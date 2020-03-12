Moody's changes outlook on El Salvador's ratings to positive from stable; affirms B3 ratings

New York, March 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today changed the outlook on the Government of El Salvador's ratings to
positive from stable. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed
the B3 issuer and long-term senior unsecured debt ratings.
The key factors driving the change in outlook are:
1. Materially reduced government liquidity risks
2. Improved business conditions that could lift private investment
and economic growth
The affirmation of El Salvador's B3 sovereign ratings reflect high
government debt ratios and a rising interest burden, as well as
our view that El Salvador's institutions remain weak, given
low fiscal policy effectiveness, in relation to its fiscal responsibility
law, and weak rule of law. Persistent domestic security challenges
as well as a history of political confrontations between the executive
and legislative branches are incorporated into the current rating.
El Salvador's B3 ratings also reflect economic dependence on remittances
and low-value added exports to the US. Dollarization eliminates
the risk of exchange rate shocks to the government balance sheet,
but limits the authorities' policy options.
The long-term foreign-currency bond ceiling and the long-term
foreign-currency deposit ceiling remain unchanged at B1.
The short-term foreign currency bond and deposit ceilings remain
at Not Prime.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR THE POSITIVE OUTLOOK
FIRST DRIVER: MATERIALLY REDUCED GOVERNMENT LIQUIDITY RISKS
The new administration was able to secure the necessary votes in the legislative
assembly to pass its budget proposal last December and also to contract
long-term debt to fund this year's fiscal deficit.
This was a significant development since President Nayib Bukele,
who took office in June 2019, has only a small party representation
in the legislative assembly and a two-thirds majority vote is required
to secure long-term financing.
For three consecutive years (2018-20), under two different
administrations, the executive and the legislative branches have
demonstrated they can work together to approve fully-funded budgets.
In the past, animosity and political differences prevented parties
from reaching agreements that were required to authorize budgets and long-term
financing. This condition led to increased liquidity risks as it
forced the government to issue higher amounts of short-term debt
(LETES), prioritize payments and ultimately tested local banks'
capacity to absorb rising levels of LETES.
Government liquidity risks are now significantly lower as the government
is able to issue long-term debt in global financial markets and,
consequently, has a reduced need to rely on LETES for budget financing.
LETEs have hovered around $800-900 million for two years,
although they reached $1 billion this January. Additionally,
El Salvador faces a relatively benign debt amortization schedule over
the next few years with not large debt payments coming due until 2023.
Long-term debt amortizations will amount to about $500 million
(1.8% of GDP) annually in 2020-22 and will increase
in 2023 with a $1.1 billion (4.0% of GDP)
Eurobond payment coming due that year.
SECOND DRIVER: IMPROVED BUSINESS CONDITIONS THAT COULD LIFT PRIVATE
INVESTMENT AND ECONOMIC GROWTH
El Salvador's relatively weak economic growth over the past decade,
with GDP increasing at an average annual rate of 2.4% in
2010-19, is in part attributable to low investment rates
which at 15% of GDP in 2010-19 compare with the B-rated
median of 23%.
The new administration has taken steps to jumpstart private investment.
In addition to improved dialogue with the business community, the
authorities have reduced red tape and regulatory bottlenecks in order
to improve business conditions. The government set up a new ministry
dedicated to facilitate private sector investment, a decision that
denotes an attitude which is in stark contrast with the approach followed
by previous administrations.
The administration has also placed special attention in taking action
to improve security. With evidence indicating that progress has
been made on this front, this has been a key consideration behind
companies decisions to conduct business in areas that were previously
off limits.
If these initiatives are maintained, the ensuing positive momentum
could support higher investment levels in the coming years contributing
to lift growth above El Salvador's current 2% potential growth
rate.
RATIONALE TO AFFIRM B3 RATINGS
The recommendation to affirm the B3 ratings takes into account an economy
with relatively low GDP growth rates, dependent on remittances and
low-value added exports to the US, in addition to historically
low levels of investment. High government debt ratios and a rising
interest burden are also important parts of our rating assessment.
While the fiscal deficit has gradually narrowed since 2014, reflecting
improvements in the primary balance, adverse fiscal trends do not
support debt stabilization. The government's interest bill
has risen considerably as a result of a growing debt stock, increased
reliance on high-yield short-term instruments (LETES) and
high risk premia. Although interest rates on LETES have fallen,
we expect interest paid on pension-related debt to increase over
the next few years.
The B3 rating also reflects our view that El Salvador's institutions
remain weak, given low fiscal policy effectiveness, with weak
compliance to their fiscal responsibility law, rule of law and security
challenges and a history of political confrontations between the executive
and legislative branches that in the future could prevent progress on
needed reforms to address economic and fiscal challenges.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's takes account of the impact of environmental (E), social
(S), and governance (G) factors when assessing sovereign issuers'
economic, institutional and fiscal strength and their susceptibility
to event risk. In the case of El Salvador, the materiality
of ESG to the credit profile is as follows.
El Salvador is significantly exposed to Environmental Risks, as
its geography is dominated by a region known as the Dry Corridor,
characterized by recurrent drought and heavy precipitation events that
lead to flooding and landslides. The steady rise in frequency and
severity of drought and other climate-related shocks pose a threat
to the country's agriculture sector, which employs 21% of
the country's population. As such, weather events can significantly
influence El Salvador's key credit metrics, such as GDP growth volatility,
household incomes and agricultural export earnings.
Social risks also inform El Salvador's credit profile. El Salvador's
homicide rate is one of the highest in the Western Hemisphere and is emblematic
of the country's weak domestic security, a key driver behind significant
out-migration of its residents to the US. While remittances
from foreign nationals supports economic activity, high levels of
violence and insecurity stunt the country's investment levels, productivity
and long-term growth potential.
In terms of governance, El Salvador exhibits low scores on institutional
factors, as measured by the Worldwide Governance Indicators,
with rule of law representing the country's most significant challenge.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP
Upward pressure on El Salvador's credit profile could emerge if,
despite transient episodes of political tension, there is continued
evidence that the executive and legislative branches are able to establish
a working relationship that prevents an escalation of government liquidity
risks as experienced in the past. Evidence that medium-term
growth prospects are improving with economic activity reporting annual
rates above El Salvador's current potential growth of 2%
would also support ratings upward movement. A period of up to 18
months may be needed to assess these conditions as well as the credit
impact of an evolving political landscape on government liquidity risks.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING DOWN
Downward pressure on the credit profile would emerge if there were a return
of political confrontations that constrained government access to long-term
financing, potentially compromising the refinancing of upcoming
debt maturities. Signs that fiscal trends will continue to deteriorate
and debt metrics will continue to rise steadily would also strain El Salvador's
credit profile.
GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 8,041 (2018
Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)
Real GDP growth (% change): 2.5% (2018 Actual)
(also known as GDP Growth)
Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 0.4%
(2018 Actual)
Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -2.7%
(2018 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)
Current Account Balance/GDP: -4.8% (2018 Actual)
(also known as External Balance)
External debt/GDP: 63.9% (2018 Actual)
Economic resiliency: ba3
Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been
recorded since 1983.
On 10 March 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating
of the Government of El Salvador. The main points raised during
the discussion were: The issuer has become less susceptible to event
risks. Other views raised included: The issuer's economic
fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially
changed. The issuer's institutions and governance strength,
have not materially changed.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings
Methodology published in November 2019. Please see the Rating
Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this
methodology.
The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used
in this credit rating action, if applicable.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Ariane Ortiz-Bollin
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Sovereign Risk Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Yves Lemay
MD - Sovereign Risk
Sovereign Risk Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653