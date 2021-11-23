Moody's changes outlook on Ericsson's Ba1 ratings to stable from positive following acquisition of Vonage

Milan, November 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
changed to stable from positive the outlook on the ratings of Telefonaktiebolaget
LM Ericsson (Ericsson), a leading global provider of telecommunications
equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators.
Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the company's Ba1 corporate family
rating (CFR), its Ba1-PD probability of default rating (PDR),
and the Ba1 senior unsecured long-term debt ratings.
On 22 November, Ericsson announced [1] the agreement to acquire
Vonage Holdings Corp (Vonage). With around $1.4 billion
revenue and $200 million EBITDA expected in 2021, Vonage
is a global communications platform which provides communication services
through cloud-connected devices.
Ericsson has offered $21 per Vonage's share, implying
a total acquisition price of approximately $6.2 billion
(Enterprise Value), or an EV / EBITDA multiple close to 30x (based
on 2021 expected EBITDA). The transaction will be funded with a
combination of existing cash and cash equivalent investments. The
acquisition received the unanimous approval of Vonage's Board of
Directors and is expected to close in the first half of 2022, subject
to shareholder and regulatory approvals.
"We have changed the outlook on Ericsson's ratings to stable from
positive given that following the cash-funded acquisition of Vonage,
it will take the company longer than previously expected to reach a net
cash positive position. The transaction is fully priced,
and there is execution risk associated with Ericsson's ability to
scale up the acquired business and the ability to generate revenue synergies,"
says Ernesto Bisagno, a Moody's Vice President - Senior Credit
Officer and lead analyst for Ericsson.
"However, we also recognize that Vonage's acquisition will
give Ericsson access to a global communication platform in a high growth
market and will enhance its enterprise business," adds Mr
Bisagno.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The outlook change to stable from positive factors in that the acquisition
of Vonage will delay the potential for Ericsson to achieve a Moody's
adjusted net cash position beyond 2023 and initially dilute Ericsson's
operating margins by 20-30 basis points (or 110 basis points including
higher amortization on acquired intangible assets), owing to the
lower margins of the target. The transaction is fully priced,
and there is execution risk associated with Ericsson's ability to
scale up the acquired business and the ability to generate revenue synergies.
While the contribution from Vonage can mitigate the cyclicality of Ericsson's
business in a downturn, this contribution remains fairly small at
this stage.
This is partially offset by the potential for Ericsson to accelerate revenue
growth, given that Vonage operates in a high-growth market.
The acquisition will also give Ericsson access to a global communications
platform which, combined with Ericsson's strong position in
5G mobile networks, should accelerate its enterprise business and
generate revenue synergies of around $0.4 billion by 2025.
Ericsson guided that the transaction will be EPS and free cash flow (before
M&A) accretive from 2024 onwards.
In 2022, Moody's expects stronger revenue growth in the high-single-digit
range reflecting the contribution from Vonage and lower headwinds from
China. The rating agency also expects Ericsson to maintain operating
margins within its 12%-14% EBIT margin guidance (excluding
Vonage), driven by a reduction of the operating loss in the DS segment.
However, the acquisition of Vonage will have a modest negative impact
on 2022 operating margin of around 20-30 basis points (or 110 basis
point points including higher amortization on the acquired intangible
assets).
Assuming increased dividends over 2021-22, reflecting improved
earnings and some volatility in working capital cash management,
Ericsson would generate an average Moody's-adjusted FCF of SEK17
billion each year. As a result, Moody's anticipates additional
improvements in Ericsson's credit metrics, with Moody's-adjusted
gross debt/EBITDA trending towards 1.7x in 2022.
Assuming Vonage's acquisition will complete in H1 2022, Moody's-adjusted
net debt/ EBITDA will increase towards 1.1x in 2022 (0.4x
in September 2021), which is higher than the previous estimate of
0.2x prior to the Vonage acquisition.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's has factored into its decision to change the outlook the governance
considerations associated with the company's financial strategy and risk
management. This deal is the largest acquisition in Ericsson's
history and it is entirely cash funded. While the acquisition will
not have impact on Moody's gross leverage, it will reduce
cash on balance sheet and delay the potential for Ericsson to achieve
a net cash position.
LIQUIDITY
The acquisition of Vonage will reduce existing cash and investments by
around SEK56 billion. Ericsson's liquidity will remain good,
reflecting (1) its cash and cash equivalents balance of SEK46 billion
as of September 2021, in addition to SEK15 billion of short-term
fixed-income investments, and another SEK26.7 billion
in long-term investments; (2) $2.0 billion revolving
credit facility (fully undrawn as of September 2021), maturing in
June 2028 (renewed in September 2021 and which includes an interest margin
linked to sustainability targets), with no financial covenants or
significant adverse change conditions for drawdowns; (3) positive
FCF generation after dividends; and (4) limited short-term
debt maturities.
Ericsson made significant debt repayments in the last quarters including
a $684 million bilateral loan repaid in Q4 2020 and a €500
million bond in Q1 2021. Short-term maturities mainly include
the $1 billion bond due in May 2022.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
Ericsson's probability of default rating of Ba1-PD incorporates
the use of a 50% family recovery rate assumption, reflecting
a capital structure comprising both bank debt and bonds. All of
Ericsson's debt instruments, including its $2.0 billion
revolving credit facility, are senior unsecured, have investment-grade
style documentation and have no financial covenants. All of Ericsson's
rated bonds have a Ba1 rating, at the same level as Ericsson's Ba1
corporate family rating.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
Despite the expected increase in Moody's adjusted net debt in 2022,
the stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Ericsson's operating
performance will continue to improve driven by a combination of positive
organic growth in revenue, additional improvements in the DS segment,
and increased contribution from 5G contracts.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward pressure on the rating could develop if Ericsson makes progress
in the turn-around of the DS segment, successfully scales
up the Vonage business, and maintains a sustainably robust competitive
position and technological leadership despite the loss of market shares
in China. Quantitatively, an upgrade would require operating
margins (Moody's-adjusted) to increase towards 15%,
strong FCF generation after shareholder distributions, and a sustained
solid liquidity profile and a strong balance sheet with a net cash position
(on a Moody's-adjusted basis).
Downward rating pressure could develop if there is a deterioration in
operating performance or large debt-financed acquisitions,
such that its Moody's-adjusted operating margin drops below 8%,
its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA increases sustainably above 2.5x,
or its FCF turns negative and liquidity deteriorates.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed Ba1-PD
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ba1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Ba1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Diversified Technology
published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130737.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
With net sales of SEK231 billion and Moody's-adjusted EBITDA for
the 12 months ended 30 September 2021 of SEK40.2 billion,
Ericsson is a leading provider of telecommunications equipment and related
services to telecom operators globally. Its equipment is used in
more than 180 countries, and around 40% of the global mobile
traffic passes through its systems. In 2020, Ericsson's Networks
division contributed 71% of the group's net sales, followed
by DS at 16%, Managed Services at 10% and its Emerging
Business and Other segment at 3%.
The largest shareholders are Investor AB (Aa3 stable) with 22.8%
of voting rights and AB Industrivärden with 19.3%.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Announcement published on Ericsson's website 22-Nov-2021.
https://www.ericsson.com/en/press-releases/2021/11/ericsson-to-acquire-vonage-for-usd-6.2-billion-to-spearhead-the-creation-of-a-global-network-and-communication-platform-for-open-innovation.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Ernesto Bisagno, CFA
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan 20122
Italy
Ivan Palacios
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan 20122
Italy
