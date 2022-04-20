info

Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's changes outlook on Constellium's ratings to positive from stable; affirms B2 ratings

20 Apr 2022

Frankfurt am Main, April 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed to positive from stable the outlook on all ratings of France-based high value-added aluminum manufacturer Constellium SE (Constellium or group). Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the group's B2 corporate family rating (CFR), the B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and the B2 instrument ratings on its senior unsecured notes.

"The positive outlook reflects Constellium's significantly improved credit metrics in 2021, supported by recovering shipments after the pandemic-hit year 2020, favourable metal costs and debt repayments from positive free cash flow in 2021", says Goetz Grossmann, a Moody's Vice President – Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Constellium. "For the remainder of 2022 and 2023, we expect Constellium's operating performance to further strengthen against continued strong demand and price increases largely offsetting cost inflation, which could result in an upgrade over the next 12 months, even in a scenario of a weaker macroeconomic environment."

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The outlook change to positive follows the considerable rebound in Constellium's profitability in 2021 with a 25% year-over-year (yoy) growth in company-adjusted EBITDA to €581 million, surpassing the pre-pandemic €562 million EBITDA in 2019. Including positive metal price lag effects of €187 million (€8 million negative in 2020), the group's Moody's-adjusted EBITDA even surged to a €743 million all-time high (+75% yoy). The positive outlook further recognizes Constellium's consistent positive Moody's-adjusted FCF of €146 million in 2021 (€470 million over the last three years), despite increased working capital and capital spending, that it primarily used for debt reduction including a $200 million early redemption of its $500 million notes due 2026 in November 2021.

As a result, Constellium's leverage on a Moody's adjusted basis fell to 3.8x gross debt/EBITDA in 2021, or 5.1x excluding the positive metal price lag effects, from 7.6x in the prior year. At the same time, the group's CFO less dividends / debt ratio improved to 14.5% in 2021 (12.5% in 2020) thanks to an earnings growth-driven increase in funds from operations, which more than doubled yoy and offset significant working capital investments due to the rebound in volumes. Both ratios are currently close to the rating agency's defined levels for a higher rating of towards 4.5x and 15%, respectively, which it expects Constellium to meet over the next 12 months. The rating action favourably considers the group's commitment to further leverage improvements.

For 2022, Moody's forecasts Constellium's earnings (excluding metal price lag effects) to only moderately expand, due to the current supply challenges and input cost inflation exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine military conflict, which will also dampen economic growth and consumer sentiment. Although Moody's understands that the group has hedged a significant portion of its energy cost exposure for this year, rising natural gas and electricity prices, for instance, are unlikely to be fully passed through via price increases at least during 2022. Nevertheless, Moody's recognizes the group's recent and expected additional price adjustments this year, which should help it manage the cost increases. Moody's also expects Constellium to sustain positive FCF generation, which will benefit from lower interest costs following recent debt repayments. While targeted growth capital spending of around €150 million per annum in new can sheet capacity and a recycling project might limit FCF from 2023, the investments will help the group meet the anticipated growth in aluminum packaging demand, fueled by substitution and sustainability trends, while improving its productivity.

A possible upgrade over the next 12 months, as indicated by the positive outlook, would also require Constellium to remain focused on its de-leveraging strategy to a reported 2.5x net debt /EBITDA ratio (3.4x at the end of 2021). A Moody's adjusted gross leverage ratio falling towards 4.5x, as required for a B1 rating, should already be achieved this year, assuming also an at least partial repayment of a €180 million French state-guaranteed loan maturing in May 2022.

The affirmed B2 ratings are further supported by Constellium's sound business profile, illustrated by its diverse product mix and strong market shares in high-value-added aluminum rolled and extruded products; positive secular and sustainability-driven growth trends in the packaging and automotive end-markets; and solid liquidity.

Factors constraining the rating relate to Constellium's exposure to cyclical end markets, such as automotive, aerospace, construction and industrial; the high capital intensity of its business, resulting in earnings sensitivity to volumes; and exposure to metal premium price volatility, although a large share is usually passed through to customers.

LIQUIDITY

Constellium's solid liquidity is underpinned by unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of €118 million and access to €626 million of additional liquidity as of 31 December 2021, including committed European and US asset-based lending and factoring facilities. These, together with Moody's projection of funds from operations of more than €400 million in 2022 more than cover expected internal cash needs including capital spending of around €250 million in 2022 (increasing towards €350 million in 2023), annual lease payments of around €30 million and Moody's standard working cash assumption of 3% of group sales (around €200 million). Moody's liquidity assessment for Constellium further rests on the expectation that the group will maintain adequate capacity under its financial covenants.

RATIONALE FOR THE POSITIVE OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Constellium's operating performance will benefit from a further recovery in demand across its main end-markets, including the particularly pandemic-hit aerospace sector, supporting moderate earnings growth and sustained positive FCF in 2022. A possible upgrade over the next 12 months would also require Constellium's Moody's-adjusted leverage to reduce towards 4.5x debt/EBITDA (excluding metal price lag effects) and its liquidity to remain at least adequate.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the rating would build, if Constellium's (1) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA falls sustainably towards 4.5x, (2) (CFO - dividends)/debt improves to at least 15%, (3) FCF remains consistently positive.

Negative rating pressure would develop, if Constellium's (1) leverage consistently exceeds 6.0x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, (2) (CFO - dividends)/debt falls below 10%, (3) FCF turns sustainably negative, (4) liquidity deteriorates.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: Constellium SE

Affirmations:

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Steel published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296098. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in France, Constellium SE (Constellium) is a global leader in the designing and manufacturing of innovative and high-value-added aluminum products for a broad range of applications dedicated primarily to packaging, automotive and aerospace end-markets. Constellium is organized in three business segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products (P&ARP); Aerospace & Transportation (A&T), and Automotive Structures & Industry (AS&I). In 2021, Constellium generated revenue of €6.2 billion and company-adjusted EBITDA of €581 million (9.4% margin).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Goetz Grossmann, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main, 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Christian Hendker, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main, 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

© 2022 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

