Related Issuers Eutelsat Communications SA Eutelsat SA Related Research Credit Opinion: Eutelsat Communications SA: Update to credit analysis Credit Opinion: Eutelsat Communications SA: Update to credit analysis Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Eutelsat Communications SA Peer Snapshot: Eutelsat Communications SA - June 2019 (LTM): Peer Snapshot Issuer Comment: Eutelsat Communications SA: Full year results in line but €100 million share buyback limits deleveraging prospects Rating Action: Moody's changes outlook on Eutelsat to negative from stable 10 Mar 2020 Milan, March 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today changed to negative from stable the outlook on the ratings of global satellite services provider Eutelsat Communications SA and its main operating subsidiary, Eutelsat SA (together "Eutelsat"). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed Eutelsat SA's Baa3 long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings and Eutelsat Communications SA's Ba1 senior unsecured bank credit facility ratings. "The change in outlook to negative from stable reflects the difficult market conditions for Eutelsat and other global satellite operators with continued revenue contraction due to price erosion in the Fixed Data segment, and some pressure on volumes in the Video and Government Services segments," says Ernesto Bisagno, a Moody's Vice President - Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for Eutelsat. "The rating affirmation takes into account Moody's expectations that the company can maintain high margins supporting cash flow generation, partially offsetting the pressure on revenues," adds Mr Bisagno. A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press release. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed Eutelsat SA's Baa3 long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings and Eutelsat Communications SA's Ba1 senior unsecured bank credit facility ratings. "The change in outlook to negative from stable reflects the difficult market conditions for Eutelsat and other global satellite operators with continued revenue contraction due to price erosion in the Fixed Data segment, and some pressure on volumes in the Video and Government Services segments," says Ernesto Bisagno, a Moody's Vice President - Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for Eutelsat. "The rating affirmation takes into account Moody's expectations that the company can maintain high margins supporting cash flow generation, partially offsetting the pressure on revenues," adds Mr Bisagno. A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press release. RATINGS RATIONALE Moody's expects Eutelsat's EBITDA to decline modestly in 2020 due to lower revenues across most of its segments, but mainly on Data Fixed & Professional Video (14% of revenues) and Fixed Broadband (6% of revenues). The revenue decline in Broadcast segment (61% of revenues) will be less pronounced because the lower volumes will be partially offset by new contracts in emerging markets. Despite reduced earnings, the rating agency anticipates cash flow generation to benefit from reduced interest costs and a reduction of €70 million each year of total taxes paid, following a change in the tax perimeter implemented in 2019. Eutelsat has guided for an annual capital expenditure outflow of around €400 million over fiscal 2020-22 (€323 million in 2019). Assuming an annual dividend payment of around €320 million, Moody's expects free cash flow (after dividends) of around €50 million - €100 million. Net debt reduction should also benefit from proceeds from disposals of approximately €55 million, although part of the excess cash would be returned to shareholders through the €100 million share buyback announced in July 2019. With regard to the C-band spectrum monetisation, on 28 February 2020, the Federal Communications Commission ("FCC") approved the plan to auction the key mid-band spectrum for 5G later this year. The satellite operators which control the C-band spectrum will receive accelerated payments of $9.7 billion gross of taxes by 2023, upon clearance of the spectrum, of which, around $507 million would be paid to Eutelsat in 2 instalments, $120 million in 2021 and $380 million in 2023. Eutelsat SA's Baa3 rating reflects (1) its strong market position as the third-largest fixed satellite services (FSS) operator globally; (2) its order backlog of 3.3x years of revenue covered; (3) strong profitability, with Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin above 75%; and (4) modestly positive free cash flow (FCF) generation and balanced financial policy with commitment to maintain reported net debt/EBITDA below 3.0x. The rating is constrained by (1) Eutelsat's relatively high level of leverage, with Moody's-adjusted debt/ EBITDA at 3.7x at December 2019; (2) continued pricing erosion in the Fixed Data segment; and (3) volumes pressure in in the Video and Government Services segments. LIQUIDITY The company's liquidity is currently adequate, underpinned by (1) cash and cash equivalents expected to be around €550 million at June 