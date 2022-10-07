Moody's changes outlook on EEM to positive; affirms ratings

Paris, October 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook on EEM - Empresa de Electricidade da Madeira, S.A. (EEM) to positive from stable. Concurrently, Moody´s has affirmed the company´s long-term corporate family rating (CFR) at B1 and the standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of b1.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR POSITIVE OUTLOOK

The positive outlook on EEM reflects the improvement of credit metrics supported notably by successful achievement of operational efficiencies in the context of moderate investments, over the recent past (2019-21). In particular, it takes into account the potential for FFO/debt to remain sustainably above 10%, in line with current upgrade guidance, assuming that the company is able to maintain operating performance and recover its costs. The positive outlook also reflects the broad continuity in the regulatory determination in December 2021 related to the approach to allowed remuneration – now skewed to the upside - and operating efficiencies – with efficiency objectives slightly less demanding versus the previous period.

RATIONALE FOR RATING AFFIRMATION

Affirmation of the B1 corporate family rating reflects Moody's unchanged view of the BCA at b1. This assessment reflects as positives: (1) the company's position as the dominant vertically integrated utility in the Autonomous Region of Madeira (Região Autónoma da Madeira or RAM, Ba3 stable); (2) the fully regulated nature of the company's activities in the context of a relatively well-established and transparent regulatory framework; and (3) our expectation that EEM's cash flows and EU grants during the current regulatory period should accommodate its capital investment plan and dividend payments.

Financial performance may weaken in 2022-23, as a result of increasing fuel oil and gas costs. However, the company benefits from the fully regulated nature of its activities and the difference between actual and allowed revenues under its regulatory framework will be recovered, albeit with a two-year lag.

Credit quality is constrained by: (1) the small scale of the company and its relatively sizeable investment plan to increase the share of power output from renewable sources; (2) the costs and challenges associated with operating in a small, relatively remote, archipelago; (3) ongoing efficiency challenges included in the regulatory settlement for the 2022-25 period; and (4) the company's high leverage and reliance on short-term credit facilities.

Given its ownership, Moody's considers EEM a government-related issuer and rates the company under its Government-Related Issuers Methodology, published in February 2020. Under this methodology and under Moody's High default dependence and Low support assumptions, the RAM's Ba3 rating does not provide any rating uplift to EEM's standalone credit quality or BCA of b1.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

EEM's rating could be upgraded if the rating of the RAM was upgraded, or the company appeared likely to maintain FFO/debt sustainably in the low double digits in percentage terms in the context of its large capital investment program, regulatory targets and evolving macroeconomic conditions.

The rating could be downgraded if: (1) EEM's credit profile weakened such that FFO/ debt deteriorated below the high single digits; (2) there were a deterioration in the company's liquidity position.

EEM is the dominant vertically integrated utility in Madeira, 100% owned by the Autonomous Region of Madeira. In the year to December 2021, the company's consolidated revenues and EBITDA amounted to EUR201 million and EUR59.6 million respectively.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68547, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

