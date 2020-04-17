Moody's changes outlook on Delek & Avner (Tamar Bond) to negative; affirms rating

London, 17 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today changed the outlook to negative from stable on Delek & Avner (Tamar Bond) Ltd (Tamar Bond) and affirmed the Baa3 senior secured ratings. Today's action reflects increased uncertainty over the balance of gas supply and demand in Israel and asset values as a result of the coronavirus crisis, balanced by significant reductions in the project's debt relative to its share of gas reserves.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the likelihood of gas oversupply in Israel because of increasing competition from other gas fields in the region, especially the Leviathan field, as well as lower demand due to the coronavirus crisis, and the narrowing window for the sponsor to divest its interest in the Tamar lease, as required under the Israeli Gas Framework, which is likely to trigger a mandatory redemption of the notes issued by Tamar Bond unless bondholders choose to waive this right.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The oil and gas industry has been one of the most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to demand and commodity prices. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Tamar Bond of the breadth and severity of the gas demand and supply shocks and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered, only partly mitigated by committed volumes and floor prices under Tamar's long-term contracts.

Coronavirus-related demand reductions will exacerbate the challenges posed by significant increases in supply from Israeli gas fields between 2019 and 2021. The Leviathan reservoir, which began production in December 2019, has reserves estimated to be twice as large as Tamar. In addition, the Karish gas field is targeting first gas production in the first half of 2021.

Lower economic growth in Israel is likely to reduce gas demand relative to Moody's prior expectation, although the rating agency continues to expect significant medium-term growth driven by substitution of gas-fired for coal generation, population and economic growth, increasing living standards, electrification of the country's railway system and increased water desalination. Egypt, Tamar's key export market, will have lower domestic demand than previously expected and has stopped LNG exports in response to weaker market conditions, which is likely to reduce its need for imports from Israel. The likelihood of oversupply has already contributed to more intense price competition in the Israeli domestic market and may result in constrained production from the Tamar field, given increasingly significant uncontracted volumes.

The negative outlook also takes into account the sponsor's obligation under Israel's Gas Framework Agreement to divest its working interest in the Tamar field by 17 December 2021. If its ownership has not been transferred by this date, a trustee will be appointed by Israel's Antitrust Commissioner to complete a sale within twelve months of appointment, and at a market price which may be below the "real value" of the assets. A sale of the sponsor's interest, by the sponsor or trustee, is likely to trigger a mandatory redemption of the Tamar Bonds at par unless bondholders choose to waive this right. Tamar Bond's ability to redeem the bonds would depend on the value received for the asset, which would in turn reflect market conditions at the point of sale. As an alternative to a sale, Delek Drilling is considering distributing its interest in Tamar to its shareholders as a dividend in kind, leaving the Tamar Bonds in place, although this would require the consents of both the Antitrust Commissioner and bondholders.

RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMATION OF THE RATINGS

The Baa3 rating reflects, as positives (1) Tamar Bond's share of Tamar's substantial gas reserves, which mitigate refinancing risk; (2) the field's strong operating track record; and (3) it's continuing strategic importance to the Government of Israel (A1 positive). However, the rating is constrained by factors including (1) intense competition from other Israeli gas suppliers and the likelihood of oversupply; (2) the likelihood that refinancing will be required in December 2023; and (3) exposure to geopolitical event risk.

The primary environmental consideration influencing Moody's rating is the important role of gas in Israel's transition to lower-carbon electricity generation, given the Israeli government's announcement that it will end coal-fired generation as soon as 2025 and no later than 2030. Governance considerations incorporated into the rating include (1) the sponsor's cross-shareholdings in the Tamar and Leviathan leases, which create the risk that it may take actions that disadvantage the Tamar project and creditors of Tamar Bond; (2) the sponsor's obligation to sell its working interest in the Tamar field by 17 December 2021, which may lead to short-term decision making not in the interests of Tamar Bond creditors; and (3) potential conflicts of interest resulting from the sponsor's continued ownership of the EMG pipeline, which is critical to Tamar's strategy of increasing export sales, after it has sold its interest in the Tamar project. These risks are mitigated by Delek Drilling's interest in maximising the sale value of its share of the lease, and the ongoing interest of Noble Energy, Inc. (Baa3 review for downgrade) in both Tamar and EMG.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Upward rating pressure is not currently anticipated. The outlook could be stabilised if Tamar agrees material new take-or-pay gas sale and purchase agreements with high-quality offtakers and/or receives commitments from existing offtakers to maintain volumes at current levels, or if increased domestic demand and/or evidence of sustained strong exports reduce the risk of oversupply in the Israeli gas market. A decision to stabilise the rating would also take into account the sponsor's progress toward divesting its working interest in the Tamar lease or alternative arrangements that satisfy its obligations under the Gas Framework Agreement.

The rating could be downgraded if (1) reduced cash flow or debt market conditions call into question the company's ability to meet maturities in December 2020, December 2023 and December 2025; (2) there was significant disruption to operations of the Tamar field or EMG pipeline; or (3) Moody's had significant doubt about the sponsor's ability to divest its working interest in the Tamar lease at a price sufficient to redeem the Tamar Bonds by December 2021.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Generic Project Finance Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1194215. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The Tamar gas field is an operating deepwater field in the Eastern Mediterranean off the coast of Israel. The reservoir was discovered in January 2009, and in December 2009 Tamar Partners were granted a production lease for a term of 30 years with a 20-year extension option. At 31 December 2019, the field had 219.2 billion cubic metres of proven (1P) gas reserves.

Delek & Avner (Tamar Bond) Ltd is a special-purpose entity created in May 2014 to issue bonds secured by a first priority fixed pledge of Delek Drilling's direct working interest, currently 22%, in the Tamar lease. Recourse against the sponsors is, subject to certain exceptions, limited to the collateral pledged by the sponsor.

