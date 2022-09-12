Moody's changes outlook on Brussels Airport to stable from negative; affirms Baa1 rating

Paris, September 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today changed the outlook on Brussels Airport Company NV/SA ("BAC") to stable from negative. Concurrently, BAC's Baa1 guaranteed senior secured ratings, its baa1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA), and the (P)Baa1 long-term guaranteed senior secured rating of the company's Euro Medium Term Note programme have been affirmed.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

Today's rating action is driven by our expectation that the continued recovery in traffic together with tariff growth will support a return to credit metrics commensurate with a Baa1 rating by the end of 2023.

Nevertheless, there remain uncertainties around the traffic recovery profile given the current geopolitical environment and knock on effects on the European economy and high energy prices. However, BAC's robust origin and destination traffic profile and route network which serves the Belgian economy and the EU administration, will go some way to mitigate downside traffic risks. The proposed tariffs, which will be implemented as part of the next regulatory settlement in April 2023, still need to be approved by the economic regulator, but the final levels should go some way to recovering previous revenue shortfalls and provide protection against rising costs through inflation indexation.

Moody's base case assumes that BAC's Funds from operations (FFO) to Debt ratio will return to around 13-14% over the next 12-18 months after a drop to -0.9% in 2020 and 2.5% in 2021. This reflects the strong recovery in traffic volumes such that traffic was only 19% below the 2019 level in July 2022, and 28% below the 2019 level for Q2, which is in the middle of the range of our rated EMEA airports. BAC has some flexibility to deal with downside scenarios through its ability to reduce capital expenditure and delay the resumption of dividends.

In accordance with its regulatory framework, and following the required consultation with airlines, in May 2022 BAC published a tariff proposal for the 4th regulatory period (2023-2028), which will enter into force as of 1 April 2023. BAC proposes a one-off rebase of 6.8% + CPI for 2023 followed by annual increases of 0.2% plus inflation up until 2028. If approved by the regulator, the new charges will allow the company to partially recover lost traffic volumes in the current regulatory period, and pass through inflation that is expected to support the recovery of the company's financials in the current macroeconomic environment.

RATINGS RATIONALE

BAC's Baa1 rating continues to reflect: (1) the strong business profile of Brussels Airport as the largest airport in Belgium with limited competition within its core catchment area; (2) a transparent regulatory regime that includes an expected five-year price agreement between Brussels Airport and airline customers until 2028 (to be approved by Dec 2022); (3) the resilience of its core origin and destination traffic; and (4) the largely constraint-free environment in which BAC operates, which provides management with the scope to efficiently meet the needs of airlines and passengers, and relatively low maintenance capital expenditure requirements.

However, the rating also reflects the following challenges: (1) the risks to recovery stemming from worsening macroeconomic conditions and the threat of new coronavirus variants, (2) BAC's exposure to European airlines, the credit quality of which has been weakened as a result of the COVID outbreak, in particular Brussels Airlines, a subsidiary of Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft (Ba2 negative), (3) a planned increase in expansionary capex from 2023 which is expected to reduce free cash flow generation, although the programme is largely scalable to the speed of the traffic recovery, and (4) BAC's shareholder friendly financial policy, albeit not at the expense of financial stability.

Given that BAC is 25% owned by the Government of Belgium (Aa3 stable), its Baa1 rating comprises a BCA of baa1, together with a Moderate Support assumption and a Moderate Dependence assumption. There isn't currently an uplift from the BCA given the moderate government ownership percentage and the government's fairly non-interventionist approach to Brussels Airport in terms of strategic decision making.

LIQUIDITY AND DEBT COVENANTS

Moody's considers BAC's liquidity profile to be good. As of end of June 2022, BAC had €121.4 million in available cash and access to a €600 million Revolving Credit Facility which remains undrawn.

The company also benefits from a diversified debt structure consisting of public bonds and private placements with a long dated debt maturity profile. The company will face a €155 million debt maturity in Dec 2022. Moody's expects that the company will be able to cover upcoming debt maturities and other commitments with its available resources or could access capital markets for refinancing.

BAC's debt documentation includes the requirement for the maintenance of certain financial covenants which were waived during the 2020-2021 due to the impact of Covid-19. The waiver agreement, however, has not been extended beyond June 2022 as the Interest coverage ratio was already above the required 1.10x covenant level.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Although not considered likely given macroeconomic prospects, BAC's ratings could be upgraded in the scenario of a stronger than anticipated traffic recovery and a favorable operating environment, such that the company's FFO/Debt ratio was to be in the high teens in percentage terms on a sustained basis.

BAC's ratings could come under downwards pressure if BAC's FFO / Debt ratio was to remain on a sustained basis below the low teens in percentage terms. This could result from new travel restrictions or the loss of a significant portion of traffic due to airline failure.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Privately Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/63380, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Brussels Airport Company NV/SA is the owner and operator of Brussels airport, which is Belgium's major airport. Brussels Airport Company NV/SA is 25% owned by the Government of Belgium (Aa3 stable), 31% by Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, 32% by a consortium comprised of APG Asset Management (APG) and Queensland Investment Corp (QIC), and the remaining 12% by other private shareholders including Swiss Life.

