PPF's weak business profile and high leverage,
and any deviation from the expected deleverage trajectory could lead to
a rating downgrade.
Moody's has factored in the following environmental, social
and governance (ESG) considerations. The company is tightly controlled
by funds managed by Cinven which, as is often the case in highly
levered, private equity sponsored deals, has a high tolerance
for leverage and governance is comparatively less transparent.
Social risk is normally moderate for packaged good companies and Moody's
believe that PPF is less exposed to social risk compared to food producers,
because of lower sensitivity of pet food to labelling and food security
issues compared to human food. Some social changes (ie aging population)
are supporting the company's business, owing to the increase
in the number of pets and the humanization trend (ie pets owners treating
their pets as human).
PPF's B2 rating reflects (1) the company's high product concentration
and limited geographical diversification; (2) its small scale relative
to large branded pet food peers and major retailers, who are PPF's
main customers; and (3) exposure to foreign currency and to raw material
price fluctuations, which can drive volatility in results.
The rating is supported by (1) the favorable underlying industry trend,
with growing and non-cyclical demand; (2) the group's solid
market positioning in Central European markets; and (3) its ample
and diversified customer base, with well-established relations
with major clients.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's expects PPF to maintain adequate liquidity supported by €15.3
million of cash as of September 2019 and the €43.5 million
availability under the €62 million RCF and positive free cash flow
generation in 2020. The company will not face any debt maturities
in the next 18 months, owing to the bullet maturity of the term-loan
B in 2025. However, Moody's expects significant requirements
for capex of up to €30 million in the next 18 months and working
capital swings of up to €15 million during the year.
The RCF is subject to a senior leverage covenant at 9.0x,
tested quarterly if more than 50% of the facility is drawn.
Currently there is good headroom under this covenant.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The B2-PD probability of default rating is in line with the CFR
and incorporates a 50% family recovery rate assumption, reflecting
the covenant-lite debt structure. The capital structure
includes a shareholder loan that is eligible for a full equity treatment
under Moody's criteria and is not therefore included in the debt
calculation. The debt structure includes the €275 million
Term Loan B and the €62 million RCF, both senior secured and
ranking pari passu. The Term Loan B and RCF have a B2 rating,
in line with the CFR.
RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the uncertainties on the company's
ability to materially improve its cash flow generation and to reduce its
financial leverage to a level commensurate with the B2 rating.
Failure to demonstrate continued sales growth, operating margin
improvements, positive free cash flow generation and a reduction
in financial leverage on a Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA
basis towards 6.0x in 2020 could lead to further downward pressure
on the rating.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN
Positive pressure is unlikely, because of the negative outlook and
the company's weak business profile, but could materialize
if the company (1) improves its scale and geographic diversification;
(2) maintains a solid track record of stable operating performance and
ongoing free cash flow generation; and (3) reduces its Moody's
adjusted debt to EBITDA to below 4.5x. Restoring positive
free cash flow and improving leverage to 6.0x by 2020 could lead
to a stabilization of the rating outlook.
Conversely, negative pressure on the rating could result from (1)
negative free cash flow generation on an ongoing basis; (2) failure
to reduce a Moody's-adjusted leverage at or below 6.0x
by 2020; or (3) deterioration in the liquidity position.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Artemis Midco (UK) Limited
Affirmations:
....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed
B2-PD
....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B2
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Artemis Acquisitions (UK) Limited
Affirmation:
....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities,
Affirmed B2
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Packaged Goods
published in January 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Hungary, Partner in Pet Food is a manufacturer
of cat and dog food, marketing its products in 38 countries across
Europe. PPF specializes in retail branded products, servicing
customers across different distribution channels, including traditional
retailers, discounters, specialty pet retailers and on-line.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Lorenzo Re
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Ivan Palacios
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454