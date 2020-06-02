Moody's changes outlook on Botswana Development Corporation's Baa2 issuer rating to negative

London, 02 June 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today changed the
outlook to negative from stable on Botswana Development Corporation (BDC)
and affirmed its long-term and short-term local currency
and foreign currency issuer ratings at Baa2/Prime-2.
The rating action follows Moody's decision to change the outlook to negative
from stable on Botswana government's A2 long-term issuer
rating on 29 May 2020. For further information on the sovereign
rating action, please refer to Moody's press release: Moody's
changes the outlook on Botswana's ratings to negative, affirms A2
ratings (https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_424935).
In addition, the negative outlook on BDC captures the rising downside
risks for the company's standalone credit profile against the background
of the deeply affected operating environment in Botswana following the
global coronavirus outbreak.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMATION OF RATINGS
The affirmation of BDC's long-term Baa2 issuer ratings reflects
an unchanged five notch uplift from its b1 Baseline Credit Assessment
(BCA) and remains driven by Moody's assumption of a high probability of
government support, underpinned by BDC's 100% government
ownership by Botswana (A2 issuer rating, negative), as well
as the company's policy role as Botswana's leading development finance
institution.
In Moody's opinion, BDC's b1 BCA captures the relative resilience
of the company's financial fundamentals against the background of
a deteriorating operating environment from the global coronavirus pandemic.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook and asset price declines, which are creating
a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions
and markets. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under its Environmental Social and Governance framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety.
More specifically, BDC's b1 BCA balances the company's satisfactory
profitability and capital against its high concentration of equity investments
and weak cash flow and liquidity. BDC historically maintains satisfactory
profitability in terms of net income over managed assets. Consistently
with BDC's prevailing activity of investing in equity stakes,
the tangible common equity is also satisfactory at over half of total
managed assets. Against these strengths, BDC's cash
flow and liquidity represented a weakness, both in terms of debt
maturities coverage of 40% at the date of the last audited financials
ending June 2019 and funds from operations to debt of just 5% at
the same date.
However, Moody's expects a severe coronavirus-related
real GDP contraction of 7% in Botswana in 2020, driving higher
impairments of BDC's equity investment and real estate portfolios
which will weaken the company's profitability but potentially also
its capital adequacy and leverage. Notwithstanding these challenges,
in the longer term, the execution of BDC's strategy of reducing
its exposure to equity investments and increase lending will likely lead
to a reduction of equity investment concentration and a more resilient
earnings profile. BDC's strategy is supported by our expectation
of continued improvements to BDC's governance and risk management practices.
RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The change of the issuer outlook to negative from stable reflects 1) the
negative outlook of the credit support provider Government of Botswana;
and 2) the vulnerability of BDC's b1 BCA to a deterioration in its
credit profile beyond Moody's current expectations, in light
of the difficult operating environment.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the negative outlook, there is limited upward pressure on
BDC's ratings at present, however a stabilization of Botswana's
sovereign negative outlook associated with positive net profitability
could lead Moody's to change the outlook of BDC to stable.
Conversely, a downgrade of Botswana's A2 sovereign rating could
lead Moody's to downgrade BDC's issuer rating. Moody's
could also downgrade BDC's rating if BDC weakens cash flow and liquidity
further below current levels of 40% debt maturities coverage and
5% funds from operations to debt, reduces its capital metrics
beyond Moody's current expectations of 40% of tangible assets
and fails to improve its investment performance track record, which
will in turn weigh on its asset quality and profitability and hence its
standalone b1 BCA.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Issuer: Botswana Development Corporation
..Affirmations:
....Short-term Issuer Ratings,
affirmed P-2
....Long-term Issuer Ratings,
affirmed Baa2
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook changed to Negative from Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES
The methodologies used in these ratings were Finance Companies Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
