Moody's changes outlook on Circet's ratings to positive

Madrid, July 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook on Circet Europe SAS' ("Circet" or "the company") ratings to positive from stable. Circet is the largest telecom network infrastructure services provider in Europe. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed Circet's B2 corporate family rating (CFR), its B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR), and the B2 rating on the €1,825 million senior secured term loan B (TLB) and on the €300 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF), both due in 2028 and issued by Circet Europe SAS.

"The outlook change to positive reflects Circet's strong operating performance, its enhanced scale, diversification and growth opportunities following the two recently closed acquisitions in Italy and the US, as well as its successful track record of contract renewals which gives revenue visibility at a time when the macroeconomic environment is slowing down," says Agustin Alberti, a Moody's Vice President - Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Circet.

"The acquisitions, which have been funded with a mix of debt and equity rollover from previous owners, have had a neutral effect on leverage, and confirm the historical prudent M&A approach of the company under the new ownership," adds Mr. Alberti.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The company has improved its business profile following the US and Italian acquisitions closed in Q1 2022, because they increase the company's diversification into new geographies with high fibre rollout opportunities and they reduce its customer concentration. However, the entry into new markets, and particularly into the US, where the telecoms industry structure and regulation is different compared to European markets, will entail integration and execution risks. This negative consideration is somewhat mitigated by the fact that the previous owners will remain as shareholders of the US business.

The rating agency expects Circet to report strong operating performance, with organic revenue growth of around 10% in 2022 and mid-single digit rate growth in 2023. Revenue growth in the US, Italy, UK, Germany and Belgium will more than compensate the expected decline in France, as fibre deployment in the country will start slowing down. Despite the expected weakening in economic conditions, revenue growth prospects are supported by the strong FTTH network deployment plans laid out by telecom operators as well as by the continuation of the rollout of 5G mobile technology in Europe and the US. In 2022, the company has renewed a large master agreement contract with Orange (Baa1 stable) covering the deployment and maintenance of fixed networks, while the one covering mobile networks is expected to be renewed soon.

Moody's expects the company's pro forma Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA ratio to improve supported by strong EBITDA growth. Leverage will reduce from 5.1x in 2021 to 4.7x in 2022 and to 4.5x in 2023, which is the leverage threshold for upward pressure on the rating.

Moody's forecasts Circet's annual free cash flow will be around €150 million - €200 million in 2022 and 2023. Free cash flow generation is supported by higher margins than peers, owing to Circet's focus on turnkey projects, and low capital spending requirements of around 2% of sales. This solid cash flow generation will increase the cash balance over time. However, Moody's expects this cash, together with equity rollover from the acquired companies' owners, to be used to continue its expansion into new countries or regions through mid-size acquisitions.

Circet's B2 CFR reflects (1) its position as the leading European network infrastructure services provider for the telecommunications industry; (2) its favourable growth prospects fueled by heavy telecoms investment plans in fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) and 5G networks; (3) the increasing share of recurring revenues related to "life of network" activities accounting for more than 50% of total revenues and supporting Circet's operating performance visibility; (4) its enhanced scale and geographic diversification accelerated by M&A; (5) its strong FCF generation supported by high margins and low capex requirements; and (6) the track record of the management team and its equity ownership that provides support to the strategy execution and prudent approach to acquisitions.

The rating also reflects (1) the company's high initial leverage, although it has reduced owing to its strong operating performance; (2) its customer concentration, with the top 2 customers representing around 23% of its revenue, although this percentage has reduced from 80% in 2017; (3) the risk from large contract renewals, although this is mitigated by the fact that no major contract is up for renewal for the next 3-4 years and by its long-standing customer relationships with large telecoms companies; and (4) the execution risk related to expanding into new markets via M&A.

LIQUIDITY

Circet's liquidity is good, supported by its strong annual free cash flow generation of around €150 million -€200 million and a cash balance of €297 million as of March 2022. The company also has access to €80 million availability under its €300 million senior secured revolving credit facility and to a €100 million non-recourse factoring facility.

Moody's also expects Circet to maintain ample headroom under the springing net leverage covenant of 9.0x included in the senior secured RCF, and tested when drawings exceed 40%. Moody's forecasts the net leverage ratio as per the covenant definition will be around 3.5x by year-end 2022.

The company has a long term debt maturity profile, with the senior secured RCF and senior secured TLB both maturing in 2028.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The senior secured TLB and the senior secured RCF are rated at the same level as the CFR reflecting their pari passu ranking and upstream guarantees from operating companies.

The senior secured TLB and senior secured RCF benefit from a security package that includes share pledges, bank accounts and intragroup receivables of material subsidiaries. Moody's typically views debt with this type of security package to be akin to unsecured debt. However, the term loans and the revolver benefit from upstream guarantees from operating companies accounting for at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA. The capital structure also includes a shareholder loan due in 2029 which has been treated as equity under Moody's Hybrid Equity Credit methodology.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will continue to report strong operating performance fueled by organic growth in international markets and bolt-on acquisitions. Moody's expects M&A to be consistent with the company's historical approach with funding coming from available cash, debt and equity rollover from previous owners of the acquired companies and not resulting in material increase in gross leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded if (1) the company continues to generate organic earnings growth despite the slow down of fibre deployment in France; (2) the company's financial policy is supportive of it maintaining a Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio trending towards 4.5x on a sustained basis; and (3) the company maintains a solid liquidity profile including a Moody's-adjusted free cash flow/debt of around 10%.

Downward rating pressure could arise if (1) the company experiences a significant decline in revenue and earnings due to the slow down of fibre deployment in France or other operational challenges; (2) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeds 5.5x on a sustained basis; or (3) free cash flow or liquidity materially weakens.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Circet Europe SAS

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Circet Europe SAS

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Construction published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74957. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in France, Circet provides telecom companies in Europe and the US with a wide range of engineering, deployment and maintenance services, covering all mobile and fixed technologies. In 2021, the company reported revenues of €2.4 billion (c. €3.1 billion pro forma for acquisitions) and reported EBITDA of €378 million (€394 million as adjusted by the company). Circet is owned by private equity sponsor ICG (around 50%) and management (around 50%).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Agustin Alberti

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Ivan Palacios

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

