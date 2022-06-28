Moody's changes outlook on CI ENERGIES to positive, affirms Ba3 CFR

Paris, June 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook on CI ENERGIES to positive from stable. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the Ba3 long-term Corporate Family Rating (CFR) of CI ENERGIES, its B1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and its b1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA).

Today's rating action follows Moody's change of the Government of CÃ´te d'Ivoire's outlook to positive from stable and the affirmation of its Ba3 long-term rating on 27 June 2022. For additional details on the rationale for the sovereign rating action, please refer to the press release https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_467164.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in outlook to positive reflects the very strong linkages between the rating of CI ENERGIES and the credit quality of the Government of CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The affirmation of CI ENERGIES's Ba3 CFR reflects Moody's expectation of very high support from the Government of CÃ´te d'Ivoire given the company's crucial role in supervising the Ivorian electricity sector.

Given its 100% ownership by the Government of CÃ´te d'Ivoire, CI ENERGIES is considered a government-related issuer (GRI) under Moody's methodology. Therefore, the company's Ba3 CFR is determined by the combination of (1) its standalone credit quality, or Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA), of b1; and (2) Moody's assessment of very high dependence and very high likelihood of extraordinary support being provided by the Government of CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

Moody's assessment of a very high probability of government support in the event of financial distress reflects (1) the strategic importance of CI ENERGIES as the only owner of electricity transmission and distribution infrastructure in the country and its crucial role, acting for the government, in supervising the Ivorian electricity sector functioning and capacity development which is essential to support economic growth, develop rural electrification and increase electricity exports to neighboring countries; (2) the existence of guarantees provided by the government to a high proportion of the company's financial debt; and (3) the company's legal form as "Société d'Etat" (State Company), which creates a backstop for creditors in the event of dissolution. This is because the government is jointly and severally liable for CI ENERGIES's liabilities if the company is dissolved.

CI ENERGIES's b1 BCA continues to be supported by the good quality of the company's assets, which comprise the national hydro capacities with average availability above 85% over the last decade, and the ownership of the national transmission and distribution infrastructure, which has a monopoly position in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The b1 BCA also reflects the sound and predictable financial policy, which has excluded dividend payments so far. Finally, it captures the government-arranged restructuring intended to maintain the sector's financial independence, which will provide adequate revenue and funding to CI ENERGIES to operate and further develop electricity infrastructure, including a new hydro dam (Gribo-Popoli - 112 MW) and solar farms.

At the same time, the b1 BCA also reflects the company's relatively high financial leverage following the transfer of assets from the Government of CÃ´te d'Ivoire together with the associated debt as well as the 2019 refinancing of the sector's short-term debt to partially clear arrears towards independent power producers (IPPs) and gas suppliers. Leverage (expressed as cash flow from operations pre-working capital to debt) was 15.4% in 2020. Moody's expects CI ENERGIES's debt to keep increasing over 2022-2025 due to negative free cash-flow, given the company's material investment plans (equivalent to around 14% of property, plant and equipment over the next three years), albeit with a limited complexity, reflective of the government's ambitious 2030 objective to substantially increase installed capacities, connections, exports and rural electrification to support economic growth. CI ENERGIES's BCA is further constrained by (1) the lack of transparency of the domestic regulatory framework, the limited track record of the regulator and its low level of independence from the government and influence on networks' remuneration and end-customers' tariff developments; and (2) the limited diversification and exposure to a single dam operations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of CÃ´te d'Ivoire's sovereign rating could lead to an upgrade of CI ENERGIES's ratings.

A downgrade of the sovereign rating could lead to a downgrade of CI ENERGIES's ratings. CI ENERGIES's ratings could also be downgraded if (1) the company's operating performance or capitalisation were to deteriorate materially and were not offset by additional support from the government; or (2) Moody's assessment of very high support for the company were revised downwards.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES

The methodologies used in these ratings were Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68547, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Headquartered in Abidjan, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, CI ENERGIES is a state-owned utility. The company owns the entire hydro capacity of CÃ´te d'Ivoire (around 1 GW), albeit operating only the most recent dam (275 MW), as well as the national transmission and distribution infrastructure which benefits from a monopoly position. CI ENERGIES also supervises the electricity sector operations and monitors capacity expansion, acting for the Government of CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

In 2020, CI ENERGIES reported revenue of FCFA109.9 billion (USD0.2 billion), EBITDA of FCFA70 billion (USD0.1 billion), total assets of FCFA3,289 billion (USD5.9 billion) and net debt of FCFA1,008 billion (USD1.8 billion).

