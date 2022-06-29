Moody's changes outlook on Cerelia's B3 ratings to negative

Milan, June 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed to negative from stable the outlook on the ratings of Cerelia Participation Holding SAS, the parent company of Cerelia Group ("Cerelia" or "the company"), a leading pan-European manufacturer of chilled dough and pancakes with a presence in North America. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the company's B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) as well as the B3 ratings on the €495 million-equivalent senior secured term loan B due 2027 (comprising euro-denominated and US dollar-denominated tranches) and the €100 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2026, both borrowed by Cerelia Participation Holding SAS.

"The outlook change to negative reflects Cerelia's weaker than expected operating performance owing to increasing input costs and operational challenges in North America. As a result, its margins and cash flow have deteriorated, while its leverage will increase to around 10x in 2022," says Valentino Balletta, a Moody's Analyst and lead analyst for Cerelia.

"However, we have affirmed the B3 rating because Cerelia's liquidity remains adequate following the recently signed financing package that will restore availability under its €100 million senior secured revolving credit facility due in 2026," adds Mr Balletta.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Cerelia's operating performance has been severely impacted year-to-date through April 2022 relative to the comparable period in 2021 owing to (1) a persistent increase in input costs, including raw materials, packaging, transport and energy prices, which is currently only partially passed-through to customers and with a time lag; (2) supply chain disruptions mostly in the North American business, which have severely disrupted the ongoing ramp-up phase of the Whitehall factory; and (3) the normalization of consumption trends after benefitting from extraordinary at-home food consumption trends during the pandemic.

While sales remained above last year (+3.5%) with price increases more than offsetting the limited decline in volume (-1%), the company's adjusted EBITDA declined by around 30% in the first 10 months of fiscal year 2022, to €52 million (€71 million in the comparable period in 2021). This deterioration in operating performance, coupled with higher-than-expected working capital absorption, had a negative impact on cash flow, resulting in a material cash burn and substantial deterioration in the company's liquidity position.

The ratings affirmation reflects the expectation that Cerelia's liquidity will remain adequate following the new financing package comprising a €70 million term loan provided by a pool of banks and 90% guaranteed by the Government of France (Aa2 stable) and an up to €25 million equity injection from the existing shareholder, mainly private equity firm Ardian, which includes a €10 million upfront payment. The remaining €15 million equity injection is conditional on (1) the company's cash balances falling below a certain threshold or (2) the breach of the €65 million capex covenant over the next 24 months.

The €70 million term loan is 90% guaranteed by the French government, as part of a scheme aimed at supporting the country's corporates amid the consequences triggered by the pandemic and the economic spillovers of the Russia-Ukraine military conflict. The loan is due in 12 months, although its maturity can be extended by up to five years at Cerelia's discretion.

Although the new financing allows the company to keep an adequate liquidity profile, which is considered to be a differentiating factor at this stage, it structurally increases the company's gross debt and financial leverage, with Moody's adjusted debt /EBITDA expected to be at around 10x in fiscal year 2022 (pro forma for the General Mills European Dough business acquisition and the new financing), with limited deleveraging prospects to 8.0x through fiscal year 2024.

While Moody's expects the company to be able to gradually improve the overall profitability from current levels by implementing pricing actions and reducing the time lag to pass on those increases to customers by negotiating shorter-term price contracts, visibility on the pace of improvement remains low, given the current inflationary and supply chain headwinds as well as the operational challenges in North America.

Cerelia's B3 CFR continues to be supported by the company's (1) leading market shares in niche product categories, including pie dough, pizza dough and pancakes, across its core European markets; (2) geographically diversified sales, with pan-European presence and exposure to North America; (3) track record of maintaining long-term relationships with key private-label customers, which provides a degree of revenue visibility, complemented by a portfolio of own brands, which facilitate taking innovations to the market; and (4) low production costs, with opportunities for further reduction and high share of variable costs.

