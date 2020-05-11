Moody's changes outlook on China Oil and Gas to negative from stable; affirms Ba2 ratings

Hong Kong, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has today revised the outlook on China Oil and Gas Group Limited (COG) to negative from stable.

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed COG's Ba2 corporate family rating and senior unsecured ratings.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The change in outlook to negative reflects COG's weakening credit profile due to low oil prices in the near term arising from the collapse in demand due to significant global economic slowdown as a result of the coronavirus outbreak," says Ralph Ng, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

The expected low oil prices in the near term will materially reduce the profitability of COG's upstream oil operations in Canada, and Moody's expects this oil segment to record an accounting loss in 2020.

Consequently, the overall credit profile of COG will be adversely affected by its oil segment and a cash flow contribution from this segment to the holding company in the near term is unlikely.

COG's overseas operations accounted for 6% of segmental profits and 15% of total assets in 2019[1].

Moody's has reduced its oil price assumptions because of the sharp fall in demand for oil-related products worldwide due to the deeper global economic recession Moody's now expects in 2020 in all major advanced economies. While significant supply adjustments would help to balance the market later in 2020, demand recovery may return only gradually. Oil price assumptions for West Texas Intermediate are $30 per barrel in 2020 and $40 in 2021.

Based on these revised assumptions, COG's retained cash flow (RCF) to debt will drop to between 11%-12% in the next 12-18 months from 13% in 2020, a level below the downgrade trigger of 12% for Ba2 ratings.

COG's weakening credit profile continues to reflect higher business risk from its overseas upstream operations, compared with its relatively stable city-gas operations in China.

"In addition, we expect the economic slowdown in China to moderate gas sales growth in 2020, resulting in a softening cash flow for COG's natural gas business in China," adds Ng.

Moody's expects COG's gas sales growth will drop to 5% in 2020 from its previous estimate of 8%-10% because of the economic slowdown in China. Consequently, its softening cash flow from its domestic city-gas operations will not be able to offset the weakness in its oil segment. That said, the city-gas operations have gradually been stabilizing since late February.

Overall, Moody's estimates the company's RCF/debt at 11% in 2020 and 12% in 2021, with its adjusted funds from operations (FFO) interest cover staying at 3.7x in 2020 and 3.9x in 2021. These metrics are marginal for a Ba2 credit profile.

The rating affirmation reflects the company's relatively stable city-gas distribution operation in China, manageable capital spending and moderate liquidity profile.

The rapid and widening spread globally of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating Chinese and global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The Chinese gas sector is affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Rating upgrade is unlikely, given the negative outlook.

The outlook on the ratings could return to stable if (1) oil prices recover and stabilize on a sustained basis over the next 12-18 months; (2) COG's gas sales growth remains consistent with or exceeds Moody's expectation; and (3) the liquidity profiles of COG and its holding company remain adequate.

COG's ratings could be downgraded if (1) oil prices continue to drop and remain significantly below Moody's expectation, resulting in a material cash loss in COG's oil segment; and (2) gas sales volumes in COG's domestic operations reduce substantially.

Financial metrics indicative of a downgrade include RCF/debt falling below 12% and FFO interest cover staying below 2.5x on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Regulated-Electric-and-Gas-Utilities--PBC_1072530. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

China Oil and Gas Group Limited (COG) engages in the piped city gas business, as well as the transportation and distribution of compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG). The company also expanded its footprint to the oil and gas production business in Canada in July 2014.

COG listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 1993 and began its natural gas distribution business in 2002. Xu Tie-liang was the largest shareholder and chairman with a 25.92% stake as of 31 December 2019.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Company's 2019 Annual Report, 24 April 2020

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Ralph Ng

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Project & Infrastructure Finance

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Terry Fanous

MD-Public Proj & Infstr Fin

Project & Infrastructure Finance

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Yian Ning Loh

Associate Managing Director

Project & Infrastructure Finance

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

