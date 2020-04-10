Moody's changes outlook on Axilone's B3 ratings to negative from stable

Milan, April 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (''Moody's'')
has today affirmed the B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD
probability of default rating (PDR) of CCP Lux Holding S.a.r.l.
(''Axilone'' or ''the company''),
a packaging company focused on mostly premium lipstick, fragrance
and skincare end-markets. Concurrently, Moody's has
affirmed the B3 rating on its senior secured bank facilities all borrowed
at CCP Lux Holding S.a.r.l. The outlook has
changed to negative from stable.
"We have changed the outlook on Axilone's ratings to negative from
stable to reflect the impact that the spread and subsequent macroeconomic
consequences of the coronavirus outbreak are having on the company's operations.
Social distancing measures in a number of countries have led to a supply
and demand shock for Axilone, negatively impacting the company's
earnings and cash flow generation in 2020," says Donatella Maso,
a Moody's Vice President -- Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Axilone.
The list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The change in outlook to negative reflects the potential impact of the
coronavirus outbreak on Axilone's operations due to the company's
highly discretionary product offering, mainly consisting of packaging
for lipsticks and fragrance caps. The company could be adversely
affected by a contraction in demand for its products but also by the production
shutdown of some of its manufacturing facilities. Its factories
in China were shut down for some weeks during the first quarter of 2020,
albeit currently operating at near full capacity, and those in France
and Spain are now partially closed.
Moody's expects the company can mitigate some volatility in demand by
adopting measures such as wage subsidies in France, and bydelaying
new hires and non-essential investments. Axilone may also
benefit from partial exemption of social expenses for its Chinese subsidiaries.
However, a prolonged and widespread demand shock, along with
a weakening macroeconomic environment, could result in a material
deterioration of the company's earnings, cash flow generation
and liquidity in 2020. Visibility in terms of future operating
performance is low, but the company's financial leverage,
measured as Moody's-adjusted gross debt/ EBITDA, may
exceed 7.0x in 2020, even assuming a gradual recovery in
demand in the second half of the year. However, the longer
the current situation lasts, the larger the impact on Axilone's
credit metrics and liquidity, while the recovery in 2021 will largely
depend on the underlying macroeconomic conditions at that time.
Prior to this action, Axilone was strongly positioned in the B3
rating category. This is because the company has delivered steady
revenue and EBITDA growth since 2017 on the back of contract wins with
existing brands, and it has used some of the cash generated to voluntary
prepay debt, reducing its gross leverage (as adjusted by Moody's),
to 4.5x in December 2019 (including January prepayment) from below
6.0x at the end of 2018. Axilone's rating positioning
was also supported by its solid EBITDA margin, compared to its rated
peers due to its cost-competitive, comprehensive and integrated
production capabilities in China, by its revenue diversification
across Europe, the US and Asia, and by its ability to generate
positive free cash flow.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. The weaknesses in Axilone's credit profile, including
its exposure to multiple affected countries have left it vulnerable to
shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions
and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread.
Today's action reflects the impact on Axilone of the breadth and
severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality
it has triggered.
In terms of corporate governance considerations, Axilone is controlled
by the private equity firm CITIC Capital Partners, which in common
with other financial sponsors typically has tolerance for relatively high
leverage in the companies it controls. However, more positively,
CITIC Capital has shown its intention to delever the business with two
voluntary debt prepayments.
LIQUIDITY
Axilone's liquidity profile is adequate albeit weakening due to the expected
decrease in cash generation from reduced earnings. The company
had €58 million of cash on balance sheet at the end of December 2019
(or €45.5 million after the January 2020 debt prepayment),
and $31.5 million available under its €50 million revolving
credit facility (RCF). Moody's expects that these sources
of liquidity should be sufficient to cover the company's near term
needs such as working capital and maintenance capital expenditures.
Certain non-essential investments could be delayed and there is
no debt amortization until 2024, when the RCF is due.
The RCF has one springing financial covenant (net senior secured leverage
ratio), set at 9.8x, to be tested on a quarterly basis
when the RCF is drawn by more than 40%. While headroom under
the covenant is reducing, Moody's expects the company to continue
to comply to its covenant when tested.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The B3 instrument ratings, are in line with the CFR, because
they represent the majority of the debt capital structure. Guarantors
represent at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA and the security
package mainly comprises of share pledges. There is a shareholder
loan due September 2025 in the capital structure that receives equity
treatment under Moody's methodology.
RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the current low visibility in terms of Axilone
's operating performance over the next 12 to 18 months and the expectation
that leverage may temporarily exceed the 7x threshold for the B3 rating
category. The negative outlook also reflects the potential deterioration
in the company's liquidity should the current supply and demand shock
lasts longer than currently anticipated.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the negative outlook, an upgrade is unlikely in the near term.
A stabilization of the outlook could occur if the company's performance
shows signs of recovery in line with improving trading conditions.
Over the medium term, upward pressure on the ratings could develop
as the business further grows and diversifies, Moody's-adjusted
debt/EBITDA remains below 5.5x on a sustained basis with ongoing
visible positive free cash flow generation and a satisfactory liquidity
profile.
Conversely, negative pressure on the rating could develop if the
company's operating performance materially deteriorates, so that
Moody's adjusted leverage increases towards 7.0x and free
cash flow turns negative for a prolonged period or liquidity deteriorates
beyond current expectations.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: CCP Lux Holding S.a.r.l.
Affirmations:
....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed
B3-PD
....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B3
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed B3
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers:
Metal, Glass, and Plastic Containers published in May 2018
and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120393.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Axilone is a supplier of premium packaging for lipsticks, fragrances
and skincare products. The company is owned by CITIC Capital Partners,
the private equity affiliate of the Chinese CITIC Group. In 2019,
Axilone generated €263 million of revenues and €87 million of
EBITDA.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Donatella Maso
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Ivan Palacios
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454