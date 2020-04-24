Moody's changes outlook on EDF to negative, affirms ratings

Paris, April 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) has today changed
the outlook for Electricite de France (EDF) to negative from stable and
affirmed the A3 long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings,
the Baa3 perpetual junior subordinate debt ratings and Prime-2
short-term ratings.
The rating action follows EDF's announcement[1], on 16
April 2020, significantly reducing its guidance for nuclear output
to 300 Terrawatt hours (TWh) in 2020 and 330-360 TWh in 2021-2022
from 375-390 TWh, as a result of confinement and staff protection
measures which will disrupt the planned maintenance of the nuclear fleet
and 10-year inspection outages.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, a deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. Although the sector as
a whole has reduced its exposure to commodity-driven activities,
electricity utilities are facing depressed demand, lower wholesale
power prices and operational challenges with elevated political risk as
governments seek to shield consumers from the economic fallout.
Moody´s regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety.
Today's change in outlook reflects that the material drop in nuclear
output, as a result of coronavirus, and lower wholesale power
prices will weigh on EDF's financial flexibility and increases the
risk of key credit metrics falling below levels commensurate with current
ratings. The action also takes into account that the pandemic may
delay changes to the economic regulation of nuclear generation assets
in France. If implemented, proposals published by the French
government could support earnings visibility for nuclear generation,
a key driver of EDF's EBITDA, and provide a solution for the
company's persistently negative free cash flow generation.
Generation volumes 20% lower than previously anticipated,
supplemented with a c. 12% fall of European forward power
prices since beginning of 2020, will significantly reduce EDF profitability
given the essentially fixed cost structure of the group.
This happens in a context of a reconsideration of the functioning of the
French electricity market. The French government has initiated
a review of the economic regulation of nuclear generation with a view
to providing financial relief to EDF and boosting its cash flow generation
to support its large capital expenditure programme. It is anticipated
that new regulation will be combined with a restructuring of the EDF group
into two distinct entities: (1) EDF Blue, potentially 100%
held by the government, holding the French and international nuclear,
hydroelectric activities, Framatome and RTE; and (2) EDF Green
holding renewables (excluding hydroelectric activities), customers
and services activities, Enedis and international activities.
The latter would be a 65%-70% subsidiary of the former,
with the remaining capital being free float.
The initial timetable assumed implementation by beginning of 2022.
The deterioration in the outlook for the French economy and the need for
government to deal with other consequences of the coronavirus outbreak
could result in delays to the planned reforms. In the meantime,
and absent other measures, Moody's anticipates that EDF will
continue to have negative free cash flow (FCF) and increasing debt.
RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMATION OF RATINGS
EDF's A3/P-2 ratings continue to reflect a standalone credit quality
or baseline credit assessment (BCA) of baa2 and Moody's expectation that
the Government of France (Aa2 stable), EDF's majority shareholder,
would continue to provide support if needed.
The baa2 BCA is constrained by (1) EDF's fixed-cost merchant power
generation in France and the UK, which exposes it to power price
volatility; (2) increasing competition in the French supply market;
(3) a significant capital spending programme which results in negative
FCF; and (4) the construction risk associated with the Flamanville
new nuclear reactor in France and the Hinkley Point C (HPC) new nuclear
project in the UK.
These challenges are balanced by (1) the scale and breadth of EDF's businesses
in France, which account for more than two-thirds of its
EBITDA; (2) the stabilising contribution to earnings from its domestic
regulated activities and renewables business, which together account
for around 40% of the group's EBITDA; and (3) its geographical
diversification because of its sizeable positions in other European countries.
LIQUIDITY
EDF's liquidity is underpinned by its material cash flow, large
holdings of cash and cash equivalents, and committed bank facilities.
As of 31 Dec. 2019, the group had €22.8bn of
cash and cash equivalents and liquid financial assets. In addition,
unused committed credit facilities amounted to €10.5bn,
of which €1.4bn mature within one year. In July,
the group added two €300m sustainable revolving credit facilities
to its liquidity availability. We believe that these sources of
liquidity are sufficient for the group to meet short-term debt
maturities of €11 bn, as well as capital spending and any dividend
payment for 2020 over the next 18 months. In addition, EDF's
debt maturities are well spread, avoiding any significant concentration
of refinancing risk.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward rating pressure is unlikely in the medium term, given the
group's negative outlook. Nevertheless, the oulook could
stabilise if as planned, reforms or other measures will support
EDF's business model and financial profile and it appears that EDF will
be able to maintain metrics in line with guidance for the current rating,
based on a FFO/net debt ratio to remain at least in the mid-to-high
teens in percentage terms.
The ratings could be downgraded if (1) EDF's credit metrics appear likely
to fall persistently below guidance for an A3 rating, (2) a change
in the group's relationship with the French government were to cause us
to remove the uplift for government support, or (3) there were to
be a significant downgrade of France's government rating.
With a reported EBITDA of EUR16.7 billion as of 31 Dec.
2019 and net installed generation capacity of 131 gigawatts (GW) as of
year-end 2019, Electricite de France (EDF) is one of Europe's
largest integrated utilities, providing electricity generation,
distribution and supply services. The group is organised along
the following business lines: (1) France - generation and
supply, where it is the dominant power generator and supplier;
(2) France - regulated, which primarily includes electricity
distribution through its subsidiary Enedis; (3) UK, through
EDF Energy, the country's largest generator following the acquisition
of British Energy; (4) Italy, where it is the third-largest
generator through Edison S.p.A. (Baa3 positive);
(5) other international, which mainly consists of operations in
Northern Europe, in particular in Belgium where EDF Luminus is the
second largest electricity supplier in the Belgium market; (6) EDF
Renouvelables (EDFR), the group's wholly owned investment vehicle
for renewables, excluding hydro; and (7) other activities,
which include Framatome, EDF Trading Limited (Baa2 stable) and energy
services through Dalkia.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Electricite de France
Affirmations:
.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
, Affirmed A3
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed
(P)A3
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed
(P)A3
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Affirmed (P)A3
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Affirmed (P)A3
....Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa3
.....Commercial Paper, Affirmed
P-2
....BACKED Commercial Paper, Affirmed
P-2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Electricite de France
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
