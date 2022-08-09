Moody's changes outlook on Eni's rating to negative, following outlook change of Italy

Frankfurt am Main, August 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed at Baa1 Eni S.p.A.'s (Eni) senior unsecured debt ratings and the backed senior unsecured debt ratings of its guaranteed subsidiary, Eni Finance International SA as well as the backed senior unsecured debenture rating of Eni's wholly owned subsidiary, Eni USA Inc. at Baa2. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed Eni's Prime-2 commercial paper rating. The outlook on all ratings was changed to negative from stable.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The negative outlook on Eni's ratings is driven by the rating action on the Italian sovereign rating on August 5, 2022 in which the outlook on Italy's Baa3 rating was changed to negative. Even though the economic environment for Eni is currently very favourable leading to extremely strong operating performance for the company in H2 2022 with an expectation of continuous strong credit metrics exceeding our expectations for a Baa1 rating, the outlook change reflects the fact that Eni's creditworthiness is to some extent also driven by its substantial activities in Italy combined with the 30.6% ownership by the Italian government.

The company's Baa1 long-term issuer rating continues to be positioned two notches above the Baa3 rating of the Italian sovereign to reflect Eni's standalone credit strength combined with the global scope of its upstream operations. However, Eni's rating is constrained at two notches above Italy's sovereign rating due to the degree of linkage with Italy, through the government's 30.6% equity holding and its ability to submit slates of candidates for the board of directors according to Article 17 of the Eni By-laws, as well as through the domestically focused downstream business. Given ties related to government ownership, it is highly unlikely that a government-related issuer would be rated more than two notches above the sovereign.

Eni's rating is mainly supported by its (1) sizeable and geographically well-diversified asset base in the upstream business; (2) strong track record of successful exploration, with one of the highest reserve replacement ratios in the industry; (3) comprehensive strategy and increasing investments to reduce its carbon footprint; (4) balanced financial policies that included actions to maintain a strong balance sheet during the coronavirus pandemic, including a downward revision of dividends announced in 2020; (5) very strong credit metrics for its rating with RCF/net debt at above 70% by LTM June 2022 and (6) excellent liquidity. Absent the linkage with Italy, Eni's sound business profile, successful management track record in combination with a conservative financial policy and strong metrics would support a higher credit rating.

These strengths are partly balanced by the company's (1) exposure to volatile oil and gas (O&G) prices because its earnings are predominantly driven by its upstream business; (2) significant exposure to non-OECD countries in the upstream business; (3) somewhat less diversified business profile compared with that of larger integrated O&G majors with more balanced upstream and downstream operations; and (4) medium-term risks related to the sluggish demand for oil and pressure to reduce carbon footprint, which will require sizeable investments to adjust the portfolio.

ESG

Governance has been a driving factor of the rating action and while Moody's continues to rate Eni two notches above the Italian sovereign, Eni's conservative financial policies, as reflected by its ability and willingness to protect its balance sheet in a low oil & gas-price scenario are supportive of that. Eni has excellent risk management practices, strong operating and management track record, and good governance, notwithstanding its shareholder structure with a linkage with the Government of Italy.

OUTLOOK

The negative rating outlook on Eni reflects the negative outlook on Italy's Baa3 sovereign rating, considering that Eni's rating is limited to a positive differential of two notches above the Baa3 rating of the Italian government.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The Baa3/negative rating for the Italian government constrains any upside potential for Eni's rating, and a positive rating action on Eni is unlikely in the absence of a positive action for Italy. In addition to a higher Italian sovereign rating, a sustained strong financial profile, with RCF/net debt in the mid-30s, could warrant a higher rating for Eni.

A downgrade of the Italian government rating would likely lead to a downgrade of Eni's rating. A sustained weaker financial profile of Eni, with RCF/net debt declining below 20% would also result in negative rating pressure.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Eni Finance International SA

Affirmations:

....BACKED Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Eni Finance USA Inc.

Affirmations:

....BACKED Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....No Outlook Assigned

..Issuer: Eni S.p.A.

Affirmations:

.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1

....Junior Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Eni USA Inc.

Affirmations:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The methodologies used in these ratings were Integrated Oil and Gas Methodology published in September 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64319, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy, Eni S.p.A. (Eni) is a leading integrated energy company and one of the largest corporations in the country. The company reported €78 billion in sales from operations, with around €138 billion in assets as of the end of December 2021 and hydrocarbon production in more than 40 countries worldwide. Eni is de facto controlled by the Italian government through a 30.6% stake held either directly or via Italy's promotional institution Cassa Depositi e Prestiti S.p.A. (Baa3 negative), and we consider it a GRI. The company is listed in Italy and the US, with a market capitalisation of around €42 billion as of 3 August 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Janko Lukac

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Matthias Hellstern

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

