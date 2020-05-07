Moody's changes outlook on Energia to negative, affirms ratings

London, 07 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today changed the outlook on the ratings of Energia Group Limited (Energia) to negative from stable. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed Energia's B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and B1-PD probability of default, the B1 rating on the Senior Secured Notes issued by Energia Group NI FinanceCo Plc and Energia Group RoI Holdings DAC, and the Ba1 rating on Energia Group NI Holdings Limited 's GBP225 million backed super senior secured revolving credit facility. The outlook for Energia Group NI FinanceCo Plc and Energia Group NI Holdings Limited has also changed to negative from stable.

The rating action reflects Energia's exposure to persistently weak electricity prices in Ireland's all-island electricity market, and to a likely increase in bad debts in its retail operations. As a result of these pressures, Moody's believes Energia's ratio of debt to EBITDA may rise above its guidance for the B1 CFR of no more than 7.0x. "Despite strong liquidity and a recent track record of reducing leverage, Moody's expects Energia's earnings and credit quality to weaken as a result of falling electricity prices, exacerbated by coronavirus-related pressure on earnings across most of its business segments" said Graham Taylor, a Moody's Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that debt/EBITDA will rise to around 7.0x in 2020-21, compared to 5.2x in the year to December 2019, and that it may remain elevated in 2021-22. Moody's expects consolidated EBITDA to fall by 15%-20% in 2020-21 as a result of coronavirus-related declines in electricity prices and demand and increases in bad debt, with subsequent recovery dependent on improvements in electricity prices, economic growth and employment. Including temporary revenue under-recoveries in the Power NI regulated retail segment, total EBITDA declines may exceed 30%.

Power prices in Ireland fell sharply over the course of 2019, largely because of the declining price of gas, and have reached multiyear lows in 2020. Moody's estimates that electricity price declines since the summer of 2019 will reduce Energia's EBITDA and cash flow by over €20 million annually. Energia is exposed to electricity prices through its owned and contracted wind assets in Northern Ireland, which Moody's estimates will account for around a third of group EBITDA, because these plants earn 40%-50% of their revenue from selling power in the wholesale market. Although most earnings from the Huntstown gas-fired power station come from capacity payments, the plants also earn modest profit by selling electricity at above the cost of gas and carbon inputs.

The coronavirus outbreak will also affect the profitability of Energia's generation and retail energy supply businesses because it has significantly reduced electricity demand. As of late April, Moody's estimates that demand had fallen by 10%-15% from the prior year and 20% from late February, before economic activity was disrupted. This demand reduction will disproportionately affect lower-efficiency thermal generators such as Huntstown.

Business failures and unemployment are likely to increase bad debt, particularly from small business customers. A 1% increase in bad debt, in line with the Irish utilities' experience during the financial crisis in late 2000s, would reduce Energia's EBITDA and cash flow by around €10 million.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Energia of the breadth and severity of the shock and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

At the same time, the rating affirmation reflects Energia's diversification across thermal and renewable generation, price-regulated supply in Northern Ireland, unregulated energy supply across the island of Ireland and a portfolio of contracted wind farm output. It also reflects the group's strong liquidity, including €196 million of cash as of December 2019 and significant undrawn availability under its credit facilities. However, the ratings remain constrained by Energia's high leverage and exposure to volatility in Irish electricity prices.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The outlook could be stabilised if it appears likely that Energia will maintain debt/EBITDA below 7.0x as a result of a recovery in electricity prices and economic growth, or mitigating measures by the company. In the longer term, the ratings could be upgraded if Energia's debt/EBITDA fell below 6.0x on a sustained basis.

The ratings could be downgraded if Energia appears unlikely to achieve debt/EBITDA below 7.0x after 2020-21.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1066389. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Energia Group Limited (formerly Viridian Group Investments Limited) is a diversified utility active in both the Republic of Ireland (ROI) and NI. The company has interests in supply, power generation (including wind farms and gas generation) and regulated offtake contracts.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

