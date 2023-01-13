Moody's changes outlook on Caixa Geral de Depositos' deposit ratings to positive

The outlook on the senior unsecured debt ratings remains stable

Madrid, January 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed state-owned Caixa Geral de Depositos, S.A.'s (CGD) deposit ratings at Baa2/Prime-2 and the senior unsecured debt ratings at Baa2, and changed the outlook on the long-term deposit ratings to positive from stable. The outlook on the long-term senior unsecured debt ratings remains stable.

At the same time, the rating agency has affirmed (1) the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA at baa3; (2) the junior senior unsecured debt rating at Baa3; (3) the subordinated debt ratings at Ba1; and (4) the commercial paper rating at Prime-2. Moody's has also affirmed CGD's Counterparty Risk Ratings and Counterparty Risk Assessment (CR Assessment) at A3/Prime-2 and Baa1(cr)/Prime-2(cr), respectively.

Today's rating action reflects Moody's expectation that the gradual strengthening of CGD's credit profile, principally in terms of asset risk, capital and profitability, will be sustained over the outlook horizon. Nevertheless, Moody's anticipates a moderate increase in problem loans amid the current unsettled operating environment and inflationary pressures on households' purchasing power and corporate margins, under the rating agency's base case scenario. Unless the operating environment were to worsen beyond our expectation, such deterioration will not materially weaken CGD's credit profile, which underpins the positive outlook on the long-term deposit ratings.

A list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMING THE BCA

The affirmation of CGD's BCA at baa3 reflects the bank's enhanced asset quality and capital metrics, its improving recurring profitability and its sound funding and liquidity profile.

CGD's asset quality has improved significantly in recent years. Despite the challenges stemming from the pandemic, CGD has been able to reduce the stock of non-performing loans (NPLs) over the past few years, with Moody's calculated NPL ratio decreasing to 3.8% as of the end of June 2022 from 4.1% as of year-end 2021 and substantially lower than the 8.9% reported as of year-end 2017. The bank's strong provisioning effort since early 2020 has improved the NPL coverage ratio (loan loss reserves as a proportion of NPLs), which stood at a high 107% at end-June 2022. Moody's expects a moderate deterioration in the bank's asset quality metrics as a result of (i) subdued economic growth, (ii) rising interest rate environment, and (iii) inflationary pressures, which will hit households' purchasing power and corporate margins. However, CGD's strong coverage of its problem loans will allow the bank to absorb this deterioration without a significant impact on its credit profile under the rating agency's base case scenario.

The rating action also reflects CGD's high capital levels, despite dividends paid to its sole shareholder in 2022. As of the end of June 2022, the bank's fully loaded Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio stood at a high 18.5%, slightly higher than the 18.2% reported as of year-end 2021 and well above the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process requirement of 9.069% for 2023. Moody's expects the resumption of dividend distribution to have limited impact on the bank's capital ratios going forward, and these ratios will continue to stand well above the ratios reported by its peers.

The BCA affirmation is also underpinned by the bank's improved recurrent earnings (net interest income plus fee and commission income) and Moody's expectation that this improvement will continue over the outlook period as the repricing of floating-rate loans, which represent the bulk of CGD's loan portfolio, gradually takes place. CGD's profitability has also benefitted in the first half of 2022 from the significant positive impact of loan-loss reserves reversals. Nevertheless, Moody's expects that the bottom-line profitability will continue to be negatively affected by a moderate cost of risk and higher operating costs, partially offsetting the benefits of rising interest rates.

CGD's funding profile is sound. The bank has a large and stable deposit base, with customer resources representing 86% of its total funding as of June 2022 and a loan to customer deposit ratio of 64% as of the same date. As such, the bank's dependence on market funding is very low, and it will likely further reduce once the ECB's Targeted Long-term Refinancing Operations (TLTRO III) funds, which amount to €5.8 billion or the equivalent to 5.4% of the bank's consolidated assets at end-June 2022, are repaid. Moody's notes that these funds are deposited back at the central bank, rather than being used for lending or investment purposes. As of today, CGD is already in compliance with its minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) requirement, which has been set at 25.95% of risk weighted assets (RWA).

-- RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMING THE DEPOSIT AND SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT RATINGS

The affirmation of CGD's long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings at Baa2 reflects: (1) the affirmation of the bank's BCA and Adjusted BCA at baa3; (2) the result from the rating agency's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis which continues to lead to one notch of uplift for the deposit ratings and no uplift for the senior unsecured debt rating; and (3) Moody's assessment of a moderate probability of government support for CGD, which results in no further rating uplift for deposits and one notch of uplift for senior unsecured debt.

-- RATIONALE FOR THE OUTLOOKS

The positive outlook on CGD's long-term deposit ratings reflects Moody's expectation that the improvements in the bank's asset risk and profitability will be sustained for the next 12 to 18 months, despite a challenging operating environment.

The outlook on long-term senior unsecured debt rating remains stable because an upgrade of the bank's BCA would be offset by a reduced government support notching for these instruments, owing to the proximity of rating with the Government of Portugal's own rating (Baa2 stable).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

CGD's BCA (and its long-term deposit ratings) could be upgraded principally as a result of the achievement of sustained improvement in the bank's credit profile.

An upgrade of the BCA by one notch to baa2 would trigger an upgrade of the bank's long-term deposit ratings (to Baa1) owing to the LGF uplift. Yet it would not result in an upgrade of the senior unsecured rating (Baa2) that does not benefit from any LGF uplift. Under this scenario of a higher BCA (baa2), both the deposit and senior unsecured ratings would no longer benefit from government uplift because of the level of the sovereign rating (Baa2).

CGD's deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings could also be upgraded as a result of changes in its liability structure, which would entail a lower loss given failure for these instruments.

In addition, a one-notch upgrade of Portugal's sovereign rating could result in an upgrade of CGD's deposit ratings, as these would benefit from a one notch uplift from government support.

Downward pressure on the bank's BCA could result from an increase in problem loans materially above Moody's current expectations. A weakening in the bank's risk-absorption capacity as a result of lower capital ratios could also trigger a BCA downgrade.

A downgrade of the BCA by one notch would trigger a downgrade of the bank's senior unsecured debt ratings, but its deposit ratings would then benefit from a notch of government support because the aforementioned effect of proximity with the sovereign rating would no longer kick in.

CGD's deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings could also be downgraded as a result of changes in its liability structure, which would entail a higher loss given failure for these instruments.

In addition, a decline in our expectation of government support or a downgrade of the sovereign rating could trigger downward pressure on the bank's senior debt ratings.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Caixa Geral de Depositos, S.A.

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed A3

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed P-2

....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed Baa2, outlook changed to Positive from Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed P-2

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed Baa1(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-2(cr)

....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed baa3

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed Baa2, outlook remains Stable

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)Baa2

....Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed Baa3

....Junior Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)Baa3

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed Ba1

....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)Ba1

....Commercial Paper, affirmed P-2

....Other Short Term, affirmed (P)P-2

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Positive(m) from Stable

Issuer: Caixa Geral de Depositos, S.A. (Paris)

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed A3

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed P-2

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed Baa1(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-2(cr)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed Baa2, outlook remains Stable

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)Baa2

....Junior Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)Baa3

....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)Ba1

....Commercial Paper, affirmed P-2

....Other Short Term, affirmed (P)P-2

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Maria Vinuela

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Maria Cabanyes

Senior Vice President

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

