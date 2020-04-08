Moody's changes outlook on Connect Bidco's B1 ratings to Negative

London, 08 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today changed the ratings outlook to negative from stable for Connect
Bidco Limited, the top-entity of the ring-fenced group
that owns Inmarsat Limited after its acquisition in late 2019 by Connect
Top Co Limited (a joint venture company formed by private equity groups
Apax and Warburg Pincus alongside Canada's CPPIB and Ontario Teachers'
Pension Plan Board) as well as for its rated subsidiaries.
At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the B1 corporate family
rating (CFR) and B1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) at Connect
Bidco Limited. The agency has also affirmed the B1 ratings for
the USD1.75 billion term loan B (due 2026), USD 2.075
billion senior secured notes (due 2026) and USD700 million of revolving
Credit Facility (RCF, due 2024) issued by Connect Finco Sarl and
Connect U.S. Finco LLC.
The change in ratings outlook to negative reflects the pressures from
the global outbreak of coronavirus on Inmarsat's usage-based
aviation revenues, some softness in the non-subscription
based maritime revenues and a portion of maritime wholesale revenue realized
via certain distributors which are likely to be financially stressed in
2020. Nevertheless, Inmarsat's comfortable liquidity
position, provides a good cushion at a time when its profitability
and cash flow generation is likely to be negatively impacted.
"We expect the Moody's adjusted gross leverage for Connect
Bidco to peak at over 6.5x in 2020 currently assuming a USD100
million decline in revenues and a USD50-75 million decline in reported
EDITDA versus our previous forecasts for the year", says Gunjan
Dixit, a Moody's Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer
and lead analyst for Connect Bidco.
"While 2021 will likely see some recovery in the business,
the negative outlook captures the risk of weaker than currently anticipated
2020 as well as a slower recovery in 2021 particularly in the usage based
aviation revenues", adds Ms. Dixit.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Revenue weakness in 2020 will primarily be driven by the pressure in revenue
in Inmarsat's Aviation segment which Moody's estimates accounted
for around 22% of total 2019 revenues. While Inmarsat's
key commercial airline customers are facing significant operational pressures
in 2020 due to the coronavirus related travel disruptions, Moody's
expects the large airlines such as Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft
(Ba1, RUR-down), British Airways, Plc (Baa3,
RUR-down), to receive potential government support if needed,
in this exceptionally difficult time. Nevertheless, demand
for Inmarsat's usage based services is likely to be meaningfully
impacted and the company will likely face pricing pressure for its products/services
in the near future.
Within the Aviation segment, the Business and General Aviation (BGA)
revenues (around 9% of total revenue in 2019) will see some softness
in the usage-based revenues (around 50% of total BGA revenues)
in the year versus Moody's previous assumption of healthy growth.
Moody's expects the subscription based part of this business to
show some resilience and also expects the subscription based portion of
the Aircraft Operational & Safety services (around 4% of total
revenue in 2019) to remain somewhat insulated.
Commercial in-flight connectivity (IFC; around 9% of
total revenue in 2019) will be most impacted and will decline in 2020,
compared with Moody's previous expectation of robust double-digit
growth. The usage-based airtime revenue (around 43%
of total IFC revenue in 2019) is likely to see a sharp shortfall and a
slower pace of airline installations will potentially lead to delay in
revenue realization in 2021. While the significant financial strain
on Inmarsat's key airlines customers means there is a risk of cancellations
or delays to IFC installations (around 31% of total IFC revenue),
Moody's recognizes that installation business generates very low
margin and so will not have a material negative impact on Inmarsat's
profitability. Moody's expects the subscription based portion
of IFC's revenues (around 26% of total IFC revenue in 2019)
to remain largely resilient subject to the business continuity of Inmarsat's
customers.
Moody's currently expects Connect Bidco's maritime revenues
(around 38% of total revenue in 2019) to decline only modestly
in 2020 versus Moody's previous expectation of largely flat revenues
for the year. The softness will be primarily driven by lower maritime
installation revenue, some softness in other non-subscription
based revenues as well as some reduction in revenue from some of Inmarsat's
wholesale business with distributors, such as Speedcast International
Limited (Ca/negative), which is under extreme financial stress being
exposed to cruise lines which are impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.
Nevertheless, Moody's still anticipates that usage-based
revenue from global merchant shippers to remain relatively resilient.
Also c. 80% of the Maritime division's revenues are
subscription based and will likely show some resilience.
