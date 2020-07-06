Moody's changes outlook on CEVA to stable from negative; Caa1 rating affirmed

Stockholm, July 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today changed the outlook on CEVA
Logistics AG ("CEVA") to stable from negative. At the same time,
Moody's affirmed CEVA's Caa1 corporate family rating (CFR),
Caa1-PD probability of default ratings, and the Caa1 rating
on its senior secured credit facilities issued by CEVA Logistics Finance
B.V.
A full list of debt can be found in the end of the press release.
Today's rating action reflects CEVA's improved capitalisation
and liquidity profile driven by CMA CGM S.A.'s ("CMA")
€300 million equity injection which will be used to repay debt.
Moody's notes that in the short term, CEVA's operating
performance is challenged by the severe macroeconomic conditions.
Longer term improvements of CEVA's rating require a sustained improvement
of operating performance and free cash flow generation. Management's
initiated efficiency improvement measures should support a gradual turnaround
of the company.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety.
RATINGS RATIONALE
On May 13, 2020, CEVA's shareholder CMA announced its
intention to inject €300 million as equity, which by now has
been done and will be used to repay debt. This will, all
else being equal, lower CEVA's debt/EBITDA by around 0.7x
(based on Moody's-adjusted trailing figures ending in March
2020). This, together with previous equity injections post
the acquisition, also demonstrates CMA's willingness to support
CEVA with liquidity through its turnaround process, which supports
its rating. That being said, CEVA's ability to structurally
lift its profitability remains to be seen, as well as the timing
of the company being able to generate positive free cash flow.
Moody's notes positively that the company's largest division
in terms of EBITDA, contract logistics, increased profitability
to 4.0% in Q1 2020 from 2.6% in Q1 2019,
also reflecting that the loss-making contract in Italy have ceased
to burden the group's profitability. Nevertheless,
COVID-19 will impact the company negatively and Moody's now
projects it could take until FY2022 before the company becomes free cash
flow positive (on an annual basis).
RATIONALE FOR CHANGING THE OUTLOOK
With a less leveraged capital structure, as well as a committed
shareholder CMA, negative ratings pressure has abated for now.
However, 2020 will still prove to be a challenging year for the
company, with Moody's projecting adjusted free cash flow to
be negative, $200 million - $100 million,
and debt/EBITDA to be 5.5x -- 5.1x. That being
said, our projections are attached with a high degree of uncertainty,
as a lot of initiatives implemented by CMA is yet to be seen in numbers,
as well as the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Positive ratings pressure could start to build it the company shows clear
signs of a structurally higher profitability leading it to become free
cash flow positive. This would also require the company's
debt/EBITDA staying below 6.0x and the preservation of an adequate
liquidity profile.
Negative ratings pressure could start to build if CEVA's liquidity
profile weakens, coupled with a lower probability of further support
by CMA if needed.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Surface Transportation
and Logistics published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113382.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
Affirmations:
..Issuer: CEVA Logistics AG
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed Caa1-PD
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Caa1
..Issuer: CEVA Logistics Finance B.V.
....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Caa1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: CEVA Logistics AG
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: CEVA Logistics Finance B.V.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
COMPANY PROFILE
CEVA is one of the leading third-party logistics providers in the
world (number five in Contract Logistics, number 14 in Freight Management).
CEVA offers integrated supply-chain services through the two service
lines of Contract Logistics and Freight Management and maintains leadership
positions in several sectors globally including automotive, high-tech
and consumer/retail. The group is fully owned by CMA CGM group
since April 2019. In 2019, the company generated revenue
of $7.1 billion and EBITDA of $494 million.
