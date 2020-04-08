Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers Connect Bidco Limited Connect Finco Sarl Related Research Credit Opinion: Connect Bidco Limited: New issuer Credit Opinion: Connect Bidco Limited: New issuer Covenant Quality Assessment: Connect U.S. Finco LLC and Connect Finco SARL: Covenant Quality Post-Sale Snapshot: $2,075m 6.750% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 LGD Assessment: Connect Bidco Limited Rating Action: Moody's assigns B1 rating to the secured notes issued by Connect Finco & Connect U.S. Finco Rating Action: Moody's changes outlook on Connect Bidco's B1 ratings to Negative 08 Apr 2020 London, 08 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today changed the ratings outlook to negative from stable for Connect Bidco Limited, the top-entity of the ring-fenced group that owns Inmarsat Limited after its acquisition in late 2019 by Connect Top Co Limited (a joint venture company formed by private equity groups Apax and Warburg Pincus alongside Canada's CPPIB and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board) as well as for its rated subsidiaries. At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and B1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) at Connect Bidco Limited. The agency has also affirmed the B1 ratings for the USD1.75 billion term loan B (due 2026), USD 2.075 billion senior secured notes (due 2026) and USD700 million of revolving Credit Facility (RCF, due 2024) issued by Connect Finco Sarl and Connect U.S. Finco LLC. The change in ratings outlook to negative reflects the pressures from the global outbreak of coronavirus on Inmarsat's usage-based aviation revenues, some softness in the non-subscription based maritime revenues and a portion of maritime wholesale revenue realized via certain distributors which are likely to be financially stressed in 2020. Nevertheless, Inmarsat's comfortable liquidity position, provides a good cushion at a time when its profitability and cash flow generation is likely to be negatively impacted. "We expect the Moody's adjusted gross leverage for Connect Bidco to peak at over 6.5x in 2020 currently assuming a USD100 million decline in revenues and a USD50-75 million decline in reported EDITDA versus our previous forecasts for the year", says Gunjan Dixit, a Moody's Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for Connect Bidco. "While 2021 will likely see some recovery in the business, the negative outlook captures the risk of weaker than currently anticipated 2020 as well as a slower recovery in 2021 particularly in the usage based aviation revenues", adds Ms. Dixit. A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release. RATINGS RATIONALE Revenue weakness in 2020 will primarily be driven by the pressure in revenue in Inmarsat's Aviation segment which Moody's estimates accounted for around 22% of total 2019 revenues. While Inmarsat's key commercial airline customers are facing significant operational pressures in 2020 due to the coronavirus related travel disruptions, Moody's expects the large airlines such as Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft (Ba1, RUR-down), British Airways, Plc (Baa3, RUR-down), to receive potential government support if needed, in this exceptionally difficult time. Nevertheless, demand for Inmarsat's usage based services is likely to be meaningfully impacted and the company will likely face pricing pressure for its products/services in the near future. Within the Aviation segment, the Business and General Aviation (BGA) revenues (around 9% of total revenue in 2019) will see some softness in the usage-based revenues (around 50% of total BGA revenues) in the year versus Moody's previous assumption of healthy growth. Moody's expects the subscription based part of this business to show some resilience and also expects the subscription based portion of the Aircraft Operational & Safety services (around 4% of total revenue in 2019) to remain somewhat insulated. Commercial in-flight connectivity (IFC; around 9% of total revenue in 2019) will be most impacted and will decline in 2020, compared with Moody's previous expectation of robust double-digit growth. The usage-based airtime revenue (around 43% of total IFC revenue in 2019) is likely to see a sharp shortfall and a slower pace of airline installations will potentially lead to delay in revenue realization in 2021. While the significant financial strain on Inmarsat's key airlines customers means there is a risk of cancellations or delays to IFC installations (around 31% of total IFC revenue), Moody's recognizes that installation business generates very low margin and so will not have a material negative impact on Inmarsat's profitability. Moody's expects the subscription based portion of IFC's revenues (around 26% of total IFC revenue in 2019) to remain largely resilient subject to the business continuity of Inmarsat's customers. Moody's currently expects Connect Bidco's maritime revenues (around 38% of total revenue in 2019) to decline only modestly in 2020 versus Moody's previous expectation of largely flat revenues for the year. The softness will be primarily driven by lower maritime installation revenue, some softness in other non-subscription based revenues as well as some reduction in revenue from some of Inmarsat's wholesale business with distributors, such as Speedcast International Limited (Ca/negative), which is under extreme financial stress being exposed to cruise lines which are impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. Nevertheless, Moody's still anticipates that usage-based revenue from global merchant shippers to remain relatively resilient. Also c. 80% of the Maritime division's revenues are subscription based and will likely show some resilience. Moody's does not expect a