Moody's changes outlook on GEA's rating to positive from stable; affirms Baa2 rating

Frankfurt am Main, March 20, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook to positive from stable and affirmed the Baa2 long-term issuer rating of German manufacturing company GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft ("GEA" or "group").

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

"The outlook change to positive recognizes GEA's considerably increased earnings, further improved profitability and continued positive free cash flow (FCF) generation in 2022, despite challenging market conditions. As a result, its credit metrics reached levels that are now in line with our requirements for a higher rating", says Goetz Grossmann, a Moody's Vice President and lead analyst for GEA. "The positive outlook indicates a possible upgrade of GEA's rating over the next 12 months, if the group could defend its improved profitability and positive FCF in an environment of expected slowing economic growth and persistent inflation, while keeping its leverage around the 2022 level", continues Mr. Grossmann.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The outlook change to positive follows GEA's publication of strong results for the fiscal year 2022, which exceeded Moody's expectations as to 8.9% organic topline growth and (company-adjusted) EBITDA of EUR712 million (13.8% margin), which also surpassed the group's own guidance of EUR630-EUR690 million. Moody's particularly acknowledges GEA's enhanced profitability in 2022, despite an inflation-driven EUR170 million cost increase, or EUR142 million net of EUR28 million procurement cost savings achieved during the year. Increased gross margins in most divisions, price increases to offset the cost inflation, as well as restructuring, operational and service excellence measures supported GEA's Moody's adjusted EBITA margin which climbed to 10.0% from 9.5% in the prior year. While now meeting the rating agency's (towards low double-digit EBITA margin) guidance for a higher rating, Moody's anticipates the group to broadly sustain its 2022 profitability over the next 12-18 months, despite an expected slowdown in economic growth, persistent inflation and higher restructuring costs this year. Considering GEA's guidance of over 5% revenue growth and further improving profitability in 2023, Moody's forecast of mid-single-digit revenue growth and an EBITA margin of 9%-10% reflects GEA's substantial equipment order backlog of EUR3.2 billion at the end of 2022, which covers 74% of the group's expected new machine sales this year, its demonstrated ability to cope with cost inflation in 2022 as well as anticipated additional savings in procurement and production (around EUR 26 million targeted by management).

The rating action also recognizes GEA's further reduced Moody's adjusted leverage to 1.5x debt/EBITDA at the end of 2022 versus 2.2x in the prior year. Besides the noticeable EBITDA growth, the decreased ratio reflects EUR50 million debt repayments and an about EUR150 million lower pension adjustment due to the increase in discount rates. While comparing already low to Moody's 2.0x guidance for a higher rating, the projected EBITDA growth and further reduced debt after a EUR100 million Schuldschein repayment in February this year, should support GEA's leverage to remain at a very low level in 2023, also when compared with other Baa2 or higher-rated manufacturing companies.

Following the completion of a share buyback program (EUR206 million repurchased in 2022), GEA's cash position reduced to EUR719 million at the end 2022 from EUR928 million a year earlier, while also reflecting debt repayments and limited Moody's adjusted FCF of EUR38 million in 2022, which was constrained by a significant working capital build-up and higher capital spending. However, the group's available cash and liquidity remains ample, while Moody's expects its FCF to visibly improve from 2024, reflecting profit-driven growing funds from operations, lower restructuring and working capital consumption, but continued high (growth) capital spending and modestly increasing dividend payments.

The rating affirmation also reflects Moody's expectation that GEA will adhere to a prudent financial policy focused on maintaining its leverage around the 2022 level, and only modestly growing dividend payments that should allow for continued positive Moody's adjusted FCF generation.

Moreover, the Baa2 long term issuer rating positively factors in GEA's (1) strong market and technology leadership in multiple niches, mostly in food-related industries that have healthy underlying growth prospects; (2) broad customer and geographical diversification; and (3) resilience to economic cycles, supported by an around 35% revenue share from stable and more profitable services activities.

At the same time, GEA's rating remains constrained by (1) its relatively volatile and sometimes negative FCF generation, and (2) smaller scale compared with many other investment-grade rated manufacturing companies, and (3) Moody's expectation of slowing economic growth, persistent high inflation, as well as currently high geopolitical risks, which could dampen consumer sentiment and spending activity in some end market during 2023.

OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects GEA's recently strengthened credit metrics, which, if maintained and combined with expected positive FCF generation during 2023, could lead to further building positive rating pressure over the next 12 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could upgrade the rating, if GEA was able to (1) defend an around low double-digit EBITA margin (Moody's adjusted), (2) maintain leverage at 2.0x debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) or lower on a sustainable basis, (3) generate consistent material positive free cash flow.

Negative rating pressure could evolve, if (1) GEA's Moody's adjusted EBITA margin narrowed to the high single digits in percentage terms, (2) there is evidence of relaxation of financial discipline, as exhibited by a debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) ratio sustainably above 3x, or (3) if free cash flow turns negative for a prolonged period. Likewise, indications of GEA moving towards a more shareholder-friendly financial policy could trigger a negative rating action.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Affirmations:

.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (GEA) is an international mechanical engineering group that develops and builds machinery for various industries. While GEA focuses on the food, dairy and beverage processing industries, it also serves other industries, such as pharmaceutical and marine. In 2022, GEA generated revenue of EUR5.2 billion and reported EBITDA before restructuring of EUR712 million (13.8% margin). GEA is a publicly listed company with more than 18,000 employees and had a market capitalization of around EUR7.2 billion as of 13 March 2023.

