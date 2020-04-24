Moody's changes outlook on EDF Trading to negative, affirms rating

Paris, April 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) has today changed EDF Trading's outlook to negative from stable and affirmed the Baa2 Issuer rating.

The rating action follows the change of outlook for Electricite de France (EDF) (A3 negative), after EDF's announcement, on 16 April 2020, significantly reducing its guidance for nuclear output as a result of confinement and staff protection measures which will disrupt planned maintenance of the nuclear fleet and 10-year inspection outages. For information on the EDF rating action please refer to Moody's press release dated 24 April 2020 https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-changes-outlook-on-EDF-to-negative-affirms-ratings--PR_423462.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, a deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Although the sector as a whole has reduced its exposure to commodity-driven activities, electricity utilities are facing depressed demand, lower wholesale power prices and operational challenges with elevated political risk as governments seek to shield consumers from the economic fallout. Moody´s regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Today's change in outlook follows the change in outlook for its ultimate parent. It reflects EDFT's linkages to EDF given its strategic importance as the group's trading arm and significant integration into EDF, as evidenced by the French group's close oversight of the company's trading activities, risk management and finances, as well as the funding and liquidity support provided.

AFFIRMATION OF RATING

The rating affirmation reflects its standalone financial profile in combination with its membership of the group headed by EDF. In the context of the liquidity risks and cash flow volatility that characterise wholesale energy trading, EDFT's credit profile is supported by its strategic importance derived from its exclusive right to transact energy for EDF on the European wholesale energy markets. This underpins resilient trading income and the solid standalone financial profile of the trading business.

EDFT is financed by EDF and has access to contingency funding from EDF in case of emergency. Moody's expects that EDF will continue to provide support to EDFT as the latter pursues its mandate to optimize the group's access to wholesale energy markets.

The rating differential between EDFT and EDF nevertheless continues to reflect that EDFT's counterparty trading obligations are not guaranteed by EDF.

LIQUIDITY

EDFT manages its liquidity risk by monitoring its liquidity resources and needs. Liquidity is stressed using various scenarios taking into account market movements, LCs being withdrawn, rating triggers, etc. The company also performs additional liquidity stress scenarios based on short-term (1 to 20 days) to medium-term (3 to 6 months) Cash-at-Risk modelling. If needed, EDFT can draw on the RCF from EDF at short notice. In addition, a large proportion of EDFT's inventories (mostly comprised of gas after the coal business was sold) could be liquidated quickly if required.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Upward rating pressure is unlikely in the medium term, given the group's negative outlook. Nevertheless, EDFT's outlook could be changed to stable if Moody's were to stabilise EDF's outlook.

A downgrade of EDF's ratings would likely result in a corresponding downgrade of EDFT's rating. EDFT rating could also be downgraded following financial performance issues (e.g. trading losses) or an increase in external debt at EDFT.

EDF Trading Limited is an energy trading company with a focus on power and gas. It is 100%-owned by Electricite de France S.A. (A3 negative) and is a core part of the French group as the vehicle through which its trading activities are conducted. Notably, EDFT has the exclusive right to transact energy for EDF on the European wholesale energy markets. It primarily operates in Europe and the US through its affiliate EDFT North America. The latter is equity-consolidated under IFRS as it is only 17.5%-owned by EDFT, the rest being owned indirectly by EDF.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Trading Companies published in June 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_190422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Celine Cherubin

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Neil Griffiths-Lambeth

Associate Managing Director

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

