Moody's changes outlook on Dummen Orange's Caa1 rating to negative

Milan, June 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed to negative from stable the outlook on the ratings of Casper Debtco B.V. ("Dummen Orange" or "the company"), the holding company of the Dummen Orange group, the leading floriculture breeding company globally, domiciled in the Netherlands. Concurrently, the rating agency affirmed the company's Caa1 corporate family rating (CFR), its Caa1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and the B2 rating on the €55 million super senior secured term loan due March 2026 and the Caa2 rating on the €195.6 million senior secured term loan due September 2026, both borrowed by Casper Debtco B.V.

"The outlook change to negative reflects Dummen Orange's weaker than expected operating performance in 2022 and the expectation that credit metrics will remain very weak over the next one to two years. The rating action also reflects the deteriorated liquidity profile, owing to sustained negative free cash flow and increasing reliance on the trading working capital facility that is due in March 2024," says Valentino Balletta, a Moody's Analyst and lead analyst for Dummen Orange.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action follows Dummen Orange's continued operating underperformance against Moody's expectations, leading to an estimated Moody's-adjusted leverage of around 14x at financial year ending 30 September 2022 (from 9.8x as of financial year ending 30 September 2021).

Moody's expects the company's capital structure to remain highly levered, with Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA only modesty declining and expected to remain above 10x over the next one to two years. The rating agency's calculation of Dummen Orange's EBITDA deducts development costs of around €12 million per year that are capitalized in the company's financial statements.

Despite the positive trend in sales in the last 12 months (LTM) to April 2022 (+4%), the company is facing substantial headwinds, stemming from higher raw material costs, energy, wages and freight costs, which are currently difficult to be passed on to final customers through price increases. In addition, the company's operating performance has been materially impacted by operational challenges in the tropical business and by phytosanitary issues. As a result, the company's EBITDA (as adjusted by the company) for the last 12 months has materially declined (-24%) and is expected to remain under pressure over the next 12 to 18 months.

In addition, rising input and energy costs could lead to loss of volumes as growers delay or shorten their growing season, mainly in Europe. This creates uncertainty around the timing and ability of the company to achieve a sustained recovery in EBITDA and cash flow generation.

Moody's expects the company's free cash flow generation to remain substantially negative by around €40 million in fiscal year ending September 2022 and by €15-10 million each year thereafter, increasing the reliance on the newly established $30 million trade working capital facility due in March 2024, which provides some flexibility to fund seasonal working capital needs. As a result, the company will have limited time to demonstrate positive trading momentum ahead of the refinancing of the trade working capital facility in March 2024 and the term loan in March 2026.

Dummen Orange's Caa1 CFR continues to be constrained by (1) its relatively small scale and niche business focus on floriculture breeding; (2) its exposure to phytosanitary issues, which creates risk of earnings volatility; (3) its very high financial leverage, with Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA expected to be above 10x through 2024; (4) Moody's expectation that the company will maintain negative free cash flow over the next 2-3 years, which will gradually erode its cash cushion and create pressure on its liquidity, particularly given the high seasonality of the business; and (5) its track record of defaults and restructuring.

However, the rating remains supported by (1) its leading position in the niche floriculture breeding market globally; (2) its strong R&D capabilities, which represent a significant competitive advantage and should support a progressively growing recurring revenue stream over time; (3) its ample portfolio of intellectual property rights, which protect its revenue stream; (4) the company's position in the high-margin upstream segment of the floricultural value chain; and (5) supportive, though sluggish, end-market demand patterns in the long term.

LIQUIDITY

Dummen Orange's liquidity is weak. With a cash balance of around €10 million (including €20 million drawings under the new trade working capital facility) as of end April 2022, the company's liquidity position has significantly weakened in recent months, because of lower than-previously expected operating performance, higher one-off costs linked to phytosanitary issues and higher working capital needs. The company's funds from operations of around €5 million in financial 2022 and €10-15 million per year thereafter (after around €13-14 million annual interest payments) will be insufficient to cover its capital spending, including capitalized R&D costs and lease repayments, totaling €25 million - €30 million per year, resulting in significant negative free cash flow.

Although the company has no material debt maturities until March 2026, its significant negative free cash flow generation expected in the next years increases the reliance on the newly established $30 million trade working capital facility maturing in March 2024 (currently drawn by €20 million). This creates liquidity risks in case of unexpected weakening in internal cash flow generation, particularly given the company's high cash flow seasonality.

More positively, the company's debt facilities do not contain any financial maintenance covenants.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Dummen Orange's capital structure primarily comprises a €195.6 million senior secured term loan due September 2026, a €55 million super senior term loan due March 2026 and a newly established $30 million trade working capital facility maturing in March 2024. These facilities share a common security package, with the super senior facility and the trade working capital facility having a priority claim over the proceeds from enforcement of security. The security package primarily comprises pledges over shares, bank accounts and intragroup receivables. In addition, the facilities are guaranteed by the group's operating subsidiaries representing at least 75% of consolidated EBITDA and gross assets. Moody's considers the security package to be weak, in line with its standard approach for share pledges.

The B2 rating on the super senior facility is two notches above the CFR, reflecting the presence of a significant junior debt cushion, equal to almost 70% of the total financial debt. Conversely, the Caa2 rating on the senior secured facility is one notch below the CFR, reflecting the presence of a meaningful layer of prior-ranking debt in the capital structure.

The Caa1-PD PDR assigned to Dummen Orange reflects Moody's assumption of a 50% family recovery rate, as is customary for covenant-lite bank debt capital structures.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the risk that ongoing weakness in profitability and liquidity could lead to a sustained very high leverage and a further deterioration in Dummen Orange's credit quality.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if (1) the company fails to achieve sustainable revenue and earnings growth, so that its Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA does not improve; (2) recovery expectations deteriorate to levels not commensurate with the current Caa1 rating; or (3) the company's free cash flow remains negative with no signs of improvement and/or its liquidity deteriorates.

An upgrade, although considered unlikely in the near term, would be possible if (1) the company demonstrates stability of operating and financial performance, including sustainable topline growth and improved profitability, as well as cost and working capital control; (2) the company reduces its Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA below 7.0x on a sustainable basis; (3) its EBITA/interest coverage increases above 1.0x; and (4) its cash flow generation improves, so that its Moody's-adjusted free cash flow turns neutral or positive.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Casper Debtco B.V.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Caa1-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa1

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Casper Debtco B.V.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66411. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Dummen Orange, headquartered in the Netherlands, is a leading Dutch flower breeder specializing in the breeding and propagation of cut flowers, pot plants and bedding plants, with a global network of breeding, propagation, rooting and sales and marketing locations. In the financial year ended 30 September 2021, the company generated revenue of €386 million (2020: €338 million) and EBITDA of €45.1 million (2020: €19.9 million), as adjusted for non-recurring items by the company. Dummen Orange is controlled by funds managed by private equity firm BC Partners, which acquired the company from H2 Equity Partners and the founding Dummen family in December 2015.

