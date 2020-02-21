Moody's changes outlook on France's rating to stable from positive, affirms Aa2 rating

London, 21 February 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed Government of France's Aa2 long-term issuer ratings
and changed the outlook to stable from positive. The ratings on
France's senior unsecured bond ratings have also been affirmed at Aa2.
The key driver for the outlook change to stable is the more moderate improvement
of France's fiscal metrics compared to expectations when the outlook
was changed to positive in May 2018. The French government has
managed to implement some measures that contribute to more moderate spending
growth than in the past, such as the caps on health care and local
government operating spending growth. However, in Moody's
view these are insufficient to engineer a sustainable and clear downward
trend in the public debt ratio. As a consequence, France's
fiscal metrics remain broadly aligned with a Aa2 rating, rather
than a higher rating.
The affirmation of the Aa2 rating captures France's many credit
strengths, including the solid progress achieved with implementing
an ambitious economic reform programme. Moody's believes
that these reforms will improve France's competitiveness,
labour market performance and growth prospects over the medium term.
France's credit strengths also include a large and diversified economy,
strong institutions and a more favourable demographic profile than many
peers.
In a related action, Moody's affirmed the Aa2 backed long-term
issuer ratings of the Société de Prise de Participation
de l'Etat (SPPE) and changed the outlook to stable from positive.
The SPPE's P-1 backed short-term issuer and commercial paper
ratings were also affirmed. Any debt issued by the SPPE is backed
by unconditional and irrevocable guarantees from the French government
for any issuance prevailing before 31 December 2023.
France's foreign and domestic currency bond and deposit ceilings were
unaffected by today's outlook change and remain Aaa. The foreign-currency
bond and deposit ceilings also remain unchanged at P-1.
RATINGS RATIONALE
When Moody's assigned a positive outlook to France's Aa2 rating
in May 2018, the rating agency specified two complementary drivers
that together could lead to an upgrade to Aa1. First, the
implementation of structural economic reforms that would raise medium
term growth. Second, the enactment of structural fiscal reforms
that would reverse the debt trajectory, which has risen largely
uninterrupted for a number of decades. Each was seen as necessary
but not sufficient in isolation for a higher rating. Taken together,
the achievement of the government's economic and fiscal objectives
would signal an increase in institutional strength which would further
support an increase in the rating.
Today's action reflects Moody's view that while much has been
done to implement planned structural economic reforms and at least sustain
medium-term growth, much less has been achieved on the fiscal
front. Accordingly, while the rise in debt has paused,
at least for now, a reversal in the trajectory is not expected.
France's fiscal strength remains consistent with a Aa2 rating.
RATIONALE FOR CHANGE IN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE
The key reason for returning the outlook to stable reflects Moody's
view that France's fiscal strength will not improve to the extent
that the rating agency envisaged when assigning the positive outlook on
the Aa2 rating in May 2018. Back then, the government targeted
a reduction of the public debt ratio to below 90% of GDP by 2022,
by gradually turning the recurrent budget deficits into a surplus by 2022.
Moody's recognizes that the government has managed to reduce the
budget deficit since taking office, despite the significant acceleration
of tax cuts in the context of the eruption of the "yellow vest"
movement. Excluding one-off factors, the rating agency
estimates that in 2019 the underlying general government budget deficit
stood at the lowest level last year since the early 2000s. Measures
to contain the growth of government spending have proven to be effective,
such as the containment of health care spending, the agreement with
local authorities to restrict their operating expenditures and the recent
unemployment insurance reform. Moody's estimates that these
measures have helped to reduce public expenditure by one percentage point
of GDP between 2016 and 2019 and will continue to constrain public spending
growth this year and probably also in the coming years.
However, France's level of government spending remains very
high at above 55% of GDP (2019 estimate), and the rating
agency does not believe that measures taken to date or in prospect will
be sufficient to bring about a sustained reduction in the budget deficit
to below levels of 2% of GDP in the coming years. Reaching
the government's own fiscal targets -- a budget deficit of
1.5% of GDP by 2022 -- would require more forceful
measures than containing the growth in spending to below the growth rate
of nominal GDP. In Moody's view, this is unlikely to
happen in the remainder of the government's term, given the
continued high level of social discontent which was at the heart of the
"yellow vest" protests. In this vein, Moody's
notes that the government no longer aims to reduce the public-sector
workforce as originally planned, nor have the recommendations by
an expert group on how to make public spending more efficient been adopted.