2020; (2) access to committed bank facilities of €850 million (of which €798 million fully undrawn as of December 2019), of which €200 million mature in 2022, €450 million in 2024; and a 3-tranches €200 million credit line with maturities in 2022 (€67 million), 2023 (€80 million), 2024 (€53 million); and (3) annual free cash flow of €50 million - €100 million after dividends. The next upcoming debt maturities are (1) a €500 million bond maturing in June 2021, (2) a €300 million bond due in October 2022 and (3) a €600 million Term Loan maturing in March 2022. Moody's expects the company to address upcoming debt maturities in a timely manner, and at least 12 months ahead of maturity. Eutelsat's access to committed bank facilities is restricted by a net leverage covenant set at net debt/EBITDA below 4.0x. Compared with Eutelsat's reported net debt/EBITDA of 3.2x as of 31 December 2019, capacity under this covenant is around 20%. STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS The Ba1 rating for the senior unsecured bank facilities at Eutelsat Communications SA reflects the structural subordination to the debt and other claims at Eutelsat SA. The bank facilities at Eutelsat Communications SA are not guaranteed by Eutelsat SA, and their claim on the latter is solely by virtue of Eutelsat Communications SA's indirect equity holding in Eutelsat SA. Eutelsat Communications SA is wholly economically dependent on the indirect dividend flow from Eutelsat SA to service its obligations under the facilities. The ability to upstream dividends from Eutelsat SA is limited by the availability of annual distributable profit recorded in Eutelsat SA's statutory accounts, which, given the high level of depreciation and amortisation at the Eutelsat SA level, do not reflect the latter's cash flow generation capability. ESG CONSIDERATIONS Moody's has factored into its analysis of Eutelsat the following governance considerations. Eutelsat has a balanced financial policy, as reflected in its commitment to maintain reported net debt/EBITDA below 3.0x, and to maintain an investment-grade rating. However, Moody's also notes that the company's dividend payout consumes most of the free cash flow generation, while the recently announced €100 million share buyback by 2022 is credit negative, as it will reduce the deleveraging prospects. The French government has a 20% stake in Eutelsat, held through the state bank BPI France. Another 7.5% of Eutelsat is owned by the FSP, a long-term investment vehicle of six French insurance groups advised by the Edmond De Rothschild Group. A further 7% is owned by the China Investment Corporation. RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK The negative outlook on the ratings reflects the difficult market conditions for Eutelsat and other global satellite operators with continued revenue contraction due to pricing erosion in the Fixed Data segment and modest pressure on volumes in the Video and Government Services segments. In addition, due to technological innovations, barriers to entry are diminishing and new players are coming into Eutelsat's markets. The company's revenues and EBITDA peaked in 2016 and have declined thereafter. Visibility in terms of future operating performance is lower than in the past, and Moody's has tightened the credit metrics for Eutelsat to remain rated in the Baa3 rating category. The negative outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that Eutelsat's adjusted leverage will remain at around 3.7x in 2020, above the maximum tolerance of 3.5x for the Baa3 rating. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN Positive pressure on Eutelsat' rating is unlikely in the current challenging environment for satellite operators but could develop overtime if operating performance shows signs of material improvement as a combination of strong revenue and earnings growth, on top of healthy free cash flow generation. Quantitatively, that would require Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA declining below 3x (previously 3.25x). Additional negative pressure could be exerted on Eutelsat' rating in case (1) revenue and earnings trends fail to stabilise; (2) Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA remains above 3.5x (previously 3.75x); and (3) FCF generation turns negative. Failure to refinance upcoming debt maturities on a timely manner could also put downward pressure on the ratings. LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS Affirmations: ..Issuer: Eutelsat Communications SA ....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba1 ..Issuer: Eutelsat SA .... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3 ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3 Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Eutelsat Communications SA ....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable ..Issuer: Eutelsat SA ....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Communications Infrastructure Industry published in September 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Ernesto Bisagno, CFA

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



