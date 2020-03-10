Moody's changes outlook on Eutelsat to negative from stable

Milan, March 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today changed to negative from stable the outlook on the ratings of global
satellite services provider Eutelsat Communications SA and its main operating
subsidiary, Eutelsat SA (together "Eutelsat"). Concurrently,
Moody's has affirmed Eutelsat SA's Baa3 long-term issuer and senior
unsecured ratings and Eutelsat Communications SA's Ba1 senior unsecured
bank credit facility ratings.
"The change in outlook to negative from stable reflects the difficult
market conditions for Eutelsat and other global satellite operators with
continued revenue contraction due to price erosion in the Fixed Data segment,
and some pressure on volumes in the Video and Government Services segments,"
says Ernesto Bisagno, a Moody's Vice President - Senior Credit
Officer and lead analyst for Eutelsat.
"The rating affirmation takes into account Moody's expectations
that the company can maintain high margins supporting cash flow generation,
partially offsetting the pressure on revenues," adds Mr Bisagno.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's expects Eutelsat's EBITDA to decline modestly in 2020
due to lower revenues across most of its segments, but mainly on
Data Fixed & Professional Video (14% of revenues) and Fixed
Broadband (6% of revenues). The revenue decline in Broadcast
segment (61% of revenues) will be less pronounced because the lower
volumes will be partially offset by new contracts in emerging markets.
Despite reduced earnings, the rating agency anticipates cash flow
generation to benefit from reduced interest costs and a reduction of €70
million each year of total taxes paid, following a change in the
tax perimeter implemented in 2019.
Eutelsat has guided for an annual capital expenditure outflow of around
€400 million over fiscal 2020-22 (€323 million in 2019).
Assuming an annual dividend payment of around €320 million,
Moody's expects free cash flow (after dividends) of around €50
million - €100 million. Net debt reduction should also
benefit from proceeds from disposals of approximately €55 million,
although part of the excess cash would be returned to shareholders through
the €100 million share buyback announced in July 2019.
With regard to the C-band spectrum monetisation, on 28 February
2020, the Federal Communications Commission ("FCC")
approved the plan to auction the key mid-band spectrum for 5G later
this year. The satellite operators which control the C-band
spectrum will receive accelerated payments of $9.7 billion
gross of taxes by 2023, upon clearance of the spectrum, of
which, around $507 million would be paid to Eutelsat in 2
instalments, $120 million in 2021 and $380 million
in 2023.
Eutelsat SA's Baa3 rating reflects (1) its strong market position as the
third-largest fixed satellite services (FSS) operator globally;
(2) its order backlog of 3.3x years of revenue covered; (3)
strong profitability, with Moody's-adjusted EBITDA
margin above 75%; and (4) modestly positive free cash flow
(FCF) generation and balanced financial policy with commitment to maintain
reported net debt/EBITDA below 3.0x. The rating is constrained
by (1) Eutelsat's relatively high level of leverage, with
Moody's-adjusted debt/ EBITDA at 3.7x at December
2019; (2) continued pricing erosion in the Fixed Data segment;
and (3) volumes pressure in in the Video and Government Services segments.
LIQUIDITY
The company's liquidity is currently adequate, underpinned by (1)
cash and cash equivalents expected to be around €550 million at June
2020; (2) access to committed bank facilities of €850 million
(of which €798 million fully undrawn as of December 2019),
of which €200 million mature in 2022, €450 million in
2024; and a 3-tranches €200 million credit line with
maturities in 2022 (€67 million), 2023 (€80 million),
2024 (€53 million); and (3) annual free cash flow of €50
million - €100 million after dividends. The next upcoming
debt maturities are (1) a €500 million bond maturing in June 2021,
(2) a €300 million bond due in October 2022 and (3) a €600 million
Term Loan maturing in March 2022. Moody's expects the company
to address upcoming debt maturities in a timely manner, and at least
12 months ahead of maturity.
Eutelsat's access to committed bank facilities is restricted by
a net leverage covenant set at net debt/EBITDA below 4.0x.
Compared with Eutelsat's reported net debt/EBITDA of 3.2x
as of 31 December 2019, capacity under this covenant is around 20%.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The Ba1 rating for the senior unsecured bank facilities at Eutelsat Communications
SA reflects the structural subordination to the debt and other claims
at Eutelsat SA. The bank facilities at Eutelsat Communications
SA are not guaranteed by Eutelsat SA, and their claim on the latter
is solely by virtue of Eutelsat Communications SA's indirect equity holding
in Eutelsat SA. Eutelsat Communications SA is wholly economically
dependent on the indirect dividend flow from Eutelsat SA to service its
obligations under the facilities. The ability to upstream dividends
from Eutelsat SA is limited by the availability of annual distributable
profit recorded in Eutelsat SA's statutory accounts, which,
given the high level of depreciation and amortisation at the Eutelsat
SA level, do not reflect the latter's cash flow generation capability.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's has factored into its analysis of Eutelsat the following governance
considerations. Eutelsat has a balanced financial policy,
as reflected in its commitment to maintain reported net debt/EBITDA below
3.0x, and to maintain an investment-grade rating.
However, Moody's also notes that the company's dividend
payout consumes most of the free cash flow generation, while the
recently announced €100 million share buyback by 2022 is credit negative,
as it will reduce the deleveraging prospects. The French government
has a 20% stake in Eutelsat, held through the state bank
BPI France. Another 7.5% of Eutelsat is owned by
the FSP, a long-term investment vehicle of six French insurance
groups advised by the Edmond De Rothschild Group. A further 7%
is owned by the China Investment Corporation.
RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook on the ratings reflects the difficult market conditions
for Eutelsat and other global satellite operators with continued revenue
contraction due to pricing erosion in the Fixed Data segment and modest
pressure on volumes in the Video and Government Services segments.
In addition, due to technological innovations, barriers to
entry are diminishing and new players are coming into Eutelsat's
markets. The company's revenues and EBITDA peaked in 2016
and have declined thereafter. Visibility in terms of future operating
performance is lower than in the past, and Moody's has tightened
the credit metrics for Eutelsat to remain rated in the Baa3 rating category.
The negative outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that Eutelsat's
adjusted leverage will remain at around 3.7x in 2020, above
the maximum tolerance of 3.5x for the Baa3 rating.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN
Positive pressure on Eutelsat' rating is unlikely in the current challenging
environment for satellite operators but could develop overtime if operating
performance shows signs of material improvement as a combination of strong
revenue and earnings growth, on top of healthy free cash flow generation.
Quantitatively, that would require Moody's adjusted gross
debt/EBITDA declining below 3x (previously 3.25x).
Additional negative pressure could be exerted on Eutelsat' rating in case
(1) revenue and earnings trends fail to stabilise; (2) Moody's
adjusted gross debt/EBITDA remains above 3.5x (previously 3.75x);
and (3) FCF generation turns negative. Failure to refinance upcoming
debt maturities on a timely manner could also put downward pressure on
the ratings.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Eutelsat Communications SA
....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Ba1
..Issuer: Eutelsat SA
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Eutelsat Communications SA
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Eutelsat SA
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Communications Infrastructure
Industry published in September 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Ernesto Bisagno, CFA
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan 20122
Italy
Ivan Palacios
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan 20122
Italy
