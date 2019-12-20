Moody's changes outlook on Bertelsmann's ratings to negative

Madrid, December 20, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today changed to negative from stable the outlook on the ratings of Bertelsmann
SE & Co. KGaA ("Bertelsmann" or "the company"). Concurrently,
Moody's has affirmed the company's Baa1 long-term issuer
rating, the Baa1 senior unsecured ratings, the (P)Baa1 senior
unsecured MTN programme rating, the Baa3 junior subordinated notes
rating and the P-2 short term issuer rating.
The rating action follows Bertelsmann's announcement of the proposed
acquisition from Pearson plc (Baa2, Stable) of the remaining 25%
equity stake in book publisher Penguin Random House ("PRH",
unrated) that it did not already own for a total consideration of USD675
million, equivalent to an estimated EV/EBITDA multiple of around
6.5x.The company plans to fund this acquisition with a mix
of liquidity and short term financing. The transaction is subject
to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in Q2 2020.
"Our decision to change the outlook on Bertelsmann's ratings to
negative reflects the modest deterioration in leverage following the acquisition,
considering that the company was already weakly positioned in the Baa1
rating for some time. Bertelsmann's credit metrics leave
no headroom for operating underperformance or additional debt-financed
acquisitions, at a time when the company needs to accelerate its
transformation and address the structural challenges affecting its broadcasting
business," says Agustin Alberti, Moody's Vice President --
Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Bertelsmann.
"However, the rating affirmation reflects the strategic logic of
the acquisition, by gaining full ownership and control of its second
largest profit generating asset, and reducing dividend leakage to
minorities," adds Mr. Alberti.
A full list of affected ratings is provided at the end of the press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating action reflects the modest deterioration in Bertelsmann's
leverage metrics following the acquisition of the remaining 25%
equity stake that it did not already own. The acquisition will
increase the group's debt, with no incremental EBITDA, as
PRH was already fully consolidated in Bertelsmann's accounts.
Moody's expects adjusted (gross) debt to EBITDA ratio (as per Moody's
definition) to be around 3.4x post transaction, which is
above the 3.0x maximum leverage threshold for the Baa1 category.
While cash flow-based metrics will improve because of the elimination
of the dividend leakage to PRH's minorities, they will remain
weak for the Baa1 rating with RCF/net debt of around 22% and FCF/net
debt of around 5% by year end 2020. Although the company
may reduce leverage by using proceeds from disposals or other means,
leverage metrics are likely to remain at the weaker end for the Baa1 rating.
Therefore, the company has no room for underperformance or additional
debt financed acquisitions, at a time when it needs to accelerate
its business transformation amidst the structural challenges affecting
its broadcasting business. Increasing competition from over-the-top
(OTT) content distributors is leading to a fragmentation of audiences
and an acceleration in the reduction of the free-to-air
viewing time.
Moody's decision to affirm the rating acknowledges the strategic
logic of this acquisition. The governance and group structure of
the group will be simplified as Bertelsmann will have full ownership and
greater strategic flexibility over the asset. The transaction will
be accretive from a free cash flow perspective as the company will be
financing the transaction partially with low-cost debt and saving
EUR75 million of annual dividend leakage to Pearson.
The Baa1 rating considers the substantial size and scope of Bertelsmann's
activities as well as its strong and established positions in a number
of diverse and geographically diversified markets, including pan-European
leadership in advertising-based broadcasting of RTL and the leading
position in international book publishing of PRH.
Moody's expects the company to continue implementing its well-defined
strategy, investing and diversifying into growth businesses to bolster
overall group revenue growth. Those acquisitions are expected to
be financed with internally generated free cash flow and further disposals
of non-core assets.
Constraining factors for the rating also include the group's exposure
to advertising cycles. In addition, Bertelsmann's consolidated
metrics are bolstered by the fact that the company fully consolidates
its main division, RTL, that is not fully owned (75.1%
ownership).
The rating also considers the following environmental, social and
governance (ESG) factors. Evolving demographic and societal trends
are Bertelsmann's key social risks. Over-the-top
(internet streaming services) channels have broken television broadcaster's
stronghold on distribution content, forcing broadcasters such as
RTL to adapt to the new environment as they aspire to remain relevant
with the audiences. In terms of governance, Bertelsmann's
credit quality is supported by its clearly defined and predictable financial
policy (reported leverage ratio below its ceiling of 2.5x on a
sustained basis) and its publicly stated commitment to maintaining a Baa1
rating.
Bertelsmann has a good liquidity profile, with cash and cash equivalents
of €1.4 billion as of June 30, 2019. The company
also has access to a €1.2 billion syndicated revolving bank
facility (expiring in 2024), which is currently undrawn.
The high cash balance, together with operational cash generation
and availability under the company's RCF, provide ample flexibility
to repay upcoming debt maturities at least over the next two years.
RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects Bertelsmann's weak positioning in
the Baa1 rating category, leaving no room for underperformance or
additional significant debt financed acquisitions.
A stabilization of the outlook will depend on the company being able to
deliver a sound operating performance, with moderate revenue and
EBITDA growth, and to bring metrics more in line with the expectations
for the Baa1 rating on a sustained basis.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN
The rating could come under downward pressure if Bertelsmann (1) fails
to deliver a steady operating performance; (2) fails to maintain
an adjusted RCF-to-net debt ratio (as defined by Moody's)
in the mid-20s in percentage terms, a FCF-to-net
debt ratio at around 10% and a gross debt-to-EBITDA
ratio below 3.0x on a sustained basis; and/or (3) was to loosen
its financial comfort parameters (Bertelsmann leverage factor limit is
below 2.5x).
Given the negative outlook on the rating, an upgrade of the rating
is unlikely in the near term. Over time, positive pressure
could build up on the rating if: (1) there is evidence that the
group's transformation is leading to good levels of organic growth and
higher profitability; and (2) the company's RCF-to-net
debt ratio moving towards 30% and free cash flow-to-net
debt in mid-teen percentages.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA
Affirmations:
....Short-term Issuer Rating,
Affirmed P-2
....Long-term Issuer Rating,
Affirmed Baa1
....Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa3
....Senior Unsecured MTN Program, Affirmed
(P)Baa1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa1
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016. Please see the Rating
Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this
methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, headquartered in Gutersloh,
Germany, is a large media, services and education company
that operates in about 50 countries and employs 117,000 people.
In 2018, Bertelsmann reported consolidated revenue of €17.7
billion and operating EBITDA of €2.6 billion.