Moody's does not expect a material negative impact from the coronavirus
related disruptions on Inmarsat's enterprise segment (around 8%
of total revenue in 2019) and government segment (around 31% of
total revenue in 2019).
The agency currently expects the company's EBITDA to be lower around
USD50-75 million versus its previous forecasts for 2020.
EBITDA impact is helped by cost savings including a lower cost of sales
and lower bonus payments. A significant portion of the cost base
is in pound sterling and therefore a weaker pound sterling will also have
some offsetting impact on profitability. However, 2020 will
no longer be seen as big a shift in the company's revenue-mix
in aviation towards high-margin usage-based airtime as was
previously anticipated. The decline in EBITDA expectation signals
that Inmarsat's leverage (as adjusted by Moody's) will come under
strain in 2020. Moody's now expects an adjusted gross debt/
EBITDA of over 6.5x in 2020, from about 5.7x expectation
in its previous base case.
Moody's expects Inmarsat's negative free cash flow will be adversely
affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Based on estimates at
the current time this could be around USD100 million worse than planned
in 2020 and 2021 depending on how long the impact persists. This
is despite the company's efforts to lower its cost base, and
all areas of capex in 2020. The agency expects the lower interest
cost on variable debt to be largely offset by the interest on the drawings
under the RCF. We expect a largely neutral working capital movement
from a cash perspective in 2020 reflecting overdues arising where customers
are constrained.
Moody's considers Connect Bidco's liquidity as sufficient.
The company had cash and cash equivalents of USD400 million at the end
of March 2020 as the company drew its USD700 million RCF by just under
40%. The cash on company's balance sheet should be
sufficient to cover for its cash needs beyond cash flow generated from
operations in 2020. We do not currently expect the company to draw
under its RCF beyond 40% in 2020. The RCF is constricted
by a maintenance leverage covenant (of 9.0x Senior Secured First
Lien Net Leverage Ratio to be tested when RCF is drawn by greater of USD240
million or 40% of the outstanding commitments).
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak in 2020,
deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices,
and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock
across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit
effects of these developments are unprecedented. The usage-based
mobility business of the satellite communications operators in the aviation
and maritime sectors has been affected by the shock. While Connect
Bidco's 80% of revenues are recurring, its usage-based
exposure to the aviation and maritime segments has left it vulnerable
to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions,
particularly if the outbreak continues to spread or remains an issue for
a prolonged period. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Today's rating
action reflects the impact on Connect Bidco (or Inmarsat) of the breadth
and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit
quality it has triggered.
RATING OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the risk of (1) a steeper than currently
expected fall in revenues and EBITDA in 2020 and (2) a slower than currently
anticipated recovery in the business in 2021.
Stabilization of outlook will require some recovery in the company's
business from second half of 2020 such that 2021 sees the business trends
normalizing in a way that the company's gross leverage (Moody's
adjusted) begins to trend towards the 5.5x.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Positive pressure on the ratings is unlikely over the next 12-18
months. It could develop over time should (1) Inmarsat demonstrate
sustained solid revenue and EBITDA growth; (2) its gross debt/EBITDA
(Moody's-adjusted) decreases sustainably and materially below
5.0x; and (2) the company reaches and sustains positive free
cash flows (FCF, Moody's adjusted) on a normalized basis.
Downward ratings pressure would materialize if (1) Inmarsat's revenue
and EBITDA come under sustained pressure beyond 2020 (2) its debt load
increases relative to EBITDA, such that its gross leverage (Moody's-adjusted
gross debt/EBITDA) remains materially above 5.5x beyond 2020;
and/ or (2) its free cash flow is likely to remain materially negative
beyond 2021. There would also be downward rating pressure if the
company's liquidity were to significantly deteriorate.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Connect Bidco Limited
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B1-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B1
..Issuer: Connect Finco Sarl
....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed B1
....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed B1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Connect Bidco Limited
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Connect Finco Sarl
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Communications Infrastructure
Industry published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1076924.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in London, U.K., Inmarsat Limited
(Inmarsat) is a market leader in global mobile satellite communication
services ("MSS"). The company has an in-orbit fleet of 13
owned and operated satellites in geostationary orbit and provides a comprehensive
portfolio of global mobile satellite communications services for customers
on the move or in remote areas for use on land, at sea and in the
air. In its fiscal year ended 31 December 2019, Inmarsat
plc reported revenue of USD1.345 billion and EBITDA of USD700 million.
