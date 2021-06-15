Moody's changes outlook on Deutsche Telekom to stable from negative

Madrid, June 15, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Baa1 senior unsecured rating and (P)Baa1 MTN program ratings of Deutsche Telekom AG (DT) and Deutsche Telekom International Finance B.V. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed DT's Prime-2 (P-2) commercial paper rating. The outlook on all ratings has changed to stable from negative.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this Press Release.

"The change in outlook to stable from negative reflects our expectation of progressive improvement in DT's operating performance in its core markets of Germany and the US, combined with management's commitment to progressively reduce leverage from 3.8x in 2021 to around 3x by 2024," says Carlos Winzer, a Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst for DT.

RATINGS RATIONALE

DT's Baa1 rating reflects the company's large size and scale; its geographical diversification in Germany, the US, and Central and Eastern Europe; strong market positions across its geographical footprint despite sustained strong competition; high capital spending requirements, given the currently low fibre coverage in Germany; and the marginal impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the company's operating performance.

DT's rating also factors management's financial policy that includes a leverage comfort zone of net debt/EBITDA (as reported by the company) between 2.25x and 2.75x (equivalent to a Moody's adjusted net leverage of around 3.0x); its continued commitment towards the net leverage corridor and deleveraging after the consolidation of T-Mobile USA, Inc. (TMUS, Ba2 stable); the strong evolution of the company's US subsidiary, the group's key growth engine; and its excellent liquidity management, with a minimum two-year prefunding policy.

The stable outlook factors in the solid operating performance, expectation of improved cash flow generation and significant value creation of TMUS, that DT consolidates and controls with a 43% equity stake, but with an option to increase it to above 50%. Moody's factors in its assessment of DT the company's exposure to a Ba2-rated asset in the US, despite of the publicly stated limited recourse and self-funding strategy of TMUS.

While DT's leverage, on a Moody's adjusted net debt to EBITDA basis, is expected to reach 3.8x this year, exceeding the 3.0x threshold for the Baa1 rating category, the rating affirmation with a stable outlook factors in the expectation that the company will continue progressively deleveraging towards 3.0x by 2024, in line with management's comfort zone. Moody's also derives comfort from DT's strong cash flow generation capacity, with a retained cash flow to net debt ratio between 20% and 25% through 2024.

DT's leverage is higher than anticipated when Moody's changed the outlook on the Baa1 rating to negative in April 2018, mainly because of the C-band spectrum investment in US and new lease contract terms with American Towers. However, operating performance, particularly in the US has been stronger than anticipated, and execution of synergies has been faster.

Given Deutsche Telekom's status as a government-related issuer (GRI), the Baa1 rating benefits from a one-notch uplift stemming from Moody's expectation of support from the Government of Germany (Aaa stable).

LIQUIDITY

Deutsche Telekom's policy includes maintaining a liquidity reserve that covers debt maturities of at least 24 months. Over this period, Moody's expects that internal and external liquidity sources will enable the company to cover its debt maturities and other expected cash demands.

The company has cash and cash equivalents of €9 billion (including T-Mobile USA) and €12.6 billion of bilateral credit facilities (fully available) with no material adverse change clauses or financial covenants. The facility has an original maturity of 36 months, which can be extended (subject to an agreement with the respective counterparty) after each 12-month period by an additional 12 months. Additionally, T-Mobile USA has full availability under its $5.5 billion revolver.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook reflects that DT's rating is well positioned in the Baa1 rating category, because Moody's expects a gradual deleveraging towards management's comfort zone leverage of 2.25x to 2.75x by 2024 (equivalent to a Moody's adjusted leverage below 3x), combined with improving underlying operating performance at group level.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating downgrade could result if the company were to experience a deterioration in operating performance or embark on an aggressive expansion/acquisition programme, leading to higher financial, business and execution risk such that (1) the company's Moody's adjusted net debt/EBITDA ratio does not trend towards 3.0x, in line with management's comfort zone; and (2) its adjusted RCF/net debt were to drop to (or below) 18% on a sustainable basis.

In addition, the ratings may be negatively affected by a reduction in the government's equity stake to below 20%, as Moody's may no longer apply the Government-related issuers (GRI) methodology to DT.

Moody's would consider upgrading DT's rating to A3 if the group strengthens its credit metrics on a sustainable basis, such that its retained cash flow/adjusted net debt ratio sustainably exceeds 25% and the group's adjusted net debt/EBITDA falls below 2.5x on a sustained basis, with an improvement in business risk and operating conditions.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Deutsche Telekom AG

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

..Issuer: Deutsche Telekom International Finance B.V.

....BACKED Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Deutsche Telekom AG

....Outlook, Changed to Stable from Negative

..Issuer: Deutsche Telekom International Finance B.V.

....Outlook, Changed to Stable from Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The methodologies used in these ratings were Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

COMPANY PROFILE

Deutsche Telekom AG (Deutsche Telekom), domiciled in Bonn, Germany, is a leading provider of wireline and wireless services in the country. The key countries for the group are Germany (22.8% of net revenue in 2020) and the US (60.6%), where it operates in the mobile segment through T-Mobile USA.

In 2020, the company generated €101 billion in revenue and €40.4 billion in EBITDA (adjusted for special factors). Deutsche Telekom is 31.9% owned by the German government (14.5% directly and 17.4% through Germany's state-owned development bank KfW).

