Moody's changes outlook on CPV Power Plant No.1 Bond SPV (RF) Limited to stable, affirms Ba3 rating and A2.za national scale rating

London, April 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the senior secured Ba3 global scale rating (GSR) of CPV Power Plant No.1 Bond SPV (RF) Limited's (the Issuer) ZAR 1 billion notes, affirmed its A2.za senior secured national scale rating, and changed the outlook to stable from negative.

Today's rating action follows Moody's decision to affirm the Ba2 rating of the Government of South Africa and change the outlook to stable from negative. For more details on the rationale for Government of South Africa's rating change, please refer to Moody's press release: https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_464348.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the Ba3 GSR reflects the benefit of (1) its long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Eskom Holdings SOC Limited (Eskom, Caa1 negative), the incumbent energy utility in South Africa; (2) backstop support from the Government of South Africa in the event Eskom fails to honour its obligations under the PPA; and (3) our base-case forecast that the debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) will be significantly above 1.40x for most of the project life.

Separate to the backstop support under the PPA, there are operational weaknesses that result from (1) the limited commercial scale use of concentrator photovoltaic (CPV) technology; and (2) the solar panel manufacturer has ceased production, although the project increased its spare parts inventory to mitigate any disruption.

Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the A2.za national scale rating (NSRs) assigned by applying the published correspondence from GSRs. Where a single GSR maps to multiple NSRs, rating committees assign higher or lower NSRs to individual issuers and debts depending on their relative credit position within the same GSR category, using the same methodologies as were used to determine the GSRs themselves.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook for the project debt mirrors the outlook on the sovereign rating, reflecting our view that the project debt's GSR should be capped at one-notch below the sovereign level due to (1) a potential delay in compensation under the project's Implementation Agreement should the Issuer require government support due to non-payment by Eskom; and (2) the uncertainty of the priority that support to independent power producers (IPPs) would take in the event the government faces multiple claims.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

If the sovereign rating improved, the Ba3 project rating could be upgraded following a period of stable, predictable operational performance, with production ratios consistently above 95% and O&M costs in line with budget.

The Ba3 rating could be downgraded following (1) operational performance of the project consistently below that assumed at the outset, such that Moody's forecasts DSCRs below 1.40x on a persistent basis; or (2) faster-than-expected consumption of spare parts, increasing the risk surrounding the project's long-term viability; or (3) significant changes to the terms of the PPA without successful project recourse to the South African government; or (4) Moody's assessment of the Government's ongoing support for upholding the tariffs promised to existing renewable energy assets were to deteriorate; or (5) downgrade to the South African sovereign rating.

The A2.za NSR would face upward or downward pressure if the corresponding GSR is upgraded or downgraded, unless this is in conjunction with a sovereign rating action that results in another recalibration of the South African national scale with an offsetting impact on NSRs. In addition, the NSR may be repositioned upwards (downwards) if South Africa's sovereign rating is downgraded (upgraded).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Power Generation Projects Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1314542. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The Issuer was formed to finance the project, which is located in the Western Cape of South Africa. The project was developed by Soitec Solar GmbH (now Concentrix Holdings SAS), a subsidiary of the Soitec S.A group (Soitec), under the South African government's REIPPP programme. Power output is contracted for 20 years through a PPA with Eskom, the state-owned incumbent energy supplier. The PPA is supported by the Department of Energy of the Government of South Africa in the event that Eskom does not meet the terms of the PPA.

The project is owned by the Pele Green Energy - Pele SPV21 (RF) (Pty) Limited (20%); Pele SPV22 (RF) (Pty) Limited (35 %); Public Investment Corporation - CPV Power Plant No. 1 Equity SPV (RF) (Pty) Ltd (40%); the Touwsrivier Community Trust (5%).

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