Meanwhile, spending pressures have emerged in the health care sector,
necessitating additional spending on hospitals.
Consequently, under Moody's baseline assumptions the general
government deficit will likely remain at between 2-2.3%
of GDP in the coming years, rather than decline further.
The public debt ratio will likely remain static at just below 100%
of GDP, a level that is significantly higher than Aa1-rated
sovereigns, and higher than Moody's expectations at the time
of assigning the positive outlook.
RATIONALE FOR THE AFFIRMATION OF FRANCE'S Aa2 RATING
The affirmation of the Aa2 rating reflects several key credit strengths,
including a very large and wealthy economic base with relatively favourable
demographic trends and strong institutions. Despite its elevated
level, France's public debt is highly affordable and is likely to
remain so even when policy rates start to rise eventually. Government
liquidity risk is commensurately low. The banking sector has comparatively
robust metrics and France's susceptibility to political or external shocks
is very low.
Moody's also takes a positive view of the progress the government
has achieved in legislating its ambitious and wide-ranging reform
programme. Implementation has been broadly according to schedule,
with the simplification of the many pension schemes the only pending --
although still controversial -- reform. Since taking office
in May 2017, the government has implemented important reforms to
the labour market, vocational training and apprenticeship systems
as well as the unemployment benefit system. The tax system and
business regulations have been reformed with the objective of improving
competitiveness and removing obstacles to growth.
While isolating the impact of reforms from cyclical developments is difficult
and it will take several years to see the impact of the reforms,
early signs are encouraging, particularly in the labour market.
Employment growth has been solid at 1% on average since Q3 2017,
when the first labour market measures were implemented, despite
the slowdown in economic growth over the same period. The quality
of job creation has also improved, with a significant shift from
part-time to full-time positions and hiring on permanent
contracts rising much faster than short-term and temporary contracts.
The unemployment benefit reform should further accelerate this shift.
In the same vein, unit labour costs have risen at significantly
more moderate rates in France since 2017 than in the years prior and also
compared to close competitors, indicating material gains in cost
competitiveness for French exporters.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's takes account of the impact of environmental (E), social
(S), and governance (G) factors when assessing sovereign issuers'
economic, institutional and fiscal strength and their susceptibility
to event risk. In the case of France, the materiality of
ESG to the credit profile is as follows.
In line with other advanced economies, we assess the materiality
of environmental risks for France's credit profile as low. While
extreme climatic events have risen significantly over the past several
years (floods in 2016 and 2018, droughts, hurricane Irma in
2017), France's exposure to such events remains relatively
low globally and the sovereign has strong financial mitigants and insurance
in place to compensate for damages incurred.
Social risks are material and are a key factor in our assessment that
France's fiscal metrics will not improve to the extent necessary to reduce
the budget deficit to below current levels. The "yellow vest"
movement has exposed deep social discontent in the country, with
perceived inequalities in the delivery of public services across the country,
making spending cuts politically difficult. The government has
reacted by accelerating planned tax cuts and focussing on raising the
purchasing power of low to middle-income households, and
while tensions have consequently eased the tax cuts have derailed the
government's original fiscal plans. Ultimately, a decline
in social risks will be contingent on the government's reform agenda bearing
fruit, and particularly the multiple reforms of the labour market
resulting in further and sustained improvements.
Governance risks are an integral part of our assessment of institutional
strength, which in the case of France is broadly in line with peers.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN
Given the recent return to a stable outlook, upward pressures on
the rating are limited at this stage. The outlook could be returned
to positive and the rating ultimately upgraded if France's fiscal
and debt metrics were to improve materially, on the back of more
significant structural measures on the spending side.
The rating would come under downward pressure if the reforms implemented
since 2017 were to be reversed over the coming years with materially negative
medium-term implications for growth, or if the recent fiscal
trends were to reverse with a consequent further increase in the already
elevated public debt ratio.
GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 45,893 (2018
Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)
Real GDP growth (% change): 1.7% (2018 Actual)
(also known as GDP Growth)
Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 1.9%
(2018 Actual)
Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -2.5%
(2018 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)
Current Account Balance/GDP: -0.6% (2018 Actual)
(also known as External Balance)
External debt/GDP: [not available]
Economic resiliency: aa3
Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been
recorded since 1983.
On 18 February 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the
rating of the France, Government of. The main points raised
during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals,
including its economic strength, have not materially changed.
The issuer's institutions and governance strength, has not materially
changed. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including
its debt profile, has not materially changed.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings
Methodology published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used
in this credit rating action, if applicable.
