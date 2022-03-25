Moody's changes outlook on Electric Networks of Armenia to negative

London, March 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today changed the outlook on Electric Networks of Armenia (ENA) to negative from stable. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and Ba2-PD probability of default rating of ENA, the national electricity distribution company in Armenia.

Today's rating action on ENA follows the outlook change to negative from stable on the Ba3 rating of the Government of Armenia on 24 March 2022. For further information on the sovereign rating action, please refer to the press release https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_463997

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in outlook to negative from stable reflects ENA's exposure to macroeconomic conditions in Armenia and Moody's view that ENA would not likely be rated more than one notch higher than the government's rating, reflecting its exclusively domestic focus.

ENA's Ba2 CFR reflects (1) the company's monopoly in electricity distribution system in Armenia; (2) the transparent, but relatively new system of tariff regulation with clear-cut long-term arrangements for the recovery of costs and pre-agreed investments, as well as the regulator's structural independence from the government; (3) the good visibility of profitability and cash flow generation till 2027; and (4) its sound financial profile as reflected in funds from operations (FFO)/net debt of around 23% in 2021.

ENA's rating is, however, constrained by (1) modest and undiversified scale of operations, limited to the Armenian domestic market; (2) the foreign exchange risk arising from the mismatch between operational earnings in Armenian dram and ENA's loans denominated in euros and US dollars; (3) a significant investment programme to be completed by 2027; and (4) the relatively short track record of company's operations under the new regulatory framework.

ENA is 70% owned by CJSC Tashir Capital, domiciled in Armenia, and 30% by Liormand Holding Limited, domiciled in Cyprus. The company is part of Tashir group, a large Russian conglomerate, present in Russia and neighbouring countries, and ultimately controlled by the Karapetyan family. Mr Samvel Karapetyan, beneficiary of Tashir, has stated its intention support to ENA in the event of financial difficulty. However, the concentrated ownership structure presents a risk. Moody's will continue to reassess the extent to which ENA's ownership may support or constrain its credit quality in the context of an evolving geopolitical environment.

LIQUIDITY AND DEBT COVENANTS

As of end-December 2021, ENA held cash on balance sheet of AMD5.4 billion. Following expiry of some of the lines and raising of new loans, Moody's understands that the company has currently access to some AMD35 billion in bank facilities that are available for drawing. Given expected operating cash flow generation coupled with ENA's sizeable annual investments of around AMD30 billion and debt maturities of around AMD15 billion, Moody's considers that the company will draw on additional debt in the next 6-12 months.

Most of ENA's debt is provided by international financing organisations and banks including the Asian Development Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. Following recent amendments and repayment of certain loans, the company's debt documentation includes two financial covenants -- net debt/EBITDA at or below 3.5x and current ratio of at least 1x. While management expects ENA to remain compliant with its financial covenants, Moody's cautions that a further Armenian dram depreciation could erode that headroom without adequate mitigating measures in place.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook on ENA is in line with the outlook on the Government of Armenia's rating reflecting the company's linkages with the sovereign given that all its earnings are generated in Armenia. It further considers the risk that shareholder support, if needed, may not be available to the extent that Moody's had previously assumed given the widespread consequences of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and shifting economic and business conditions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of ENA's ratings is unlikely given the negative outlook. Upward rating pressure would be conditional upon an upgrade of the sovereign rating of Armenia coupled with a demonstrated strong financial and liquidity profile in a supportive regulatory environment.

ENA's ratings could be downgraded if (1) Armenia's sovereign rating were downgraded; (2) the company's financial metrics weakened so that its Funds from operations (FFO)/interest fell below 3.0x, and FFO/net debt to below 18%; (3) it appeared likely that ENA's ownership structure would weigh on the company's credit quality; (4) there were concerns about ENA's liquidity; or (5) there was a risk of covenant breaches.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Since the last rating actions on this issuer, Moody's has updated its approach to rating ENA, and currently assigns and monitors such ratings using the Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities methodology published in June 2017.

Electric Networks of Armenia owns and operates the country's electricity distribution grid. The company's principal activity is the purchase and distribution of electricity to residential and non-residential customers in Armenia. ENA's tariffs for sold electricity and purchased power are determined by the Public Services Regulatory Commission. In 2021, the company generated revenue of AMD216.6 billion (around USD445 million).

