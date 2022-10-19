Moody's changes outlook on Exeltium S.A.S.'s Baa3 senior secured debt ratings to stable from positive; affirms ratings

London, October 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook to stable from positive on the Baa3 senior secured debt ratings on Exeltium S.A.S. ("Exeltium"). Exeltium has approximately €740.0 million senior secured debt outstanding consisting of a €515.2 million, 15-year floating rate bank term loan (Facility A); a €79.9 million, 15-year floating rate institutional term loan (Facility B1); and a €144.8 million fixed rate institutional term loan (Facility B2). Facilities A, B1 and B2 mature on 28 June 2030. Both Facility A and Facility B1 are swapped to fixed rate. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the Baa3 ratings.

RATINGS RATIONALE

OUTLOOK CHANGE TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE

Today's rating action reflects the differing impacts of high / volatile wholesale electricity prices. In particular, higher prices reduce the likelihood of client opt-outs at the next opt-out date (2024), but this is offset by exposure to an increase in prices in Exeltium's upstream contract with Electricite de France (EDF, Baa1 negative) that is not fully passed through in all of its downstream contracts, specifically those relating to opt-out and terminated volumes.

However, the outlook also reflects our view that, in the short to medium term, Exeltium will be able to maintain DSCRs above 1.40x due to (1) a temporary reduction in the discounts paid to its clients/shareholders; and (2) a high likelihood, in our view, of amendments to the pricing mechanism that will reduce Exeltium's exposure to wholesale electricity price volatility.

AFFIRMATION OF Baa3 RATING

The affirmation reflects that the Exeltium's ratings benefit from (1) solid debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) averaging 1.63x pursuant to long-term take-or-pay contracts (Downstream Contracts) with a pool of 25 industrial client off-takers (also shareholders); (2) a long-term power supply contract (Upstream Contract) with EDF, matching volumes under the Downstream Contracts; (3) investment-grade weighted average credit quality of the clients; (4) alignment of interests as Exeltium's off-takers are clients and shareholders, with excess cash flow retained then applied in the form of a discount in calculating the net downstream price; and (5) structural features in the financing and pricing features embedded in Upstream and Downstream Contracts to partly mitigate client opt-out risks and exposure to merchant power prices.

The rating also reflects credit risks including (1) the option for clients to opt out of take-or-pay obligations again in 2024 and in 2029, exposing Exeltium to a degree of merchant risk; (2) Put Counterparty credit quality risk, although somewhat reduced by a return to an investment-grade rating; (3) regulatory and market uncertainty in the French electricity market; and (4) some exposure to merchant power prices, although we expect this to be mitigated by amendments to the upstream pricing contract.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

We could upgrade the rating if (1) future amendments to the upstream pricing mechanism materially reduce Exeltium's exposure to movements in wholesale electricity prices; (2) DSCRs are expected to be consistently above 1.6x; and (3) any potential upgrade would also consider our view of the likelihood of client opt outs for the 2025-29 contract period and the weighted average credit quality of shareholder-clients

Negative pressure on the ratings could develop following (1) a decline in the project's DSCR to levels below 1.4x on a sustained basis; (2) a decline in our assessment of the weighted average credit quality of the clients and replacement off-takers to below investment grade; or (3) a material decline in the Put Counterparty's credit rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Power Generation Projects Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/361400. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Exeltium S.A.S. (Exeltium) is a project vehicle structured as a non-dividend paying company that purchases baseload electricity from EDF under a 24-year (from 2010) supply agreement and sells this electricity to clients under long-term take-or-pay agreements (with periodic opt-out options). Exeltium's clients are comprised of 25 French industrial companies that are intensive consumers of electricity. Excess cash after debt service is returned to Exeltium's shareholder-clients in the form of discounts, which reduces their overall electricity price. Previously, Exeltium had 27 clients, but two small clients accounting for less than 1.3% of the off-take were removed following receivership in 2018 and 2019. The letters of credit guarantee were drawn to fulfill the clients' obligations.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Alastair Sullivan, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Kevin Maddick

Associate Managing Director

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

