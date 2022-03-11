Moody's changes outlook on Cerelia's B3 ratings to stable from positive

Milan, March 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (“Moody's”) has today changed to stable from positive the outlook on the ratings of Cerelia Participation Holding SAS, the parent company of Cerelia Group (“Cerelia” or “the company”), the leading pan-European manufacturer of chilled dough and pancakes with a presence in North America. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the company's B3 corporate family rating (CFR), its B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and the B3 ratings on the Â€495 million-equivalent senior secured term loan B due 2027 (comprising euro-denominated and US dollar-denominated tranches) and the Â€100 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2026, both borrowed by Cerelia Participation Holding SAS.

“The outlook change to stable from positive reflects Cerelia's weaker than expected operating performance owing to increasing input costs, which is straining margins and cash flow generation, and removing upward pressure on the rating at this point," says Valentino Balletta, a Moody's Analyst and lead analyst for Cerelia.

"While there is limited visibility in the current uncertain environment, the affirmation of the B3 rating reflects our expectation that the company's performance will improve in the next 2 years allowing it to reduce leverage,” Mr. Balletta added.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The outlook change to stable from positive reflects Moody's expectation that the company will be unable to achieve metrics that would support higher ratings within the next 12-18 months, including a ratio of adjusted debt/EBITDA below 6x.

Cerelia's earnings declined year-to-date through December 2021 relative to the comparable period in 2020 owing to a gradual rotation from elevated at-home food consumption during the pandemic, supply chain disruptions, and a persistent increase in raw material prices which is currently only partially passed-through to customers and with a time lag, straining profitability and cash flow generation.

While Moody's expects the company to progressively delever from a high starting level of around 8.6x expected in fiscal year 2022 (pro forma for the General Mills European Dough business acquisition), this process will take Cerelia longer than previously anticipated as a result of rising energy, raw material, packaging and logistics costs, supply chain disruptions, labour shortages and difficulties in fully passing price increases to end-customers, particularly in some markets.

The rating agency now expects that Cerelia's Moody's adjusted leverage will reduce towards 7.0x by the end of fiscal year 2023 and move within the boundaries for a B3 rating only thereafter, weakly positioning the company in the B3 rating category.

Although, inflation and supply chain headwinds will continue to be a drag on margins, exacerbated by geopolitical tensions, Moody's expects the company to be able to gradually improve the overall profitability from current levels by implementing pricing actions and reducing the time lag to pass on those increases to customers by negotiating shorter-term price contracts. In addition, the company will complete its ambitious investment plan in the next six months, which will drive higher automation and productivity improvements to partially mitigate the increase in input costs. Nevertheless, current visibility is very low and the current inflationary environment remains a key risk for the company's forecasts over the next two years.

Additionally, the company has recently completed the acquisition of the General Mills European Dough business, financed with drawings under the RCF and a shareholder loan. While the acquisition is broadly neutral on leverage and improves Cerelia business profile, in the short-term it increases pressure on liquidity and reduces availability under the RCF.

Cerelia's B3 CFR continues to be supported by the company's (1) leading market shares in niche product categories, including pie dough, pizza dough and pancakes, across its core European markets; (2) geographically diversified sales, with pan-European presence and exposure to North America; (3) track record of maintaining long-term relationships with key private-label customers, which provides a degree of revenue visibility, complemented by a portfolio of own brands, which facilitate taking innovations to the market; and (4) low production costs, with opportunities for further reduction and high share of variable costs.

However, the rating is constrained by (1) the company's very high leverage estimated to be at around 8.6x as of June 2022 (pro forma for the recent completed acquisition), though expected to gradually decline over the next 12-18 months; (2) Cerelia's modest scale, with revenue of Â€535 million, and focus on relatively niche market segments; (3) the execution risks related to the company's ambitious volume-driven growth strategy, which primarily rests on its ability to launch new innovative products, implement cross-selling, expand to new markets and pursue co-manufacturing opportunities; (4) near term margin pressure stemming from the current inflationary environment and some execution risk in passing those price increases to customers; and (5) its weaker liquidity profile with reduced availability under the RCF and tightening headroom under the springing covenant.

