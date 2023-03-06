Moody's changes outlook on Danaos' ratings to positive from stable; Ba3 rating affirmed

Stockholm, March 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook on the ratings of Danaos Corporation ("Danaos" or "the company") to positive from stable. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed its Ba3 corporate family rating ("CFR"), its Ba3-PD probability of default rating ("PDR") and its B1 senior unsecured rating.

"The outlook change to positive reflects continued credit metrics improvements driven by strong cash flow generation and conservative shareholder remuneration, enabling Danaos to further de-risk its balance sheet by taking down its total debt load to $500 million as of December 2022 from $1.3 billion in December 2021" says Daniel Harlid, a Moody's Vice President – Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Danaos "While we expect currently weak market conditions for container shipping to start impacting Danaos negatively towards the end of 2023, a preservation of robust credit metrics through the cycle could support further positive rating pressure ", Mr. Harlid added.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action reflects Danaos' actions to take further actions with regards to safeguarding a conservative balance sheet in light of tougher times ahead. This included a full debt prepayment of the outstanding $450 million Citibank facility which resulted in a significantly less leveraged balance sheet compared with historical figures. This should also be seen in light of modest shareholder remuneration of $61 million in dividends and $29 million in share buybacks during 2022 despite a very strong cash flow generation. Thus, the change in outlook reflects a strong track record of managing the company's balance sheet more conservatively compared with Danaos' historical capital structure. The change in outlook to positive from stable also incorporates that, unlike the liners, Danaos has refrained from both placing large orders for newbuilds or buying used vessels in the secondary market. Although customer concentration remains relatively high, with CMA CGM S.A. (Ba2 positive) and HMM accounting for 37% of the charter backlog as of December 31, 2022, it has reduced over recent years and is partly mitigated by the improved credit quality of the container shipping industry over the last three years.

Notwithstanding the credit strengthening actions, Moody's still views the absence of a formal financial policy, stipulating shareholder remuneration levels and a leverage target, as a credit constraining factor. This is, however, partly mitigated by management's track record of refraining from deploying excess cash toward shareholder remuneration and instead paying down debt rapidly and increasing its unencumbered assets ratio to above 30% on a book value basis. Nevertheless, further positive ratings pressure depend on the company's ability to maintain its conservative balance sheet throughout the expected downturn in the container shipping industry. Given a more difficult industry environment, maturing contracts are likely to be extended with less favourable rates, putting some pressure on currently very strong profitability levels.

Moody's acknowledges that Danaos will be able to fund its current orderbook with internal cash flow generation, its investment need is increasing not only because of its fleet ageing but also an increasing pressure to decarbonize global supply chains. This will translate into pressure on shipowners to offer energy efficient vessels running on low / non carbon based fuels. Nevertheless, Moody's expects that Danaos secures adequate contract coverage for future orders of new vessels.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Governance considerations are among the primary drivers of the outlook's change, because the rating action reflects a strong track record of Danaos managing its balance sheet more conservatively than what was the case historically. The company has moderately negative exposure to social risks and highly negative exposure to environmental risks, primarily driven by sector-wide and regulatory efforts to reduce emissions, a process that is at an early stage.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook balances currently very strong credit metrics with the risks associated with the opportunistic nature of the company's operating model and the more challenging industry environment, resulting in less favourable contract rates medium term. As chartering companies are late cyclical compared with operating container shipping companies, Moody's expects Danaos' operating performance and credit metrics to remain strong at least throughout 2023, which will continue to position Danaos strongly in the Ba3 rating category. Absent debt funded vessel orders or increased shareholder remuneration levels, Moody's expects Danaos to maintain a debt / EBITDA ratio below 2.0x.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

Danaos has good liquidity, with $268 million of cash on balance sheet as of December 2022, although this will be partly used for the company's vessel acquisitions, and a $383 million revolving credit facility. In addition, the release of its encumbered fleet following debt repayments serves as an alternative source of liquidity. We project that mandatory debt amortisations will amount to $28 million annually, which the company will be able to cover with its strong annual FCF of $100 million-$400 million. The FCF amount depends on the size of the company's dividend payments, which remain discretionary given the absence of a formal dividend policy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A ratings upgrade over the next quarters requires that Danaos maintains a conservatively leveraged balance sheet through the currently weaker market environment. Furthermore, a prerequisite for a rating upgrade is that the company maintains (1) debt / EBITDA below 2.0x; (2) funds from operations + interest/interest above 6.0x; (3) positive free cash flow generation; (4) low rechartering risk and (5) a well-managed debt maturity profile.

Negative pressure could develop if the company's (funds from operations + interest)/interest falls to 3x, debt/EBITDA reaches 3x or free cash flow weakens on a sustained basis. Downward pressure on the ratings could also result if Danaos experiences strained liquidity and difficulties in terms of the rechartering of vessels at adequate rates when contracts expire.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Shipping published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72792. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Incorporated in Marshall Islands and with an operational headquarters in Piraeus, Greece, Danaos is one of the world's largest containership charter-owners, with a fleet of 68 containerships with an aggregate capacity of roughly 421 thousand twenty-foot equivalent units and 6 methanol-ready under construction containerships aggregating approximately 46 thousand twenty-foot equivalent units. Danaos is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and its largest shareholder is Coustas Family Trust with a share close to 44.5%. In 2022 the company reported $993 million of revenue and $710 million of EBITDA.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Daniel Harlid

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm, 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Christian Hendker, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm, 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

