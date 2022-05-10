Moody's changes outlook on Banijay to stable

Madrid, May 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed to stable from negative the outlook on the ratings of Banijay Group S.A.S. ("Banijay", "the company" or "the group"), one of the largest international independent content producers and distributors. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the company's B2 corporate family rating (CFR), its B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR), and the B1 ratings on the €453 million senior secured term loan B due 2025, the €170 million (equivalent) multicurrency senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2024, the €575 million guaranteed senior secured notes due 2025 and the $403 million guaranteed senior secured notes due 2025, borrowed by Banijay Entertainment S.A.S. and the B1 rating on the $460 million senior secured term loan B due 2025 issued by Banijay Group US Holdings Inc.. Moody's has also affirmed the Caa1 rating on the €400 million senior unsecured notes due 2026 issued by Banijay Group S.A.S..

"The change in outlook to stable reflects Banijay's good operating and financial performance in 2021, and the expectation that this recovery will continue over the next one to two years," says Víctor García Capdevila, a Moody's Vice President – Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Banijay.

"The outlook stabilization also reflects the successful integration of the Endemol Shine Group and the material reduction in Moody's-adjusted gross leverage to levels commensurate with the B2 rating," adds Mr. García.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Banijay's operating performance in 2021 was strong, and despite pandemic related operating disruptions, the company's revenue grew by around 20% year-on-year to €2.8 billion on a pro forma basis (2020: €2.4 billion), exceeding pre-pandemic levels. This improvement was mainly driven by growth of production deliveries (€349 million), higher distribution of intellectual property and secondary revenue (€37 million), inorganic growth (€17 million) and positive foreign exchange effects (€11 million).

Banijay benefits from a highly variable cost structure (75%) and a business model based on cost-plus pricing which allows it to pass on incremental production costs to broadcasters. In 2021, due to the pandemic, Banijay incurred in around €77 million of one-off costs related to shows that were cancelled after the start of the production and costs to maintain the production after shooting delays. However, around 90% of these exceptional costs were absorbed by the final customer, leaving Banijay with a net exposure to pandemic related costs of only €9 million.

Pro forma EBITDA grew by around 30% in 2021 to €435 million (2020: €337 million) with improved profitability levels of 15.7% compared to 14.3% a year earlier. This was largely driven by the realization of cost synergies of €52 million owing to the successful integration of Endemol Shine Group. Moody's base case assumes that following a normalization of business conditions, profitability margins are likely to reduce slightly to around 13.5% in 2022.

Moody's-adjusted gross leverage reduced significantly in 2021 to 6.7x compared to 7.9x pro forma in 2020, mainly driven by EBITDA growth. Moody's base case scenario assumes a further reduction in leverage in 2022 to 6.3x underpinned by year-on-year revenue and EBITDA growth of 7.4% and 2.4% to €2,972 million (2021: €2,768 million) and €394 million (2021: €385 million), respectively, while gross debt will be broadly flat.

Banijay's ratings reflect the company's large scale of operations and global footprint; good geographic diversification; its strategic focus towards non-scripted content in highly profitable time slots; established and proven formats with high and recurring revenue and earnings visibility; strong free cash flow generation; positive industry demand dynamics; good track record of operating performance; and the management's commitment to reduce leverage materially within the next two years.

The rating also factors in the company's high leverage; relatively high client concentration, risks and costs related to talent acquisition and retention; and the challenge to continuously create, refresh and replace formats.

LIQUIDITY

Banijay's liquidity profile is good. As of 31 December 2021, the company had a cash balance of €344 million and full availability under its €170 million committed senior secured revolving credit facility. The revolver is subject to a springing financial covenant of net debt/EBITDA not exceeding 6.5x and tested when 40% of the facility is drawn.

Moody's estimates that the group will generate positive free cash flow of around €160 million in 2022 and 2023.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2-PD PDR is in line with the B2 CFR, reflecting the 50% family recovery rate assumption, in line with Moody's standard approach for bond and loan capital structures. The ratings on the senior secured notes and the senior secured bank credit facilities are B1, one notch above the CFR, reflecting their priority ranking with respect to the senior unsecured notes, which are rated Caa1.

The security package for the senior secured instruments is limited to share pledges, intercompany receivables and bank accounts. All material subsidiaries (accounting for more than 5% of proforma EBITDA) are guarantors, except those located in excluded jurisdictions (Argentina, Brazil, China, India, Mexico, Russia, South Korea and Thailand). The group is subject to a minimum EBITDA guarantor coverage test of 75%.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of a mid-single digit organic revenue growth in 2022 and 2023. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's assumption that the company will reduce its Moody's-adjusted gross leverage ratio below 6.0x over the next 12-18 months. The outlook does not factor in any large debt-funded acquisition and assumes an adequate liquidity profile at all times.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on Banijay's ratings could develop if Moody's-adjusted gross leverage declines below 5.0x and retained cash flow/net debt increases above 10%, both on a sustained basis.

Downward pressure could build up if operating performance deteriorates, Moody's-adjusted gross leverage remains above 6.0x on a sustained basis or free cash flow generation turns negative, leading to a deterioration in the company's liquidity.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Banijay Group S.A.S.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa1

..Issuer: Banijay Entertainment S.A.S.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B1

..Issuer: Banijay Group US Holdings Inc.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Banijay Entertainment S.A.S.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Banijay Group S.A.S.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Banijay Group US Holdings Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Banijay Group S.A.S. (Banijay), headquartered in Paris, France, is the world's largest independent content production group. It creates, develops, sells, produces and distributes television content worldwide across a well-diversified network of around 120 production companies in 22 different countries. The group has a strong position in both scripted and non-scripted content production and benefits from an extensive library of around 120,000 hours of content. In 2021, the group reported revenue and EBITDA of €2.8 billion and €435 million, respectively.

