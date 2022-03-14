Moody's changes outlook on Elis' Ba2 ratings to positive from stable

Paris, March 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Elis S.A.'s ("Elis" or the "company") ratings including the Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR), the Ba2-PD probability of default rating (PDR), the (P)Ba2 rating on the €4 billion backed senior unsecured Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme, and the Ba2 ratings on the backed senior unsecured notes due 2023, 2026 and 2028. The outlook has been changed to positive from stable.

"Today's rating action reflects Elis' strong operating performance through the pandemic and our expectation that a gradual recovery in revenue in the hospitality end market could lead to credit metrics commensurate with a Ba1 CFR over the next 12-18 months", says Eric Kang, a Moody's Vice President -- Senior Analyst and lead analyst on Elis. "However, there are downside risks to our forecasts notably sustainably high energy prices, which could have a negative effect on Elis' margins if not offset by price increases or cost savings", adds Mr Kang.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The positive outlook on Elis' Ba2 CFR reflects Moody's expectations that the company's credit metrics could strengthen to levels commensurate with a Ba1 CFR over the next 12-18 months driven by a gradual recovery in revenue in the hospitality end market. The rating agency forecasts Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA of around 3.5x compared to 3.8x at year-end 2021, Moody's-adjusted EBITDA/interest of around 5.0x and Moody's-adjusted free cash flow / debt of around 2% per annum over the next 12-18 months.

Free cash flow will be somewhat weak for the current rating category but this is offset to some extent by Moody's expectation that the company will reduce dividend to support liquidity if need be, as it has done in 2020-2021. The lower free cash flow compared to 2020-2021 is mainly driven by the resumption of the dividend from 2022.

Downside risks to the rating agency's expectation of further deleveraging and an improvement in key credit metrics include sustainably high energy prices despite Elis' good track record in offsetting input cost inflation through price increases or efficiency measures. High energy prices could pressure the company's margins given the company's exposure to gas, electricity and fuel.

In addition, high commodity prices and rising uncertainty due to the conflict in Ukraine could also have a negative effect on global economic activity, which could result in more challenging market conditions. Apart from commodity prices, the Elis' direct exposure to Russia is low at below 1% of group revenue.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views Elis' liquidity as good reflecting the rating agency's expectation of positive free cash flow over the next 12-18 months, unrestricted cash balances of €167 million as of 31 December 2021, and access to an undrawn sustainability-linked revolving credit facility (RCF) of €900 million - although the RCF provides a backup for the €600 million commercial paper programme, of which €189 million was outstanding as of 31 December 2021.

Moody's expects the company to maintain sufficient headroom under the net leverage financial maintenance covenant which applies to the RCF and the US private placement (USPP) debt. The covenant, which is tested semi-annually, is set at 3.75x. Moody's expects the reported net leverage to gradually reduce to around 2.6x-2.9x over the next 12-18 months.

Excluding the commercial paper programme, which is short-term in nature, the next largest debt maturity is in 2023 when €450 million of backed senior unsecured EMTN notes (original nominal value of €650 million), and €400 million of convertible notes mature. The €900 million RCF expires in November 2026.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The (P)Ba2 backed senior unsecured rating of the EMTN programme as well as the Ba2 backed senior unsecured instrument ratings on the EMTN notes due 2023, 2026 and 2028 are at the same level as the Ba2 CFR. The backed senior unsecured EMTN notes rank pari passu ranking with Elis' other bank facilities. All these facilities are unsecured and have a weak level of guarantee from operating companies.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook assumes that Elis' earnings will continue improving over the next 12 to 18 months, leading to Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA reducing towards 3.5x and free cash flow/debt in the low single percentage digits.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating pressure could develop if there is a sustained recovery in revenue and earnings that lead to (1) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA sustainably decreasing towards 3.5x, (2) Moody's-adjusted free cash flow/debt of around 5% on sustained basis, and (3) the company maintaining a good liquidity position including ample covenant headroom.

Downward rating pressure could materialize if (1) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA is sustainably above 4.0x, (2) Moody's-adjusted free cash flow/debt weakens towards 1% or below on a sustainable basis, or (3) liquidity weakens.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Elis is a France-based multiservice provider of flat linen, garment and washroom appliances, water fountains, coffee machines, dust mats and pest control services. The company reported revenue of around €3 billion in 2021.

