Moody's changes outlook on CEL's ratings to positive from stable; affirms B2 rating

Frankfurt am Main, June 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Consolidated Energy Limited's (CEL or the company) B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR). Concurrently Moody's affirmed the B1 rating of the guaranteed senior secured instruments and the B3 ratings of the guaranteed senior unsecured instruments, both issued by Consolidated Energy Finance, S.A. Moody's has changed the outlook on all ratings to positive from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change of the outlook on CEL's ratings reflects Moody's expectation that in the current pricing environment the company will over the next 12-18 month generate levels of cash flows, which create capacity to reduce debt beyond the $160 million repayment of the floating rate notes in June 2022 and at the same time maintain an adequate liquidity profile. Further debt repayments would then position CEL's capital structure at a level to reach and maintain a higher rating given the highly volatile pricing environment for CEL's products, and, hence, operating profitability of CEL.

Based on the current pricing environment for methanol, ammonia and UAN Moody's expects that CEL's Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA will be around 3x in 2022 and that the company will be generating Moody's adjusted free cash flows of close to $300 million. This view assumes a continued strong pricing environment through the rest of the year 2022, and also does not take into account any additional cost related to the currently ongoing anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigation of the US International Trade Commission (USITC) and US Department of Commerce on UAN imports into the US. Moody's also understands that the company is currently not selling any UAN into the US Market.

Based on its current capital structure, which contains around $3.1 billion of Moody's adjusted debt (excluding the cash collateralized Big Lake Fuels LLC Project revenues bonds, and including 100% of debt at Natgasoline level), a return to a Methanol price of $440 (currently USGC $615) per metric ton and an UAN price of $270 (currently $623) would still imply Moody's adjusted gross leverage of around 6.0x (with EBITDA also including 100% of Natgasoline EBITDA) and Moody's adjusted EBITDA to interest of around 3x, both still consistent with the current B2 rating.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that company would apply a substantial amount of FCF generated in 2022 to reduce gross debt, which in turn positions the company's capital structure more solidly to withstand the cyclicality inherent to the methanol and UAN markets. Moody's estimates that CEL has the capacity to generate FCF of close to $300 million in 2022, of which a substantial proportion could be applied to debt reduction thus creating capacity to reduce mid cycle leverage towards 5x on a Moody's adjusted basis and improving the companies interest coverage while maintaining an adequate liquidity profile.

The positive outlook on CEL's rating also reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain an adequate liquidity profile at all times, which includes a timely refinancing of the currently undrawn $225 million guaranteed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF), which is due in May 2023.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

CEL's liquidity is adequate. As of March 2022 the company had $172 million of cash on balance sheet of which $28.6 million were at Natgasoline LLC. The group furthermore had access to $60 million ($45 million available for cash drawings) senior secured revolving credit facility at Natgasoline LLC and $225 million of availability under its RCF at the CEL level. In combination with expected FFO generation of close to $600 million these sources are sufficient to accommodate swings in working capital, capital expenditures of around $100 million and the repayment of the remaining floating rate notes of around $160 million which happened in mid-June 2022. CEL's $225 million RCF (currently undrawn) is due in May 2023 and Moody's would expect that the company will address a refinancing well ahead of maturity.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

CEL is 100% owned by Proman Holding AG (Proman), which in turn is privately owned. Privately owned companies tend to have less independent board representation compared to listed companies. Proman has other operations outside of CEL, as well as additional cash resources and outstanding indebtedness. The CEL perimeter represents a material part of Proman's operations. CEL's operations and the operations of its shareholder are highly interdependent, entities controlled or related to Proman provide distribution, logistics and manufacturing services to CEL at arms- length terms, resulting in substantial related party transactions.

In the past, Proman Holding AG has demonstrated its willingness to support CEL through equity contributions or deferring the purchase price consideration for the minority stake in G2X, which CEL acquired from a Proman entity in 2018. CEL is holding minority shares in ammonia producers N2000 and CNC, with Proman also holding minority shares in these companies. In Moody's view the group and capital structure of Proman/CEL remains rather complex.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Consolidated Energy Finance, S.A.'s (CEF) outstanding guaranteed senior unsecured bonds are rated B3, one notch below the B2 CFR, reflecting the priority ranking of the guaranteed senior secured term facilities and the $225 million RCF which are rated B1. The rating of the guaranteed senior unsecured bonds also reflects the structural subordination of CEF's creditors to those of its US based operating subsidiary Natgasoline LLC which is not a guarantor to CEF's bonds and whose financial debt is largely secured against respective assets. The rating of the guaranteed senior secured term facilities is B1, one notch above CEL's CFR, because of their priority ranking in the capital structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade CEL's rating, if the company reduces Moody's adjusted debt to below $2.5 billion translating into Moody's adjusted gross leverage of below 5x under mid-cycle conditions with EBITDA to Interest Expense close to 4x. Evidence that the company can maintain at least break-even free cash flow under trough cycle conditions would also support an upgrade of the ratings. Furthermore, an upgrade would require further evidence of a financial policy focused on improving and maintain credit quality, which includes addressing refinancing needs well ahead of maturity.

Moody's could consider downgrading CEL's rating, if the company could not maintain leverage below 6x at midcycle conditions on a sustainable basis. This could materialize in case of consistently lower than anticipated production volumes or curtailments to the company's gas supply. Material cash leakage to CEL's shareholder resulting in an increase in leverage or a weakening in CEL's liquidity profile could also lead to a downgrade of its ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/60461. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Consolidated Energy Limited (CEL), along with its subsidiaries, is a global group whose principal activities are focused on the production of petrochemical products; its main products are methanol, ammonia and UAN, with investments in Trinidad and Tobago, the US and Oman. The group is one of the world's largest producers of methanol. In 2021 the group generated sales of close to $1.8 billion and the company reported EBITDA of close to $700 million and in Q1 2022 revenue of $593 million and reported EBITDA of $372 million.

