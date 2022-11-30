Moody's changes outlook on Dudley Summit PLC's Baa2 bond ratings to negative from stable; affirms ratings

London, November 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook to negative from stable on the Baa2 underlying and backed ratings on the GBP 86 million (81.0 million outstanding) Index-Linked Guaranteed Senior Secured Bonds due 2038 (the Bonds) issued by Dudley Summit PLC (the Issuer). In addition, the Issuer has GBP 64.0 million of outstanding Index-Linked Senior Secured loan (unrated) provided by the European Investment Bank (Aaa Stable) (EIB Loan) due March 2034. The Bonds and EIB Loan rank pari passu. Dudley Summit PLC is a financing conduit that on-lent the proceeds of the Bonds and the EIB Loan to Summit Healthcare (Dudley) Limited (SHDL). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed both the Baa2 backed senior secured and Baa2 senior secured underlying ratings.

RATINGS RATIONALE

OUTLOOK CHANGE TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE

Today's rating action reflects weaker forecast financial metrics in the short term due to high inflation and a mismatch between indexation of the inflation-linked bonds and indexation of the unitary payment. We forecast minimum and average DSCRs to be 0.99x (March-23 payment date) and 1.26x, respectively, in Moody's base case.

AFFIRMATION OF Baa2 RATING

The Issuer's ratings reflect as benefits (1) a long-term project agreement (PA) between Summit Healthcare (Dudley) Limited (SHDL) and the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust (the Trust); (2) an availability-based revenue stream under the PA, supporting stable and predictable revenues; (3) the hospital's 16-year operational track record; (4) creditor protections including debt service and maintenance reserves; and (5) relatively benign PA termination provisions.

Conversely, the ratings also reflect credit risks including: (1) high leverage, with minimum and average debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) of 0.99x and 1.26x respectively, and very weak all-cost break-even metrics (ignoring the PA's bench-marking and market testing provisions) of below 5%; (2) a weaker market testing cost pass-through mechanism to the Trust than in the majority of comparable transactions; (3) challenges maintaining sound operating performance on a consistent basis; and (4) a unitary payment indexation mechanism which is slow to reflect changes in actual inflation, particularly when compared to bond indexation.

The Bonds continue to benefit from an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by Ambac Assurance UK Limited (Ambac), however the Baa2 ratings on the Bonds are based on the credit quality on a standalone basis following Moody's withdrawal of Ambac's rating in 2011. The decline in Ambac's credit rating in 2009 means that under the terms of the EIB Loan, EIB can declare the loan immediately due. EIB have not given any indication of doing so since 2009, and Moody's therefore considers this a remote risk.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely in the near term given the negative outlook. However, we could stabilize the rating if SHDL consistently achieves DSCRs above 1.15x and service-related deficiency points (SDPs) remain below the project agreement termination threshold on a sustained basis.

We could downgrade the ratings if (1) DSCR's are persistently below 1.15x owing to, for example, a material cost overrun, inadequate lifecycle cost assumptions, or a persistent negative impact from high inflation; (2) poor operating performance such that multiple service lines breach their SDP thresholds; or (3) there is a deterioration of relationships between project parties.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Operational Privately Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects Methodology published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72487. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Dudley Summit PLC is a financing conduit established in 2001 that on-lent the proceeds of the Bonds to Summit Healthcare (Dudley) Limited (SHDL). SHDL used the proceeds to finance the design, build and refurbishment of hospital facilities, and to provide facilities management services at the 760-bed Russells Hall Hospital, and the ambulatory care units at Guest Hospital and Corbett Hospital. SHDL entered into a 40-year PA with the Trust and is the ultimate obligor of the bonds.

