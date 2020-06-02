Moody's changes outlook on Botswana Development Corporation's Baa2 issuer rating to negative

London, 02 June 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today changed the outlook to negative from stable on Botswana Development Corporation (BDC) and affirmed its long-term and short-term local currency and foreign currency issuer ratings at Baa2/Prime-2.

The rating action follows Moody's decision to change the outlook to negative from stable on Botswana government's A2 long-term issuer rating on 29 May 2020. For further information on the sovereign rating action, please refer to Moody's press release: Moody's changes the outlook on Botswana's ratings to negative, affirms A2 ratings (https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_424935). In addition, the negative outlook on BDC captures the rising downside risks for the company's standalone credit profile against the background of the deeply affected operating environment in Botswana following the global coronavirus outbreak.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMATION OF RATINGS

The affirmation of BDC's long-term Baa2 issuer ratings reflects an unchanged five notch uplift from its b1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and remains driven by Moody's assumption of a high probability of government support, underpinned by BDC's 100% government ownership by Botswana (A2 issuer rating, negative), as well as the company's policy role as Botswana's leading development finance institution.

In Moody's opinion, BDC's b1 BCA captures the relative resilience of the company's financial fundamentals against the background of a deteriorating operating environment from the global coronavirus pandemic. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook and asset price declines, which are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its Environmental Social and Governance framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

More specifically, BDC's b1 BCA balances the company's satisfactory profitability and capital against its high concentration of equity investments and weak cash flow and liquidity. BDC historically maintains satisfactory profitability in terms of net income over managed assets. Consistently with BDC's prevailing activity of investing in equity stakes, the tangible common equity is also satisfactory at over half of total managed assets. Against these strengths, BDC's cash flow and liquidity represented a weakness, both in terms of debt maturities coverage of 40% at the date of the last audited financials ending June 2019 and funds from operations to debt of just 5% at the same date.

However, Moody's expects a severe coronavirus-related real GDP contraction of 7% in Botswana in 2020, driving higher impairments of BDC's equity investment and real estate portfolios which will weaken the company's profitability but potentially also its capital adequacy and leverage. Notwithstanding these challenges, in the longer term, the execution of BDC's strategy of reducing its exposure to equity investments and increase lending will likely lead to a reduction of equity investment concentration and a more resilient earnings profile. BDC's strategy is supported by our expectation of continued improvements to BDC's governance and risk management practices.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The change of the issuer outlook to negative from stable reflects 1) the negative outlook of the credit support provider Government of Botswana; and 2) the vulnerability of BDC's b1 BCA to a deterioration in its credit profile beyond Moody's current expectations, in light of the difficult operating environment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, there is limited upward pressure on BDC's ratings at present, however a stabilization of Botswana's sovereign negative outlook associated with positive net profitability could lead Moody's to change the outlook of BDC to stable.

Conversely, a downgrade of Botswana's A2 sovereign rating could lead Moody's to downgrade BDC's issuer rating. Moody's could also downgrade BDC's rating if BDC weakens cash flow and liquidity further below current levels of 40% debt maturities coverage and 5% funds from operations to debt, reduces its capital metrics beyond Moody's current expectations of 40% of tangible assets and fails to improve its investment performance track record, which will in turn weigh on its asset quality and profitability and hence its standalone b1 BCA.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Botswana Development Corporation

..Affirmations:

....Short-term Issuer Ratings, affirmed P-2

....Long-term Issuer Ratings, affirmed Baa2

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Negative from Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES

The methodologies used in these ratings were Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

