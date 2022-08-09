Moody's changes outlook on CEPS to negative; affirms Aa3 rating

Paris, August 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed to negative from stable the outlook of CEPS, a.s. At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the Aa3 long-term issuer rating and the a1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of the company.

Today's rating action follows Moody's change of the outlook on the Aa3 rating of the Government of Czech Republic from stable to negative announced on 5 August 2022. For additional details on the rationale for the sovereign rating action, please refer to the press release https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_467883.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The negative outlook reflects the negative outlook on the Government of Czech Republic's Aa3 rating and the fact that a one notch downgrade of the government's rating will likely lead to a one notch downgrade of CEPS's rating.

Given its 100% ownership by the Government of Czech Republic, CEPS is considered a government-related issuer (GRI) under Moody's GRI rating methodology. The company's Aa3 rating is determined by the combination of (1) its standalone credit quality, or BCA, of a1; and (2) Moody's assessment of very high dependence and strong likelihood of extraordinary support being provided by the Government of Czech Republic.

Moody's assessment of a strong probability of government support in the event of financial distress reflects (1) the strategic importance of CEPS as the only provider of electricity transmission services in the country, a role enhanced since 1 January 2016 by its operating license becoming indefinite following an amendment to the Energy Act; and (2) the government's strong and continued support through a modest dividend policy during a time of material investment requirements.

CEPS's a1 BCA reflects that its standalone credit quality continues to be supported by its very low business risk as the monopoly provider of electricity transmission services in the Czech Republic. CEPS benefits from stable and predictable cash flows generated under a well-established and transparent regulatory framework, including a more supportive framework for cost and investment recovery than that of most other electricity TSOs in Europe, particularly in the area of allowed returns. In the context of rising power prices and demand potentially affected by the spillover effects on tariffs, the regulation will provide CEPS with supportive catch up mechanisms which will mitigate the expected increase in ancillary services costs for 2022. The group's BCA also takes into account CEPS's strong financial profile, as illustrated by a dividend policy adequately aligned with CEPS' financial performance and future spending.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure is unlikely in the medium term, given the company's negative outlook. Nevertheless, the outlook could stabilise with a stabilisation of the sovereign rating of the Czech Republic and if CEPS is able to maintain credit metrics in line with guidance for an a1 BCA, namely Funds from operations (FFO) / Net Debt of at least 35% and Net Debt / RAB not above 35% on a sustained basis.

Downward rating pressure could arise if CEPS were no longer likely to meet the ratio guidance for the existing rating. Downward rating pressure on CEPS rating would also arise if Moody's reduces the assessment of likelihood of government support, e.g. as a result of a change in the government's ownership levels or strategy for the company, though the rating agency does not expect any adverse changes in the medium term. A downgrade of the Government of Czech Republic would as well likely result in a corresponding downgrade of CEPS' rating.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Regulated Electric and Gas Networks published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386754, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

CEPS, a.s. is the monopoly provider of electricity transmission services in the Czech Republic. It carries out its activities under an exclusive license with indefinite term and is regulated by the Czech Energy Regulatory Office. CEPS is 100% owned by the Government of Czech Republic (Aa3 negative). At 31 December 2021, CEPS had a total grid length of over 5,700 kilometres.

