Moody's changes outlook on Delek & Avner (Tamar Bond) to negative; affirms rating

London, 17 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today changed the
outlook to negative from stable on Delek & Avner (Tamar Bond) Ltd
(Tamar Bond) and affirmed the Baa3 senior secured ratings. Today's
action reflects increased uncertainty over the balance of gas supply and
demand in Israel and asset values as a result of the coronavirus crisis,
balanced by significant reductions in the project's debt relative
to its share of gas reserves.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the likelihood of gas oversupply in Israel
because of increasing competition from other gas fields in the region,
especially the Leviathan field, as well as lower demand due to the
coronavirus crisis, and the narrowing window for the sponsor to
divest its interest in the Tamar lease, as required under the Israeli
Gas Framework, which is likely to trigger a mandatory redemption
of the notes issued by Tamar Bond unless bondholders choose to waive this
right.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices and asset price declines
are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. The oil and gas industry has been one of the
most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to demand
and commodity prices. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects
the impact on Tamar Bond of the breadth and severity of the gas demand
and supply shocks and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has
triggered, only partly mitigated by committed volumes and floor
prices under Tamar's long-term contracts.
Coronavirus-related demand reductions will exacerbate the challenges
posed by significant increases in supply from Israeli gas fields between
2019 and 2021. The Leviathan reservoir, which began production
in December 2019, has reserves estimated to be twice as large as
Tamar. In addition, the Karish gas field is targeting first
gas production in the first half of 2021.
Lower economic growth in Israel is likely to reduce gas demand relative
to Moody's prior expectation, although the rating agency continues
to expect significant medium-term growth driven by substitution
of gas-fired for coal generation, population and economic
growth, increasing living standards, electrification of the
country's railway system and increased water desalination.
Egypt, Tamar's key export market, will have lower domestic
demand than previously expected and has stopped LNG exports in response
to weaker market conditions, which is likely to reduce its need
for imports from Israel. The likelihood of oversupply has already
contributed to more intense price competition in the Israeli domestic
market and may result in constrained production from the Tamar field,
given increasingly significant uncontracted volumes.
The negative outlook also takes into account the sponsor's obligation
under Israel's Gas Framework Agreement to divest its working interest
in the Tamar field by 17 December 2021. If its ownership has not
been transferred by this date, a trustee will be appointed by Israel's
Antitrust Commissioner to complete a sale within twelve months of appointment,
and at a market price which may be below the "real value"
of the assets. A sale of the sponsor's interest, by
the sponsor or trustee, is likely to trigger a mandatory redemption
of the Tamar Bonds at par unless bondholders choose to waive this right.
Tamar Bond's ability to redeem the bonds would depend on the value
received for the asset, which would in turn reflect market conditions
at the point of sale. As an alternative to a sale, Delek
Drilling is considering distributing its interest in Tamar to its shareholders
as a dividend in kind, leaving the Tamar Bonds in place, although
this would require the consents of both the Antitrust Commissioner and
bondholders.
RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMATION OF THE RATINGS
The Baa3 rating reflects, as positives (1) Tamar Bond's share
of Tamar's substantial gas reserves, which mitigate refinancing
risk; (2) the field's strong operating track record; and
(3) it's continuing strategic importance to the Government of Israel
(A1 positive). However, the rating is constrained by factors
including (1) intense competition from other Israeli gas suppliers and
the likelihood of oversupply; (2) the likelihood that refinancing
will be required in December 2023; and (3) exposure to geopolitical
event risk.
The primary environmental consideration influencing Moody's rating
is the important role of gas in Israel's transition to lower-carbon
electricity generation, given the Israeli government's announcement
that it will end coal-fired generation as soon as 2025 and no later
than 2030. Governance considerations incorporated into the rating
include (1) the sponsor's cross-shareholdings in the Tamar
and Leviathan leases, which create the risk that it may take actions
that disadvantage the Tamar project and creditors of Tamar Bond;
(2) the sponsor's obligation to sell its working interest in the
Tamar field by 17 December 2021, which may lead to short-term
decision making not in the interests of Tamar Bond creditors; and
(3) potential conflicts of interest resulting from the sponsor's
continued ownership of the EMG pipeline, which is critical to Tamar's
strategy of increasing export sales, after it has sold its interest
in the Tamar project. These risks are mitigated by Delek Drilling's
interest in maximising the sale value of its share of the lease,
and the ongoing interest of Noble Energy, Inc. (Baa3 review
for downgrade) in both Tamar and EMG.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Upward rating pressure is not currently anticipated. The outlook
could be stabilised if Tamar agrees material new take-or-pay
gas sale and purchase agreements with high-quality offtakers and/or
receives commitments from existing offtakers to maintain volumes at current
levels, or if increased domestic demand and/or evidence of sustained
strong exports reduce the risk of oversupply in the Israeli gas market.
A decision to stabilise the rating would also take into account the sponsor's
progress toward divesting its working interest in the Tamar lease or alternative
arrangements that satisfy its obligations under the Gas Framework Agreement.
The rating could be downgraded if (1) reduced cash flow or debt market
conditions call into question the company's ability to meet maturities
in December 2020, December 2023 and December 2025; (2) there
was significant disruption to operations of the Tamar field or EMG pipeline;
or (3) Moody's had significant doubt about the sponsor's ability
to divest its working interest in the Tamar lease at a price sufficient
to redeem the Tamar Bonds by December 2021.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Generic Project Finance
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1194215.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The Tamar gas field is an operating deepwater field in the Eastern Mediterranean
off the coast of Israel. The reservoir was discovered in January
2009, and in December 2009 Tamar Partners were granted a production
lease for a term of 30 years with a 20-year extension option.
At 31 December 2019, the field had 219.2 billion cubic metres
of proven (1P) gas reserves.
Delek & Avner (Tamar Bond) Ltd is a special-purpose entity
created in May 2014 to issue bonds secured by a first priority fixed pledge
of Delek Drilling's direct working interest, currently 22%,
in the Tamar lease. Recourse against the sponsors is, subject
to certain exceptions, limited to the collateral pledged by the
sponsor.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