material negative impact from the coronavirus related disruptions on Inmarsat's enterprise segment (around 8% of total revenue in 2019) and government segment (around 31% of total revenue in 2019). The agency currently expects the company's EBITDA to be lower around USD50-75 million versus its previous forecasts for 2020. EBITDA impact is helped by cost savings including a lower cost of sales and lower bonus payments. A significant portion of the cost base is in pound sterling and therefore a weaker pound sterling will also have some offsetting impact on profitability. However, 2020 will no longer be seen as big a shift in the company's revenue-mix in aviation towards high-margin usage-based airtime as was previously anticipated. The decline in EBITDA expectation signals that Inmarsat's leverage (as adjusted by Moody's) will come under strain in 2020. Moody's now expects an adjusted gross debt/ EBITDA of over 6.5x in 2020, from about 5.7x expectation in its previous base case. Moody's expects Inmarsat's negative free cash flow will be adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Based on estimates at the current time this could be around USD100 million worse than planned in 2020 and 2021 depending on how long the impact persists. This is despite the company's efforts to lower its cost base, and all areas of capex in 2020. The agency expects the lower interest cost on variable debt to be largely offset by the interest on the drawings under the RCF. We expect a largely neutral working capital movement from a cash perspective in 2020 reflecting overdues arising where customers are constrained. Moody's considers Connect Bidco's liquidity as sufficient. The company had cash and cash equivalents of USD400 million at the end of March 2020 as the company drew its USD700 million RCF by just under 40%. The cash on company's balance sheet should be sufficient to cover for its cash needs beyond cash flow generated from operations in 2020. We do not currently expect the company to draw under its RCF beyond 40% in 2020. The RCF is constricted by a maintenance leverage covenant (of 9.0x Senior Secured First Lien Net Leverage Ratio to be tested when RCF is drawn by greater of USD240 million or 40% of the outstanding commitments). ESG CONSIDERATIONS The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak in 2020, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The usage-based mobility business of the satellite communications operators in the aviation and maritime sectors has been affected by the shock. While Connect Bidco's 80% of revenues are recurring, its usage-based exposure to the aviation and maritime segments has left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions, particularly if the outbreak continues to spread or remains an issue for a prolonged period. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's rating action reflects the impact on Connect Bidco (or Inmarsat) of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered. RATING OUTLOOK The negative outlook reflects the risk of (1) a steeper than currently expected fall in revenues and EBITDA in 2020 and (2) a slower than currently anticipated recovery in the business in 2021. Stabilization of outlook will require some recovery in the company's business from second half of 2020 such that 2021 sees the business trends normalizing in a way that the company's gross leverage (Moody's adjusted) begins to trend towards the 5.5x. FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS Positive pressure on the ratings is unlikely over the next 12-18 months. It could develop over time should (1) Inmarsat demonstrate sustained solid revenue and EBITDA growth; (2) its gross debt/EBITDA (Moody's-adjusted) decreases sustainably and materially below 5.0x; and (2) the company reaches and sustains positive free cash flows (FCF, Moody's adjusted) on a normalized basis. Downward ratings pressure would materialize if (1) Inmarsat's revenue and EBITDA come under sustained pressure beyond 2020 (2) its debt load increases relative to EBITDA, such that its gross leverage (Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA) remains materially above 5.5x beyond 2020; and/ or (2) its free cash flow is likely to remain materially negative beyond 2021. There would also be downward rating pressure if the company's liquidity were to significantly deteriorate. LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS Affirmations: ..Issuer: Connect Bidco Limited .... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD .... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1 ..Issuer: Connect Finco Sarl ....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 ....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B1 Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Connect Bidco Limited ....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable ..Issuer: Connect Finco Sarl ....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Communications Infrastructure Industry published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1076924. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. COMPANY PROFILE Headquartered in London, U.K., Inmarsat Limited (Inmarsat) is a market leader in global mobile satellite communication services ("MSS"). The company has an in-orbit fleet of 13 owned and operated satellites in geostationary orbit and provides a comprehensive portfolio of global mobile satellite communications services for customers on the move or in remote areas for use on land, at sea and in the air. In its fiscal year ended 31 December 2019, Inmarsat plc reported revenue of USD1.345 billion and EBITDA of USD700 million. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569. At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Gunjan Dixit

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Peter Firth

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