LIQUIDITY

Cerelia liquidity remains adequate, supported by Â€16 million of cash on balance sheet as of December 2021. In addition, the company has access to a Â€100 million committed RCF, which is expected to be drawn by Â€56 million to fund the recent acquisition and working capital needs.

Moody's notes, however, that liquidity has weakened in the last year due to the weak operating performance, the peak in capital expenditures and higher than expected working capital absorption owing to shorter payment terms as well as lower availability under the company's revolving credit facility. Headroom under the covenant of senior secured net leverage not exceeding 9.0x, tested only when drawings under the facility exceed 40% is expected to remain adequate, tough it has tightened.

Although Moody's expects the company to strengthen its liquidity in the next 12-18 months, the rating agency positively notes that the company's ambitious investment plan to support its growth strategy, impacting cash flow generation, will be mostly over in the next six months. As a result, Moody's expects Cerelia to generate positive Moody's-adjusted free cash flow of around Â€15 million in financial year 2023 and around Â€30 million thereafter. The company will have no material debt maturities until 2026, when its RCF is due.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B3 ratings on the Â€495 million-equivalent senior secured term loan (comprising a Â€457.5 million euro-denominated tranche and a Â€37.5 million-equivalent US dollar-denominated tranche) and the Â€100 million senior secured RCF, both borrowed by Cerelia Participation Holding SAS, are in line with the CFR, reflecting the fact that these two instruments rank pari passu and represent substantially all of the company's financial debt. The senior secured term loan B and the senior secured RCF have first priority ranking pledges over the shares of the borrower as well as bank accounts and intragroup loan receivables and are guaranteed by the group's operating subsidiaries representing at least 80% of the consolidated EBITDA. Moody's considers the security package to be weak, in line with the rating agency's approach for shares-only pledges. In addition, the capital structure includes around Â€43 million of real estate financing, partially secured with a specific security on the financed real estate.

The capital structure also includes a convertible bond issued by Cerelia Participation Holding SAS, to which Moody's has assigned a 100% equity credit.

The B3-PD PDR assigned to Cerelia Participation Holding SAS reflects Moody's assumption of a 50% family recovery rate, given the weak security package and the limited set of maintenance financial covenants comprising only a springing covenant on the senior secured RCF, tested only when utilisation is above 40%.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Cerelia's operating performance will gradually improve over the next 12-18 months, owing to increasing volumes by around 3% and better pass through of raw material price increases. This will allow the company to reduce leverage towards 7.0x by 2023. The stable outlook assumes that the company will maintain adequate liquidity and will start to generate positive FCF on a sustained basis from FY 2023 onwards.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the ratings could develop if it (1) successfully executes its strategy, demonstrating a solid track record of sales growth and improving margins; (2) achieves a sustainable improvement in the profitability of its North American business; (3) reduces Moody's-adjusted gross debt to EBITDA ratio towards 6.0x; and (4) generates positive free cash flow on a sustainable basis.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company (1) faces a significant decline of sales volumes and revenue leading to a sustained erosion of profit margins; (2) fails to maintain the Moody's-adjusted gross debt to EBITDA ratio below 7.0x on a sustainable basis; or (3) does not maintain adequate liquidity.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Cerelia Participation Holding SAS

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Cerelia Participation Holding SAS

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Cerelia Participation Holding SAS is the parent company of Cerelia Group, the leading pan-European manufacturer of ready-to-bake and ready-to-heat bakery products with a presence in North America, domiciled in France. The company produces primarily pie dough, pizza dough and kits, pancakes, crepes and pancake bites, cookie dough and baked cookies, crescent and other baked products. Cerelia was created in 2012 through the merger of Eurodough and L'Alsacienne de PÃ¢tes Ménagères. The company employs over 1,600 people and operates 13 production facilities, including 4 in North America, across 7 countries. For the year ended June 2021, the company sold 228 thousand tonnes of bakery products and reported revenue of Â€535 million and EBITDA of Â€77 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Valentino Balletta

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan, 20122

Italy

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Ivan Palacios

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan, 20122

Italy

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