However, the rating is constrained by (1) the company's very high leverage estimated to be at around 10x as of June 2022, though expected to gradually decline over the next 12-18 months; (2) Cerelia's modest scale, with revenue of €535 million, and focus on relatively niche market segments; (3) the execution risks related to the company's volume-driven growth strategy, which primarily rests on its ability to launch new innovative products, implement cross-selling, expand to new markets and pursue co-manufacturing opportunities; and (4) near term margin pressure stemming from the current inflationary environment and some execution risk in restoring profitability in the North American business.

LIQUIDITY

Cerelia's liquidity is adequate and is supported by approximately €24 million of cash on balance sheet as of end-June 2022 (pro-forma for the new financing) and the restored full availability under the €100 million committed senior secured RCF.

The company's ambitious investment plan to support its growth strategy has been mostly completed. However, Moody's does not expect pressure on working capital to ease in the next 12 to 18 months owing to persistent supply chain challenges and the need to allow for shorter payment terms to secure supplies. As a result, Moody's expects Cerelia to generate negative Moody's-adjusted free cash flow of around €15 million through FY 2023, while turning positive only in FY 2024. The company will have no material debt maturities until 2026, when its senior secured RCF is due.

The senior secured RCF includes a springing financial covenant of senior secured net leverage not exceeding 9.0x, tested only when drawings under the facility exceed 40%. As part of the financing, Cerelia obtained a covenant holiday with testing starting only from March 2023.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B3 ratings on the €495 million-equivalent senior secured term loan B (comprising a €457.5 million euro-denominated tranche and a €37.5 million-equivalent US dollar-denominated tranche) and the €100 million senior secured RCF, both borrowed by Cerelia Participation Holding SAS, are in line with the CFR, reflecting the fact that these two instruments rank pari passu and represent the majority of the company's financial debt. The senior secured term loan B and the senior secured RCF have first priority ranking pledges over the shares of the borrower as well as bank accounts and intragroup loan receivables and are guaranteed by the group's operating subsidiaries representing at least 80% of the consolidated EBITDA. Moody's considers the security package to be weak, in line with the rating agency's approach for share pledges. In addition, the capital structure includes around €43 million of real estate financing, partially secured with a specific security on the financed real estate.

In June 2022, Cerelia raised a €70 million unsecured state-guaranteed (PGE) loan. Moody's views this loan as structurally subordinated to the company's senior secured loans, as it does not benefit from operating companies' guarantees.

The B3-PD PDR assigned to Cerelia Participation Holding SAS reflects Moody's assumption of a 50% family recovery rate, given the weak security package and the covenant lite nature of the financing.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

Cerelia is weakly positioned in the B3 rating category, and there is limited headroom for any deviation in operating performance compared with Moody's expectations.

The negative outlook on the rating reflects Moody's expectation that the company's Moody's adjusted leverage will remain above the 7.0x maximum leverage tolerance for the B3 rating category over the next 12 to 18 months while FCF will remain negative at least through FY 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if the company (1) faces a significant decline of sales volumes and revenue leading to a sustained erosion of profit margins; (2) fails to sustainably reduce its Moody's-adjusted gross debt to EBITDA ratio towards 7.0x over the next 12 to 18 months; or (3) does not maintain adequate liquidity.

An upgrade, although considered unlikely in the near term, would be possible if it (1) successfully executes its strategy, demonstrating a solid track record of sales growth and improving margins; (2) achieves a sustainable profitability improvement in North American business; (3) reduces Moody's-adjusted gross debt to EBITDA ratio towards 6.0x; and (4) generates positive free cash flow on a sustainable basis.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Cerelia Participation Holding SAS

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Cerelia Participation Holding SAS

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Cerelia Participation Holding SAS is the parent company of Cerelia Group, the leading pan-European manufacturer of ready-to-bake and ready-to-heat bakery products with a presence in North America, domiciled in France. The company produces primarily pie dough, pizza dough and kits, pancakes, crepes and pancake bites, cookie dough and baked cookies, crescent and other baked products. Cerelia was created in 2012 through the merger of Eurodough and L'Alsacienne de PÃ¢tes Ménagères. The company employs over 1,600 people and operates 13 production facilities, including 4 in North America, across 7 countries. For the year ended June 2021, the company sold 228 thousand tonnes of bakery products and reported revenue of €535 million and EBITDA of €77 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

