Moody's changes outlook on Enagas to negative; affirms ratings

Paris, July 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed to negative from stable the outlook of Enagas S.A. (Enagas) and Enagas Transporte, S.A. At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the Baa2 long term issuer rating and the Prime-2 short-term issuer rating for Enagas as well as the Baa2 senior unsecured rating for Enagas Transporte, S.A.

The rating action follows the strategic update provided by Enagas on 12 July 2022, whereby the company revised down its expectations for funds from operations over 2022-26 to €2.8 billion, including €800 million from dividends from affiliates[1], down from its February 2022 expectations of €3.5 billion, including €1.4bn dividends from affiliates. The reduction is mostly attributable to a modest downward revision in cash flow generation from the company's core activities in Spanish transmission networks reflecting higher cost of debt, to lower dividend income from the indirectly 30% owned U.S. subsidiary Tallgrass Energy LP, and to the sale of the 45.5% stake in GNL Quintero in July 2022. Along with the reiteration of group's dividend policy, this downward revision of expectations in funds from operation was accompanied with an updated objective to maintain the group's funds from operations over net debt greater than 14%, below the previous 17% target.

During the strategic update, the company also adjusted its geographical priorities, by emphasizing the focus on Europe for its international development, while managing its US and Latam assets with an objective to maximize value for the company's shareholders. This may lead to some adjustments to the business risk profile of the company, depending notably on the size of the investment opportunities effectively triggered in Europe, and on how the regulatory and contractual arrangements there would be structured.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR OUTLOOK CHANGE

The change in outlook to negative reflects (1) the expected modest deterioration in financial metrics following the downward revision of dividends from associates and cash flow generation from the core business over 2022-26, with, according to Moody's projections, Funds from Operations (FFO)/net debt likely to fall to the mid-teens in percentage terms over 2022-24; and (2) the erosion of financial flexibility to accommodate, for example, capital investments in Europe, operational under-performance, or further downward reduction in dividend incomes from associates, including in Peru, at the current rating level. In particular, the negative outlook reflects the increased risk that key financial metrics will fall short of guidance for the current rating level.

RATIONALE FOR RATING AFFIRMATION

The affirmation of Enagas' Baa2/Prime-2 ratings reflects (1) the low business risk profile of its monopoly-like gas transport, re-gasification and storage activities in Spain which will continue to represent over 90% of the company's revenues; (2) the relatively limited exposure to gas demand; and (3) relatively low capital expenditures requirements given the mature nature of transmission assets in Spain.

At the same time, Enagas's ratings are constrained by (1) the ongoing decline in Spanish regulated transmission revenues following the 2020 regulatory determination; (2) the high reliance on dividends upstreaming from international mid-streams assets expected to represent 25-30% of FFO over 2022-26, which are more volatile than regulated assets and heavily subordinated; and (3) high dividend payouts historically and a shareholder friendly target through 2026.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, upward rating pressure is not currently anticipated. The outlook could be changed to stable if FFO/net debt appears likely to remain in line with guidance for the current rating, at least in the high teens in percentage terms.

Enagas's rating could be downgraded in the event that its financial profile were to deteriorate such that FFO/net debt appeared likely to remain persistently below the high teens, as a result of either (1) a more aggressive management strategy in terms of larger investments or shareholder distributions; and/or (2) adverse regulatory developments.

The ratio guidance could be revised depending on the evolution of Enagas's business risk profile.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Networks published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386754. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Enagas S.A., together with its wholly owned subsidiary, Enagas Transporte, S.A. which contains most of the regulated assets, is the leading natural gas transportation, re-gasification and storage group in Spain. Its transportation activities, carried out across c. 11,000 kilometres of high pressure gas pipelines, are a natural monopoly. The group is also the owner and operator of (1) four of the country's seven active Liquefied Natural Gas re-gasification terminals, with stakes in other two, and (2) three underground storage facilities. In addition, the company has equity stakes in a number of international projects in Europe, Latin America and North America.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Enagas 2022-2030 Strategic plan presentation 12-Jul-2022

