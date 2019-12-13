Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers Artemis Acquisitions (UK) Limited Artemis Midco (UK) Limited Related Research Credit Opinion: Artemis Midco (UK) Limited: Update following change in outlook to negative Credit Opinion: Artemis Midco (UK) Limited: Update to credit analysis Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Artemis Midco (UK) Limited Rating Action: Moody's assigns Artemis Midco (UK) Limited a first-time rating of B2; stable outlook Rating Action: Moody's changes outlook on Artemis (Partner in Pet Food) to negative; B2 ratings affirmed 13 Dec 2019 Milan, December 13, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed to negative from stable the outlook on the ratings of Artemis Midco (UK) Limited ("Artemis"), the parent company of Partner in Pet Food ("PPF"), a manufacturer of pet food. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the company's B2 corporate family rating (CFR), its B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and the B2 guaranteed senior secured instrument ratings of the €275 million Term Loan B and the €62 million Revolving Credit Facility ("RCF" ) borrowed by Artemis Acquisitions (UK) Limited. The outlook on both entities has been changed to negative from stable. A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release. "The negative outlook reflects the delay in leverage reduction, because of weaker than expected EBITDA growth and cash flow generation, as well as modestly higher debt following the upsizing of the term loan B and the drawing under the revolver and overdraft lines," says Lorenzo Re, a Moody's Vice President -- Senior Analyst and lead analyst for PPF. RATINGS RATIONALE Moody's expects PPF's leverage to remain high, well above 7x in 2019 (from 6.9x in 2018), and to trend towards 6x only in 2020, that is one year later than originally expected. This is because of weak cash flow generation in 2019, resulting from flattish EBITDA generation despite growth in revenues, and high capex. PPF revenue growth continued to be solid at +6% in the first nine months of 2019, driven by both volumes (+3%) and price/mix (+3%). However, profit generation was weak, mainly because of rising raw material and transportation costs, with reported EBITDA increasing only by 3.3%. Moreover, the company incurred some €7 million exceptional costs, mostly related to new development initiatives, such as new brands and products launches. The decision to accelerate its production capacity expansion plan in the pouch and can segments will cause capex to further increase to up to €30 million in 2019 from the already high level of 2018 (€27 million). Therefore, Moody's expects the company cash generation to be negative this year. PPF is compensating this shortfall in cash generation with additional debt, including higher overdraft utilization (€18 million as of September 2019 from €13 million as of end-2018) and drawings under the RCF (€18.5 million as of September 2019). The company recently increased the amount of its term-loan B by €10 million, with proceeds being used to paid down part of the RCF. Moody's expects cash flow generation to be solid in the last quarter of 2019, owing to normal business seasonality, which should allow further reduction in the RCF drawing. However, the agency expects that gross debt at end-2019 will be higher than originally anticipated. Moody's acknowledges that both the additional capex and the development costs that are depressing this year cash generation should support sales growth and EBITDA margin improvement in 2020. The agency expects free cash flow to turn positive in 2020, allowing some debt reduction. However, the deleveraging is subject to some execution risk, depending on the company's ability to launch its new products and increase volumes. The B2 rating is weakly positioned in the category because of PPF's weak business profile and high leverage, and any deviation from the expected deleverage trajectory could lead to a rating downgrade. Moody's has factored in the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations. The company is tightly controlled by funds managed by Cinven which, as is often the case in highly levered, private equity sponsored deals, has a high tolerance for leverage and governance is comparatively less transparent. Social risk is normally moderate for packaged good companies and Moody's believe that PPF is less exposed to social risk compared to food producers, because of lower sensitivity of pet food to labelling and food security issues compared to human food. Some social changes (ie aging population) are supporting the company's business, owing to the increase in the number of pets and the humanization trend (ie pets owners treating their pets as human). PPF's B2 rating reflects (1) the company's high product concentration and limited geographical diversification; (2) its small scale relative to large branded pet food peers and major retailers, who are PPF's main customers; and (3) exposure to foreign currency and to raw material price fluctuations, which can drive volatility in results. The rating is supported by (1) the favorable underlying industry trend, with growing and non-cyclical demand; (2) the group's solid market positioning in Central European markets; and (3) its ample and diversified customer base, with well-established relations with major clients. LIQUIDITY Moody's expects PPF to maintain adequate liquidity supported by €15.3 million of cash as of September 2019 and the €43.5 million availability under the €62 million RCF and positive free cash flow generation in 2020. The company will not face any debt maturities in the next 18 months, owing to the bullet maturity of the term-loan B in 2025. However, Moody's expects significant requirements for capex of up to €30 million in the next 18 months and working capital swings of up to €15 million during the year. The RCF is subject to a senior leverage covenant at 9.0x, tested quarterly if more than 50% of the facility is drawn. Currently there is good headroom under this covenant. STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS The B2-PD probability of default rating is in line with the CFR and incorporates a 50% family recovery rate assumption, reflecting the covenant-lite debt structure. The capital structure includes a shareholder loan that is eligible for a full equity treatment under Moody's criteria and is not therefore included in the debt calculation. The debt structure includes the €275 million Term Loan B and the €62 million RCF, both senior secured and ranking pari passu. The Term Loan B and RCF have a B2 rating, in line with the CFR. RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK The negative outlook reflects the uncertainties on the company's ability to materially improve its cash flow generation and to reduce its financial leverage to a level commensurate with the B2 rating. Failure to demonstrate continued sales growth, operating margin improvements, positive free cash flow generation and a reduction in financial leverage on a Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA basis towards 6.0x in 2020 could lead to further downward pressure on the rating. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN Positive pressure is unlikely, because of the negative outlook and the company's weak business profile, but could materialize if the company (1) improves its scale and geographic diversification; (2) maintains a solid track record of stable operating performance and ongoing free cash flow generation; and (3) reduces its Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA to below 4.5x. Restoring positive free cash flow and improving leverage to 6.0x by 2020 could lead to a stabilization of the rating outlook. Conversely, negative pressure on the rating could result from (1) negative free cash flow generation on an ongoing basis; (2) failure to reduce a Moody's-adjusted leverage at or below 6.0x by 2020; or (3) deterioration in the liquidity position. LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS ..Issuer: Artemis Midco (UK) Limited Affirmations: ....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD ....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2 Outlook Action: ....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable ..Issuer: Artemis Acquisitions (UK) Limited Affirmation: ....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities, Affirmed B2 Outlook Action: ....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Packaged Goods published in January 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. COMPANY PROFILE Headquartered in Hungary, Partner in Pet Food is a manufacturer of cat and dog food, marketing its products in 38 countries across Europe. PPF specializes in retail branded products, servicing customers across different distribution channels, including traditional retailers, discounters, specialty pet retailers and on-line. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. Lorenzo Re

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan 20122

Italy

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Ivan Palacios

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan 20122

Italy

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

