Moody's changes outlook on Constellium's ratings to positive from stable; affirms B2 ratings

Frankfurt am Main, April 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed to positive from stable the outlook on all ratings of France-based high value-added aluminum manufacturer Constellium SE (Constellium or group). Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the group's B2 corporate family rating (CFR), the B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and the B2 instrument ratings on its senior unsecured notes.

"The positive outlook reflects Constellium's significantly improved credit metrics in 2021, supported by recovering shipments after the pandemic-hit year 2020, favourable metal costs and debt repayments from positive free cash flow in 2021", says Goetz Grossmann, a Moody's Vice President – Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Constellium. "For the remainder of 2022 and 2023, we expect Constellium's operating performance to further strengthen against continued strong demand and price increases largely offsetting cost inflation, which could result in an upgrade over the next 12 months, even in a scenario of a weaker macroeconomic environment."

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The outlook change to positive follows the considerable rebound in Constellium's profitability in 2021 with a 25% year-over-year (yoy) growth in company-adjusted EBITDA to €581 million, surpassing the pre-pandemic €562 million EBITDA in 2019. Including positive metal price lag effects of €187 million (€8 million negative in 2020), the group's Moody's-adjusted EBITDA even surged to a €743 million all-time high (+75% yoy). The positive outlook further recognizes Constellium's consistent positive Moody's-adjusted FCF of €146 million in 2021 (€470 million over the last three years), despite increased working capital and capital spending, that it primarily used for debt reduction including a $200 million early redemption of its $500 million notes due 2026 in November 2021.

As a result, Constellium's leverage on a Moody's adjusted basis fell to 3.8x gross debt/EBITDA in 2021, or 5.1x excluding the positive metal price lag effects, from 7.6x in the prior year. At the same time, the group's CFO less dividends / debt ratio improved to 14.5% in 2021 (12.5% in 2020) thanks to an earnings growth-driven increase in funds from operations, which more than doubled yoy and offset significant working capital investments due to the rebound in volumes. Both ratios are currently close to the rating agency's defined levels for a higher rating of towards 4.5x and 15%, respectively, which it expects Constellium to meet over the next 12 months. The rating action favourably considers the group's commitment to further leverage improvements.

For 2022, Moody's forecasts Constellium's earnings (excluding metal price lag effects) to only moderately expand, due to the current supply challenges and input cost inflation exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine military conflict, which will also dampen economic growth and consumer sentiment. Although Moody's understands that the group has hedged a significant portion of its energy cost exposure for this year, rising natural gas and electricity prices, for instance, are unlikely to be fully passed through via price increases at least during 2022. Nevertheless, Moody's recognizes the group's recent and expected additional price adjustments this year, which should help it manage the cost increases. Moody's also expects Constellium to sustain positive FCF generation, which will benefit from lower interest costs following recent debt repayments. While targeted growth capital spending of around €150 million per annum in new can sheet capacity and a recycling project might limit FCF from 2023, the investments will help the group meet the anticipated growth in aluminum packaging demand, fueled by substitution and sustainability trends, while improving its productivity.

A possible upgrade over the next 12 months, as indicated by the positive outlook, would also require Constellium to remain focused on its de-leveraging strategy to a reported 2.5x net debt /EBITDA ratio (3.4x at the end of 2021). A Moody's adjusted gross leverage ratio falling towards 4.5x, as required for a B1 rating, should already be achieved this year, assuming also an at least partial repayment of a €180 million French state-guaranteed loan maturing in May 2022.

The affirmed B2 ratings are further supported by Constellium's sound business profile, illustrated by its diverse product mix and strong market shares in high-value-added aluminum rolled and extruded products; positive secular and sustainability-driven growth trends in the packaging and automotive end-markets; and solid liquidity.

Factors constraining the rating relate to Constellium's exposure to cyclical end markets, such as automotive, aerospace, construction and industrial; the high capital intensity of its business, resulting in earnings sensitivity to volumes; and exposure to metal premium price volatility, although a large share is usually passed through to customers.

LIQUIDITY

Constellium's solid liquidity is underpinned by unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of €118 million and access to €626 million of additional liquidity as of 31 December 2021, including committed European and US asset-based lending and factoring facilities. These, together with Moody's projection of funds from operations of more than €400 million in 2022 more than cover expected internal cash needs including capital spending of around €250 million in 2022 (increasing towards €350 million in 2023), annual lease payments of around €30 million and Moody's standard working cash assumption of 3% of group sales (around €200 million). Moody's liquidity assessment for Constellium further rests on the expectation that the group will maintain adequate capacity under its financial covenants.

RATIONALE FOR THE POSITIVE OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Constellium's operating performance will benefit from a further recovery in demand across its main end-markets, including the particularly pandemic-hit aerospace sector, supporting moderate earnings growth and sustained positive FCF in 2022. A possible upgrade over the next 12 months would also require Constellium's Moody's-adjusted leverage to reduce towards 4.5x debt/EBITDA (excluding metal price lag effects) and its liquidity to remain at least adequate.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the rating would build, if Constellium's (1) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA falls sustainably towards 4.5x, (2) (CFO - dividends)/debt improves to at least 15%, (3) FCF remains consistently positive.

Negative rating pressure would develop, if Constellium's (1) leverage consistently exceeds 6.0x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, (2) (CFO - dividends)/debt falls below 10%, (3) FCF turns sustainably negative, (4) liquidity deteriorates.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: Constellium SE

Affirmations:

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Steel published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296098. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in France, Constellium SE (Constellium) is a global leader in the designing and manufacturing of innovative and high-value-added aluminum products for a broad range of applications dedicated primarily to packaging, automotive and aerospace end-markets. Constellium is organized in three business segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products (P&ARP); Aerospace & Transportation (A&T), and Automotive Structures & Industry (AS&I). In 2021, Constellium generated revenue of €6.2 billion and company-adjusted EBITDA of €581 million (9.4% margin).

