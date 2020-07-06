Moody's changes outlook on CEVA to stable from negative; Caa1 rating affirmed

Stockholm, July 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today changed the outlook on CEVA Logistics AG ("CEVA") to stable from negative. At the same time, Moody's affirmed CEVA's Caa1 corporate family rating (CFR), Caa1-PD probability of default ratings, and the Caa1 rating on its senior secured credit facilities issued by CEVA Logistics Finance B.V.

A full list of debt can be found in the end of the press release.

Today's rating action reflects CEVA's improved capitalisation and liquidity profile driven by CMA CGM S.A.'s ("CMA") €300 million equity injection which will be used to repay debt. Moody's notes that in the short term, CEVA's operating performance is challenged by the severe macroeconomic conditions. Longer term improvements of CEVA's rating require a sustained improvement of operating performance and free cash flow generation. Management's initiated efficiency improvement measures should support a gradual turnaround of the company.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

RATINGS RATIONALE

On May 13, 2020, CEVA's shareholder CMA announced its intention to inject €300 million as equity, which by now has been done and will be used to repay debt. This will, all else being equal, lower CEVA's debt/EBITDA by around 0.7x (based on Moody's-adjusted trailing figures ending in March 2020). This, together with previous equity injections post the acquisition, also demonstrates CMA's willingness to support CEVA with liquidity through its turnaround process, which supports its rating. That being said, CEVA's ability to structurally lift its profitability remains to be seen, as well as the timing of the company being able to generate positive free cash flow. Moody's notes positively that the company's largest division in terms of EBITDA, contract logistics, increased profitability to 4.0% in Q1 2020 from 2.6% in Q1 2019, also reflecting that the loss-making contract in Italy have ceased to burden the group's profitability. Nevertheless, COVID-19 will impact the company negatively and Moody's now projects it could take until FY2022 before the company becomes free cash flow positive (on an annual basis).

RATIONALE FOR CHANGING THE OUTLOOK

With a less leveraged capital structure, as well as a committed shareholder CMA, negative ratings pressure has abated for now. However, 2020 will still prove to be a challenging year for the company, with Moody's projecting adjusted free cash flow to be negative, $200 million - $100 million, and debt/EBITDA to be 5.5x -- 5.1x. That being said, our projections are attached with a high degree of uncertainty, as a lot of initiatives implemented by CMA is yet to be seen in numbers, as well as the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive ratings pressure could start to build it the company shows clear signs of a structurally higher profitability leading it to become free cash flow positive. This would also require the company's debt/EBITDA staying below 6.0x and the preservation of an adequate liquidity profile.

Negative ratings pressure could start to build if CEVA's liquidity profile weakens, coupled with a lower probability of further support by CMA if needed.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Surface Transportation and Logistics published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113382. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: CEVA Logistics AG

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Caa1-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa1

..Issuer: CEVA Logistics Finance B.V.

....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: CEVA Logistics AG

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: CEVA Logistics Finance B.V.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

COMPANY PROFILE

CEVA is one of the leading third-party logistics providers in the world (number five in Contract Logistics, number 14 in Freight Management). CEVA offers integrated supply-chain services through the two service lines of Contract Logistics and Freight Management and maintains leadership positions in several sectors globally including automotive, high-tech and consumer/retail. The group is fully owned by CMA CGM group since April 2019. In 2019, the company generated revenue of $7.1 billion and EBITDA of $494 million.

