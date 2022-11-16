Moody's changes outlook on AstraZeneca to stable from negative; affirms A3/P-2 ratings

London, November 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed AstraZeneca PLC's (AstraZeneca or the company) A3 senior unsecured ratings and Prime-2 (P-2) short-term Commercial Paper rating. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed Zeneca Wilmington Inc.'s and AstraZeneca Finance LLC's A3 backed senior unsecured ratings. The outlook for all entities has been changed to stable from negative.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

"Today's outlook change to stable from negative reflects AstraZeneca's continued strong operating momentum. Following the large acquisition of Alexion in 2021, it has allowed the company to restore credit ratios in line with the requirements for its A3 rating, including Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA of 2.6x at the end of September 2022 and positive free cash flow generation" says Frederic Duranson, a Moody's Vice President – Senior Analyst and lead analyst for AstraZeneca. "In addition, AstraZeneca maintains prospects for very solid growth in the next two years, supported by its innovative portfolio of drugs and continuous new launches, thereby providing an opportunity to further strengthen its credit ratios." Mr Duranson adds.

In the last 12 months, AstraZeneca has rapidly reduced its Moody's adjusted leverage from an elevated peak of 5.6x following the acquisition of Alexion in July 2021 (or around 3.8x including a full year's EBITDA contribution from the company). Like-for-like revenue has grown by double-digit percentages annually since 2019, making AstraZeneca the fastest-growing big pharma company globally (excluding COVID-19 products). Growth in Moody's adjusted EBITDA was more uneven across the period, mainly because of much larger restructuring costs in 2021, but it still outpaced revenue. As a result, Moody's expects that the company will lift its Moody's adjusted EBITDA margin to 30% in 2022 from mid-twenties in percentage terms in 2020-2021.

Moody's forecasts revenue and EBITDA growth (excluding COVID-19 products) in the range of 8% - 12% in the next two years followed by slower growth from 2025 because of patent expiries on Brilinta from 2024 and potential generic entry on Farxiga and Soliris in 2025. The rating agency estimates that these products will represent just under 20% of total revenue by the time they face loss of exclusivity.

Improved pipeline execution took time to convert into enhanced cash flow. AstraZeneca's free cash flow (FCF) approached breakeven in 2021 and the improvement was also visible post-divestments. AstraZeneca turned Moody's adjusted FCF positive this year and FCF in the 12 months to 30 September 2022 was nearly $1.6 billion, after over $900 million payments to Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (A2 stable) for their antibody drug conjugates collaborations and some business development. AstraZeneca also paid $775 million to Chugai (part of Roche Holding AG, Aa2 stable) in the second quarter of 2022 in relation to patent disputes on rare disease drug Ultomiris in the US and Japan.

Moody's forecasts further improved, material FCF generation in the next two to three years. The occurrence and timing of milestone receipts and payments given the company's numerous collaborations will remain a key uncertainty. Sustained high growth offers a continued deleveraging opportunity but Moody's also expects dividend distributions and M&A spend to modestly increase.

RATIONALE FOR THE RATINGS AFFIRMATION

The affirmation of the A3 ratings reflects AstraZeneca's strong and diversified product portfolio across a wide array of prescription drugs and therapeutic areas. Moody's view also incorporates the good geographic spread and solid pipeline. The rating agency expects that it will remain one of the strongest in the industry and continue to lead to an elevated and steady flow of new approvals. AstraZeneca's business profile also benefits from modest, albeit growing patent exposure. AstraZeneca's pure-play pharma business profile, which entails a higher business risk than some of its more diversified peers, tempers these positive factors.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

AstraZeneca's ratings incorporate governance considerations such as the good degree of management stability and the improved credibility and track record in recent years, offset by increased appetite for large M&A deals as evidenced by the acquisition of Alexion.

High social risks somewhat constrain AstraZeneca's credit quality, however. While many uncertainties persist around its implementation, Moody's expects that drug pricing provisions in the US Inflation Reduction Act, including Medicare price negotiations, will lead to lower pricing for some of AstraZeneca's oncology drugs in particular.

LIQUIDITY

AstraZeneca's liquidity is excellent. As of 30 September 2022, the company had cash and short-term investments of $4.9 billion. Further liquidity buffer is provided by access to $4.9 billion of undrawn long-term committed bank facilities maturing in April 2026. While the company's liquidity resources exceed its short-term debt (including lease liabilities), AstraZeneca has sizeable debt maturities in the next two years including nearly $5 billion of aggregate bond and loan maturities in 2023 and $4.6 billion in 2024. We expect that these will be largely refinanced.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on AstraZeneca's ratings could develop should the company continue its successful execution of late-stage pipeline and record strong product sales growth with operating leverage leading to Moody's-adjusted leverage remaining sustainably below 2.75x. An upgrade would also require (i) cash flow generation to strengthen in line with earnings, and (ii) track record of demonstrating a more conservative financial policy, including the absence of materially releveraging business development and limited increases in payments to shareholders.

Downward pressure on AstraZeneca's ratings could arise if (1) pipeline quality significantly deteriorates or financial policy turns more aggressive, leading to Moody's-adjusted leverage sustainably above 3.25x, or (2) cash flow from operations/debt reduced below the mid-twenties percentages or (3) Moody's-adjusted free cash flow (FCF) turned negative.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: AstraZeneca Finance LLC

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)A3

..Issuer: AstraZeneca PLC

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)A3

..Issuer: Zeneca Wilmington Inc.

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: AstraZeneca Finance LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: AstraZeneca PLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Zeneca Wilmington Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceuticals published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356413. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CORPORATE PROFILE

AstraZeneca PLC is a leading global biopharmaceuticals company headquartered in Cambridge, UK. The company serves multiple therapeutic categories including Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism (CVRM), Respiratory & Immunology as well as Vaccines & Immune Therapies and Rare Disease. In the twelve months ended 30 September 2022, AstraZeneca reported revenue of $45 billion (including a full year contribution from Alexion acquired in July 2021) and had Moody's adjusted EBITDA of $13 billion.

